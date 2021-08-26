Adam James of ‘The Willows’: “I wish I knew that the rules didn’t matter when it comes to music theory”

I wish I knew that the rules didn’t matter when it comes to music theory. I was self-taught and only knew the basics and therefore I wrote freely with the only restriction being my amateur abilities. Yeah, you should totally learn everything you can about your instrument because there is always more you can expand on and techniques to master. I say this because when I went to college for classical guitar performance, the music program basically gets you to unlearn your bad habits and to follow all the different styles and rules of music throughout the centuries.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Adam James.

Adam James cut his teeth on east coast stages and recording studios writing and performing extensively in bands like the post-hardcore Sleep Bellum Sonno, Prog-punk outfit The Vigilance Committee and his gritty folk-rock creative brainchild More Than Skies. With influences ranging from The Beatles and Beach Boys to Cut Worms and Nada Surf, Adam’s musically intelligent and poetically vulnerable songwriting would feel at home on playlists among Beach House, Conor Oberst, Richard Swift and Death Cab For Cutie.

Following 2020’s Lucky Dollar City EP, The Willows, Adam James’ solo debut full-length project is due out late summer. The Willow’s dreamy California sound pays homage to his time spent in LA by way of NY. The LP’s dreamy California vibes replete with slide guitars, synths, and nostalgia-inducing reverb-doused melodies reflect his swapping of coasts and intimately shares the emotional journey all this dogged traveling and prolific creating has been.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! I was born and raised on Long Island. It was a very suburban life. In New York, you get to experience all of the four seasons. Summers included running through sprinklers, mowing the lawn each week, local fairs, pool parties, lightning bugs, ice cream cones, and sticking to your bed sheets on an unrelenting humid night. With Autumn, you got your neighborhood trick or treating, apple picking, hayrides and red, orange, and yellow leaves covered the trees. My birthday is in February, so my winters often left me wondering if anybody would show up for the birthday parties because of the heavy snow we would typically get. I won’t even bother talking about spring because my seasonal allergies left me benched. I grew up going to my Dad’s church and attended private school with my two sisters. Being a Pastor’s kid allowed me to develop my musical abilities through live performances with the church band. Eventually, I made some great friends who I still see today and we played music together in high school. Not long after that I graduated and pursued music in college, made some new friends, and toured the country with a couple of hardworking bands.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Music has always been a big part of my family’s history. On both sides of my family, there have been those who have been gifted with creative abilities. Holidays were full of music and singing. My parents both sing and play guitar and/or piano. But as I was getting older I didn’t actually have much interest in it at all. Sure I liked listening to it as I slept as a child or had fun singing songs with them but part of me feels like I avoided taking it too seriously because it’s what they all did. My primary interest was drawing. But that all started to change when I heard The Beatles for the first time. I remember watching Yellow Submarine and being enchanted by the animation and music. I started looking things up about them, listened to audio clips online, I wanted to be just like them. I wanted to write my own songs, make albums. Fortunately for me, I had access to everything I would need to learn. My mom loaned me her old classical guitar and showed me some piano chords, my dad gave me song chord books, and my grandpa gave me a couple of old guitars and an amp. Armed with a marble notebook and tape recorder I began my songwriting journey at 14 years old. I spent all of high school trying to put together a band after finding out my cousin Josh on the west coast was doing it. Nothing really stuck until I graduated though.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the most interesting things that have happened kind of ties my whole childhood to adult life together. I discovered the Power Rangers in 2nd grade. I was the kid with the perfect attendance, thanks to my mom. I don’t believe I ever really wanted to go. One fateful day I was sick and ended up sipping juice and eating toast in front of the television. That’s when I heard that memorable theme song and by the end of the episode, I was jumping and kicking all over the room. I was hooked. Fast forward to touring during my post-college years. We played a basement show somewhere in the midwest. Memory gets a little hazy on which state it was. Turns out one of the hosts is an Amy Jo Johnson super fan and proceeds to tell us all about her singer-songwriter, film, and television endeavors. That night I followed her on her socials and forgot about it for a few years. By 2015 I had been working on a double album with my project, More Than Skies. I had just wrapped up mixing and mastering. I happened to check my newsfeed and Amy popped up, she was working on a film called “The Space Between”. It turns out they were scouting for music for the soundtrack. Around 8 am on a workday I put two and two together when I realized the songs on the album might make for a good cinematic experience. Specifically, a track called “Fever Dream”. My good friend Matt, told me a couple of years back that he could imagine it being in a film. With that in mind, I sent an email to the production company that included a few songs. It probably wasn’t more than a half-hour when I heard back from Amy herself. She was totally into it and long story short it ended up in the climax of the film.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I make mistakes all of the time, most of it happens when I don’t prepare for something in some form or another. But if we’re talking funny, I remember jamming with my buddy Peter in my room. He had a blue bass, and I was borrowing my dad’s old sg and my grandpa’s old Univox. We were all plugged in and making some comical music. It was summertime, we were barefoot, and I think I went to point out the notes I was playing on his bass with my guitar still in hand when we both got shocked! It was terrifying at first but as you would expect of teenagers, we began pranking each other with these little musical shock waves. Tip: ground yourselves, and don’t try this at home!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m currently working on two albums! An album called “Coming Home” by The Vigilance Committee and another called “The Ballad of Jenny and James” by More Than Skies. Other than that I’ve got a number of videos in the works and hope to work on a few collaborations in the near future.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It’s a crucial way to give a voice to those who have been overlooked or purposely left out of the conversation, it is the only way for us to hear their story without bias or misrepresentation, and it provides hope and inspiration to those who are out there that they are important and can chase their dreams. It can affect our culture by expanding our world views in a more inclusive way.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. I wish I knew more about amplifiers when I first started. I’ve since learned my lesson and probably have way too many now but I could’ve avoided some major lemons right out the gate. First amp I bought was a little solid-state Marshall, built-in effects, etc. I guess it was okay since I was only starting out but when it came time to upgrade, my friend and bandmate Jon was using a JCM half stack so I felt that I had to get one too but I didn’t have that kind of bread so I just bought what was essentially a larger version of my practice amp. Terrible. I learned more about tube amplifiers later that year and eventually, I sold and replaced it.

