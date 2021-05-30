Adam Elliott of ID Insight: “Anywhere you can remove that customer friction is where we want to assist”

The first is just reviewing all of your internal processes in areas that reduce manual work or reduce customer friction. So, as an example, we recently outsourced our entire IT network security, and the reason is because every time we’d have any kind of network password issue, anything like that, it was a call to the CTO who would have to go to the office and restart a server or something like that. So, we just got rid of all that inefficiency. And the same thing with our HR software. We basically said we don’t need it because we need to get with the times, too.

Adam Elliott is founder and president of ID Insight, which provides platform-based solutions to help financial institutions, credit issuers, online retailers and healthcare companies fight identity fraud. ID Insight is on the front lines in the fight against identity fraud, with a fraud intelligence platform combining machine learning with massive consortium and identity datasets to stay ahead of emerging fraud schemes. Over the years, Elliott has been an integral part of numerous digital transformations: Before launching ID Insight in 2003, Elliott was the President of ChexSystems, Inc., a subsidiary of FIS, and held data science leadership roles at Deluxe, Time Life and Fingerhut.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my career in analytics before it was called analytics, but the precursor was always looking at national consumer databases to predict customer response, risk or fraud.

I kept doing that until I found myself at what is now FIS, and my team was doing the analytics for a lot of banks and credit unions across the country. We transformed the company from its first-generation solutions to this next-generation analytic-based approach where everything was scoring and analytics, and because of that, I got into the business side, as we became essentially the new product development arm of the company. I eventually took over as president of ChexSystems, where we eventually did an IPO. After the not so lovely IPO experience, I decided I need to do something different, so I started ID Insight.

That was 2003, and the hottest topic in banking was the explosion of identity theft related fraud. As we looked at what was going on, we realized two things were happening within the banks. Either fraudsters were opening new accounts in someone else’s name, or they were taking over an already established account.

On the new account side, what we found was a fraudster would go out with someone’s information like their social security number, date of birth, all the stuff to apply for a new account. But they wouldn’t put the victim’s address on the application, they would put an alternate address that they had access to. For example, let’s say the victim lived in Minneapolis, but the application had a Milwaukee address. Once the application was approved, they would then send the card directly to the fraudster at the Milwaukee address.

The other form of identity fraud is account takeover. We knew in talking to the largest banks in the country that the typical account takeover scheme back then was to contact the victim’s financial institution and change the address on the account to an address that they had access to. Let’s say they once again changed the victim’s address from Minneapolis to Milwaukee. Once done, they would then call back and request to get a replacement card. The bank would then mail the replacement card to the fraudster at the Milwaukee address. Once in their hands, the money was gone.

So that’s what we realized these two pervasive forms of fraud and began to assemble and build our technology layer to screen those events of a new account opening where the application differed from where the credit bureau had the victim and an address change leading to account takeover. We knew that fraudsters tend to list their address at very anonymous places where they are committing financial crimes. We developed the technology layer to look at all the data related to these address change transactions and look for strange address changes. For example, “Why is John Smith moving from a 400,000 dollars owned home in suburban Minneapolis to a vacant property in the highest crime part of Milwaukee? And I can’t verify that John Smith lives at the Milwaukee address, and, oh, by the way, five other people have also moved to this suspicious address in Milwaukee as well.”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I remember talking to some other entrepreneur-type companies and comparing notes and hearing their stories, and someone said to me, “You better figure it will take about five, six years to get this thing off the ground.” And I remember thinking at the time, “That’s ridiculous. This is going to take like six months, this is so hot.” I think that was the funniest part, I was way off. It’s not going to take you six months. And so, really, planning and reality were some of the takeaways, like this is going to be a lot harder than you ever envisioned.

It hit home at one of the first conferences I attended. I was speaking to a more seasoned entrepreneur and asked him what it was like. He said, “All I know is I sleep like a baby every night.” I said, “Really?” He replied, “Yes — I wake up about every two hours crying my eyes out.” That was more like it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I would say there are two people that really influenced my career from the beginning. The first was my college football coach, Tom Porter, God rest his soul. He was pretty much the reason I went to St. Olaf in Northfield, Minnesota, to study and play sports. I remember day one, meeting with him, and I’m a little anxious as a freshman college student, and he just said, “Adam, there’s a first time for everything, but college is all about time management.” He said, “There’s time for sport, there’s time for school, studying, time for social life, and the job is just managing all that.” Which I took that to heart right away and he was an influence until he died not too long ago. He was a father figure and to this day, I think about what Coach Porter would do or say.

