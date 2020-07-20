With nations resorting to strong measures to battle the corona menace, lockdown and self-quarantine have affected the food habits of people. In a few countries, take-away services and food outlets are providing limited fresh vegetables, fish, lean meat, and fruits to consumers. Proper nutrition is essential for the health and wellbeing of people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep your immune system strong so that it can fight the virus.

According to https://www.euro.who.int, there are certain food items you must avoid during the pandemic. Here are some of the best nutrition tips to help you stay well at these troubled times:

Adam K Veron recommends fresh food

Always prioritize fresh foods and items with a short shelf life including vegetables, fruits, and dairy items with reduced fat. Try to choose these foods over non-perishable items. Avoid food from restaurants during the pandemic. Fried and fast food must be avoided at all costs.

You can use frozen vegetables and fruits, as you can store these items easily for a long time and enjoy similar nutrients like fresh items. Avoid wastage of food and keep them in your refrigerator for another meal of the day.

Eat home-cooked food

When you are working, most of the time, you do not have time to prepare food at home. Now that you are working from home, you have time to toss up healthy, delicious meals that you always wanted to cook. Adam K Veron recommends reading up recipes online that are healthy as well as tasty.

Use natural ingredients to cook at home, but then remember the rules of healthy eating offered by professional chefs. Keep in mind that home-cooked meals are always healthier, tastier, and full of essential nutrients.

Adam K Veron on following safe food handling practices

Food safety is mandatory for staying healthy during all times, more so, when the world is plagued by the corona pandemic. When you are cooking meals at home, practice hygiene to avoid food-borne viruses, contamination, and ailments.

The key rules of food hygiene are keeping your hands, utensils, and kitchen clean and sanitized. Make sure you wash your hands thoroughly and sanitize before cooking. Keep fresh foods and raw fish or meat separate. Cook food carefully. Make sure that you keep your food temperatures below 41 degrees or above 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Use clean water and raw materials when cooking food.

Focus on portion sizes

It is not easy to keep portion sizes right if you do not cook too often. When you are practicing social distancing and staying at home, you tend to overeat. Look for guidelines related to dietary normswhen it comes to healthy portion sizes for adults and kids. Remember that children will need smaller portions. You should also avoid overeating because many people are not getting to eat properly during the pandemic, especially labors.

Final words

Now that you have these tips handy, eat healthy, fresh food amid the pandemic. Do not overeat and avoid wastage of food.