Adam Ferrari, Founder of Ferrari Energy, Shares Ten Ways Entrepreneurs Can Give Back to the World

Giving back to the world after running a profitable startup is not mandatory to business success, but is a common move for entrepreneurs who find themselves wanting to share their earnings with those in need. A common roadblock to giving is understanding how to accomplish real-world and effective giving. In this article, energy industry entrepreneur Adam Ferrari details ten ways entrepreneurs can use their success and power to help the world that allowed their startup to flourish.

Sponsor Local Non-Profits

No matter where you live or where your company does business, there is no shortage of hard-working non-profit organizations that can benefit from corporate sponsorship. Many very beneficial non-profits host numerous events and they are almost always in need of sponsors to help defray costs. Non-profits almost always are very pleased to give their sponsors outstanding publicity as well.



Donate to Charities

Charitable giving is the most common way that businesses give back to those in their community who need help the most. In addition to direct cash gifts, your business can also find other ways to donate that are not costly or overly time-consuming. Donating blood and giving clothes, luggage, and furniture to charities all help meet immediate needs.

Participate in Local Schools’ Career Days

Almost all high schools have career days for their students to learn about the different jobs people do in the community. Contact your local board of education and find out when you might be able to participate in a career day and take the opportunity to share a learning experience with some students. Usually, the students choose what speakers they want to hear from, so you are likely to have an eager audience.

Mentor Other Entrepreneurs

Your success in the business world is based on the information you have gathered, what you have learned, and the skills you have developed. The most effective way to help new entrepreneurs in your community is to share your successes and your failures with them and explain how you were able to go through the learning process.

Join a Local Civic Organization

There is always strength in numbers, and many civic organizations use teamwork and combined effort to provide substantial benefits to the local community. Many clubs meet weekly for lunch or breakfast meetings, and the meetings are a fantastic way to learn more about the local community and to network with other business professionals.

Write and Share with Professional Associations

Most industries have a variety of choices of professional organizations that present outstanding giving opportunities. You can usually find trade journals or newsletters that need on-topic writing and there are also many possible speaking opportunities available. Improving your industry through education is an often overlooked but vital way of giving to your community.

Sponsor Youth Sports

Whether it is your own family or someone in your company, the chances are high that you or they have children involved in youth sports. With a small-time investment, you can directly benefit local kids with team sponsorship and receive great publicity at the same time.

Get Your Company Involved with Habitat for Humanity

This form of giving requires significant time investment rather than monetary donations, and it can be a great team-building exercise for your organization. Most of this type of volunteer work is done on weekends, and you can also schedule retreat days during the week for your team members to work on a home. Afterward, you can treat them to a meal and some more together time as a solid reward for them as well.

Set Up a Collection Jar

Especially if your business has a retail space, a collection jar for a worthy charity is a simple and effective way to give back to the community. Whether the collections go into a large display that attracts children or into a simple jar, the charities of your choice will receive a direct cash benefit through your efforts.



Hire Local Employees from Underserved Communities

There is nothing more personal and beneficial than a job opportunity. When you have a position open, consider recruiting from an underserved part of your area for someone who will really appreciate the opportunity and will have a chance to get on their feet and find independence through your organization.

About Adam Ferrari

Adam Ferrari is the founder of the Denver-based mineral acquisitions company Ferrari Energy. He is a chemical engineer by degree and is an accomplished petroleum engineer by profession. He also has experience in the financial sector through his work at an investment banking firm. Under his leadership, his company has supported numerous charitable organizations including St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Freedom Service Dogs, Denver Rescue Mission, Coats for Colorado, and Next Steps of Chicago.