2. There are a lot of things you just gotta learn on your own, but it would have made a big difference if I realized my worth as an artist from the start. From not getting paid enough or at all, being pressured into selling tickets, or not going for certain opportunities, most of that could have been avoided with more confidence and assertiveness but then again I’m not gonna blame myself for being naive and preyed upon by sharks in the industry. One example was this one show I played at the infamous Crazy Donkey in 2007. They booked two shows in a night and made us believe we were opening for these bigger acts. They gave us and another band or two hundred of tickets to sell that were due the day of the show. So we had to hustle to get people to come at an early weekday time slot. By the time the opening acts and ourselves had finished, we realized that people were starting to arrive for what turned out to be another show which was during normal evening show hours. We basically gave them their money for the day before they even opened the doors for the evening show.

3. I wish someone would have told me more about sync, publishing, and all the behind-the-scenes stuff when it comes to being a songwriter. There is so much I’ve been learning the last several years that I could have spent more time preparing for or could have utilized. I’m lucky to have great friends who have since filled in the blanks for me. I don’t really have much of a story about that but I’ll leave you with a visual of being in Mexico City for a couple of months where hours went by as my mind was continually blown by all the nitty-gritty details I had overlooked were now finally being revealed.

4. I wish I knew that the rules didn’t matter when it comes to music theory. I was self-taught and only knew the basics and therefore I wrote freely with the only restriction being my amateur abilities. Yeah, you should totally learn everything you can about your instrument because there is always more you can expand on and techniques to master. I say this because when I went to college for classical guitar performance, the music program basically gets you to unlearn your bad habits and to follow all the different styles and rules of music throughout the centuries. Getting progressively more complicated and confusing at times. By the end of it all, my brain was fried and anytime I wrote something I couldn’t help but feel like I had to make certain decisions because of those rules. I’ll never forget one of the last days of class when my professor exclaimed that there are no rules, just create, make your own! I felt like it was too late to be free of the “pull”.

5. Last but not least, looking back at old photos and promos, I probably needed someone to give me some fashion & grooming tips. Tragic. Nuff said.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would recommend creating a network of like-minded individuals. Offer help, reach out, and encourage and it will most certainly be returned. Also, travel and make time for you that doesn’t involve what you spend the most time doing. Have an ice cream cone every now and then.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I don’t know if this is a movement but I really wish schools could be reformatted in a way that helped discover and nurture individual giftings or abilities so that their time would be more useful and helped set them on a path to a more fulfilling life. It would be cool if each person’s journey became more focused in the process allowing them to learn some ins and outs before even setting out into the world. This would avoid loads of debt made by taking guesses in college.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I can name quite a number of people who have pushed me further all of these years. I’d have to say Jeff Ramirez for this one though. Being in a band with someone with a strong DIY work ethic and creative brain helped sharpen my focus and allowed me to grow and granted me the life experience I needed to develop my music. Booking tours, engineering and co-writing songs together while navigating college life and beyond has shaped my life for good. I learned how to network and met so many incredible friends through our time together in Sleep Bellum Sonno. He’s one of the great ones. I think some of my favorite memories happened when we were looking for a drummer and working on the songs for our second full-length album “Judge Us by How We Lived Our Lives Not by How We Made Our Living”. I just remember spending a lot of time sending lyrics back and forth or just trying them out together acoustically wherever we could. If you know anything about songwriting, it’s one of the most intimate things you can share with a person and chemistry with another songwriter or musician doesn’t come easy. Thanks, Jeff.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ve got two quotes that are always in the back of my mind. One by Elliott Smith, which is: “Playing it too safe is the most popular way to fail, dying is another way…” The other is quite long and it’s by Charles Bukowski. “If you’re going to try, go all the way. Otherwise, don’t even start. This could mean losing girlfriends, wives, relatives and maybe even your mind. It could mean not eating for three or four days. It could mean freezing on a park bench. It could mean jail. It could mean derision. It could mean mockery — isolation. Isolation is the gift. All the others are a test of your endurance, of how much you really want to do it. And, you’ll do it, despite rejection and the worst odds. And it will be better than anything else you can imagine. If you’re going to try, go all the way. There is no other feeling like that. You will be alone with the gods, and the nights will flame with fire. You will ride life straight to perfect laughter. It’s the only good fight there is.”

Anytime I’ve been faced with an opportunity or a chance, even if it’s crazy, I gotta go for it. I mean, I’m here now in Los Angeles. I had a choice, I could have stayed where I was and did more of the same or I could get in my car and drive across the country and take a chance on myself and make the album I’ve been waiting to make for years. These quotes always return to me. I’ve also learned that anytime you invest in yourself you always win. May not be a financial breakthrough but you will learn something about yourself, and the more you know about yourself, the more you can grow and find happiness. Something I learned growing up in church came out of a verse, “Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them…” Don’t let fear limit you from reaching your full potential, nothing changes if you don’t make any.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Paul McCartney, Kevin Max, or Richard Edwards. Big musical influences for me with quite the personalities. Ya never know.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on all the socials, @xo_adamjames. Don’t forget to follow me on Apple Music & Spotify!