And the second person who had a major influence on my career story was Andy Reeher, a local Twin Cities technology pioneer. My first year when I walked away from salary, benefits, everything, I was scraping by and had the very good fortune of running into Andy through a colleague. He was in need of some analytics help for his higher education fundraising company, Reeher, and he basically kept me employed my whole first year as a consultant and wannabe entrepreneur. I helped create the Lifetime Value Model and the Donorship Model that Reeher became famous for, and his company was eventually acquired by Blackbaud in 2018.

I wish I would have taken it all in stock instead of cash, but at the same time it allowed me to get ID Insight off the ground. So, Andy went on to semi-retirement and I went on to at least make a few more mortgage payments.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Back when I was at Deluxe, I had just read a book called Killer Angels which is pretty well-known about the Battle of Gettysburg and the 20th Maine which was the regiment that defended Little Round Top at the Battle of Gettysburg. It really stood out to me, but then I didn’t think about it for probably three or four years after that.

Then my mom gave me a book called Army Life, and told me that it was about my great, great, great grandfather and uncle. In fact, my great, great, great uncle wrote the book, and the book was about their journey to the Civil War and its famous because almost every book about the Civil War that was written by someone in the Civil War was written by the generals, and these guys were privates.

Well, guess what? They were in the 20th Maine. And I was just shocked, my hairs stood up. I couldn’t believe I had said these guys who were my heroes years before when I first read about them, and it turns out they were my blood relatives.

That story and their survival through the Civil War and trudging through that life makes me think about even in our darkest times, it’s like I’ve had to walk through the miles of crap and crud too during our lean years before we found success.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Day one our vision and purpose was to stop identity fraud. And still today, everything we do is to stop the bad guy, stop identity-related fraud from infiltrating financial services and consumers.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We are working on deploying the latest, greatest technology into our technology platform, which includes machine learning, artificial intelligence, leveraging graph theory to stop fraud rings and a number of things like that. Most of that new technology data that we’re bringing into our platform is really around digital. Everything’s going digital and so everything we’re doing, technology, data is also getting new digital assets, data assets and being able to effectively detect the fraud, protecting banks, consumers and our financial systems.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

If we think about the digital transformation in terms of financial services, it’s really getting rid of manual processes and reducing the friction.

One example is with address changes and letters — financial institutions are still doing these manual processes where when you go to inform a bank about an address change, they’ll send a piece of mail from the old and new address and say, “Dear John Smith, if it’s not you that is making this change, please call the fraud line.” And some institutions even require a customer to come into the branch when they need to make an address change.

Every time there’s something as manual as that, we ask the question, “Is there some way we can automate that?” Maybe instead of coming into the branch, we can run it through our system to say, “Oh, we’ve already confirmed that Mr. Smith has moved to this new address down the street and it’s all good,” so banks don’t have to create that customer friction.

If you can imagine it now from a bank perspective, there is now a lot of pressure to reduce that friction. How can we help our customers create less friction and yet protect them from fraud losses? Whether it is helping them open new accounts online or helping them to streamline account level profile changes, that is where we want to be because that’s where the banking world is moving and fast.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Clearly financial institutions and the payment system companies. There’s a lot of room for digital transformation and we’re in the middle of it now. It’s a gold rush right now in terms of banks having to get competitive in that arena. Nearly every company can benefit, and that extends beyond financial institutions.

But it really is everywhere. The other day, I was just thinking about the guy that came in and installed our new HVAC system. It’s a manual process. He’s got to show up and actually has to take the old system and rip it out and install the new one. But even for companies like that, it’s automating and creating less customer friction in their appointment setting, in their lead generation, how they manage things and do that much better in a digital way. To me, the digital transformation applies to everybody.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

When I was at Deluxe, it was the dot-com era. And it was interesting because that’s when the first internet-only banks showed up.. So, this whole new world opened up. Until then everything was done in the branch, all accounts were opened in the branch, and suddenly consumers could do everything online with these digital-only providers.

