Adam K Veron & nbsp; on & nbsp; Combating Mental Health Issues Triggered by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Adam K Veron on Combating Mental Health Issues Triggered by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Many of us have found ourselves in a situation we don't recognize. The world around us has undergone a radical change. People are being forced to practice self-isolation at home while social distancing in public to stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Adam K Veron
Many of us have found ourselves in a situation we don’t recognize. The world around us has undergone a radical change. People are being forced to practice self-isolation at home while social distancing in public to stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. Many of us are juggling the roles and responsibilities of both family life and remote work from home. Many are trying to come to terms with the totally unanticipated and grim realities of a sudden financial crisis and/or unemployment. 

As the pandemic is still wreaking havoc across the globe, researchers feel that prolonged social distancing and other COVID-19 measures could lead to long-lasting emotional hardships. The pandemic is having a profound effect on mental health globally. Experts fear that the current rise in anxiety and distress associated with COVID-19 could trigger a host of mental health issues in the years to come. As seen from the findings of a recent poll conducted by CVS Health, about two-thirds of the adult population experienced more stress this year in comparison to what they felt at the same time last year.

Adam K. Veron shares that the COVID-19 pandemic has unlocked a slew of mental health issues in the US. The uncertainty, fear, isolation, and loss this country is facing are some of the side effects of a global pandemic. They are potentially more dangerous than the coronavirus itself. 

Adam K. Veron on mental peace

Dedicate your time to others

Building social relationships and fostering community connections is a great way to avoid feeling isolated when in isolation. The solitude and forced loneliness can prove detrimental to overall mental wellness. It is best to establish connections with people who have gone through similar experiences or traumas in life, so as to have someone to confide in and share your struggles with. This can prove to be a truly enriching and empowering experience. 

If you need extra assistance, seek out a support group dedicated to a specific concern you are struggling with.

Making real-time connections

Nowadays, you can effortlessly connect with people across the globe. Real-time connections can help you stay in touch on a deeper level in ways you might feel you have been missing since the pandemic started. Real-time connections mean instant gratification and social fulfillment. Take advantage of all the resources at your fingertips!

Recognize signs of acute stress

Most of us have easy access to digital tools that assist in identifying and diagnosing stress. Wysa is a website for mental health support. It consists of a chatbot that utilizes therapy-oriented activities and practices like mood-tracking, mindfulness, cognitive behavioral therapy, and more, to assist users in managing their stress and mental wellness. 

TrustCircle is an artificial intelligence-driven social-emotional learning program for improving mental wellbeing and emotional resilience worldwide. You can seek assistance remotely if you recognize any signs or symptoms of stress you may be feeling.

Conclusion

Please keep in mind that you are not alone in this fight against COVID-19.  Restoring the mental wellness of millions will take time, patience, and focused effort. If you are in distress, be sure to seek expert help from your doctor, or online with numerous helplines that are available 24/7 globally for any and all of your mental health concerns.

Adam Veron, Chief Executive Officer

Adam Veron is a Experienced Chief Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the investment management industry. Skilled in Negotiation, Budgeting, Business Planning, Operations Management, and Sales. Strong business development professional with over 20 years of Marketing and Networking experience.https://adamkverongrant.com/

