Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Adam K Veron Identifies Some Mistakes to Avoid for Maintaining Your Wellbeing & Staying Safe from COVID-19 after Lockdown

Across the U.S.A. governors have rolled out plans for relaxing social distancing restrictions. At the peak of restrictions during the period from late March to April, over 310 million people in the United States were under imposed restrictions that were ranging from ‘stay at home’ to ‘shelter in place’. The restriction orders seemed to keep […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Staying Safe
Staying Safe

Across the U.S.A. governors have rolled out plans for relaxing social distancing restrictions. At the peak of restrictions during the period from late March to April, over 310 million people in the United States were under imposed restrictions that were ranging from ‘stay at home’ to ‘shelter in place’. The restriction orders seemed to keep varying from state to state, county to county, or even city to city. Once the lockdown has been lifted, health officials across the nation and experts like Adam K Veron are warning that easing of lockdown restrictions could trigger new outbreaks. However, many states have already forged ahead. Moreover, amidst all this, the fact remains that we are stepping out more frequently and even risking our health and well-being in the event, we are not taking the necessary precautions against the COVID-19 infection. Let us explore some mistakes that you must essentially avoid to stay fit and healthy even after the lockdown has ended.

Adam K Veron Highlights the Health Mistakes

Mistake: Getting Rid of the Sanitizer & Mask

Lifting the lockdown simply does not imply that the deadly COVID-19 virus has gone back. It is present everywhere from doorknobs to switches, to numerous common touchpoints. There are still numerous asymptomatic carriers, and people with COVID-19 symptoms interacting daily with you. Hence, it is of pivotal importance to carry on wearing the mask as a protective shield against the virus to promote wellbeing. You must go on using the sanitizers with the same zeal and enthusiasm. Keep sanitizing your hands and everything all around you.

Mistake: Shaking Hands or Hugging to Greet People

It is a wise decision to avoid hugs and handshakes for greeting or welcoming people in these depressing days. Sometimes it is difficult to avoid these gestures out of obligation. Adam K Veron firmly believes that a warm smile is quite effective in fortifying relations and may replace handshakes and hugs. A warm smile could effectively keep the viruses and germs at bay.

Mistake: Resume Going to the Gym

You are a health and fitness freak and you must have missed going to the gym or health club but it pays to remember that currently, it is best to stay away from these unsafe places in terms of COVID-19 transmission. You could wipe the equipment and the machine after or even before use but others may not follow strict sanitization. We know that reputed gyms and health clubs are doing their best to sanitize the entire place but with so many cases of asymptomatic carriers, it is best to stay away from these high-risk zones.

Mistake: Allowing Your Children to Go to the Playground

You need to keep in mind that the equipment in the playground is generally made of steel or plastic and the deadly coronavirus could live and remain active for as many as three days. You could be making sure that your children are wearing masks and following the safety norms, chances of others doing the same are quite less. It is best to motivate and encourage kids to play in your backyard or enjoy indoor games.

Conclusion

You must consciously maintain social distancing and remember to wear masks once you step out of your home whether you are thinking of going to the gas station or the ATM for withdrawing cash. Stay dedicated and disciplined to combat COVID-19 effectively post lockdown days.

Adam K. Veron

Adam Veron, Chief Executive Officer

Adam Veron is a Experienced Chief Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the investment management industry. Skilled in Negotiation, Budgeting, Business Planning, Operations Management, and Sales. Strong business development professional with over 20 years of Marketing and Networking experience.https://adamkverongrant.com/ https://www.facebook.com/adam.veron.92

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Adam K. Veron
Community//

Adam K Veron on Three Ways to Manage Mental Wellbeing amid COVID-19

by Adam Veron
Adam K Veron
Community//

Adam K Veron & nbsp; on & nbsp; Combating Mental Health Issues Triggered by the COVID-19 Pandemic

by Adam Veron
Wellness Tips for Children
Community//

Adam Veron Shares Some Wellness Tips for Children during COVID-19

by Adam Veron

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.