So now flash forward to 2017. Twenty years later and we were observing that about 20% of new banking applications were being done online as opposed to in the bank branch. Today — it is almost up to 50% of all new accounts being opened online.

And many people want to say, “Oh, I’m sure it was COVID.” But it’s been a linear trend that’s been going pre-COVID. COVID created a one-month bump last spring but it’s stayed right on course.

I rationalize it when I think about my 18-year-old daughter. If I was to tell her that she had to go into a bank branch or credit union to open an account, her head would explode, she’d tell me, “I just opened an account on my phone during the time that you just said that.”

It’s all about convenience and using technology to do things that historically have been more cumbersome. Whether it is banking, ordering food or getting your HVAC installed — how can we use technology to improve the experience?

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Definitely — we know they want to be there, but many still don’t offer checking and savings online. Many still offer only a money market and a CD online which is extremely low risk, because it’s hard to get the money out of that fraudulently. So, where we help them is giving them that intelligence, if you will. With our Fraud Intelligence Platform, we can help them reduce that 50% decline rate to a 10% decline rate and still keep the bad actors out of the system. That’s how we’re allowing them to compete with digital.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

The first is just reviewing all of your internal processes in areas that reduce manual work or reduce customer friction. So, as an example, we recently outsourced our entire IT network security, and the reason is because every time we’d have any kind of network password issue, anything like that, it was a call to the CTO who would have to go to the office and restart a server or something like that. So, we just got rid of all that inefficiency. And the same thing with our HR software. We basically said we don’t need it because we need to get with the times, too. With the COVID-19 pandemic, I think we all collectively learned, and we’ve proven, that we can work efficiently from home. It doesn’t have everything we’d like to have in an office setting, but suddenly I don’t have to get on two flights and transfer in Chicago for a one-hour in-person meeting. We all, including our customers and prospects, have gotten much more effective and efficient at managing our time and money throughout this year. Specific to the financial industry is replacing all the physical mail that banks send. If a customer moves from A to B location, 90-plus percent of financial services companies are sending letters out to basically screen the event. They all acknowledge they’re spending too much money on the process and they still have account takeover issues, and we’re able to remove that manual process and catch the fraud at the same time. Also on the financial institution side of things, there are still banks and financial services companies that require customers go to the branch to approve an address change or any profile change, address, phone, email, whatever, and we can automate that. Anywhere you can remove that customer friction is where we want to assist. I’ve mentioned reducing customer friction several times, and to me, that’s what the digital transformation is all about. Look for ways to make it easier for your customers to interact with you at every level. Because if you don’t, there’s going to be somebody else who has already eliminated it, and consumers expect it. It’s all about reducing those manual processes and reducing that customer friction. It’s no longer just a cost takeout, it’s now a competitive issue.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

We’re creating an environment and a thought process where we’re always asking, “What’s next?” We need to create an environment where you almost create a feeling like you’re always one step behind. Even though you might not be.

And that’s kind of how we think, not that we’re terrified, but especially in the world of fraud you’ve got to be trying to always get one step ahead. If you’re always feeling like you’re one step behind, you’re more likely to get one step ahead because you’re always pushing. And never be satisfied. If you’re yesterday’s news, you’re not on to the next thing. You’ve got to have a team that’s bought in.

From the beginning, it’s really got to be purpose-driven, and for us, it is purpose-driven. When we get up in the morning, all we do is think about: how do we stop the bad guy? It’s a pretty easy mission statement to get behind. We’re here to stop the bad guy and to do that, we’ve got to push ourselves every day to do the next thing, because the fraudsters are always trying to outthink all the banks’ systems, and so we have to create tools and solutions that allow them to be one step ahead.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I really have two life lesson quotes that are tied together. When I was back in my early career days, I went to one of those Franklin Covey planning seminars, we had to go through formal training about how to use the Franklin Covey system and how you do the planning and I still do that today. But what was really interesting is the seminar leader started sharing some research, and one of the key pieces that really resonated with me was when she said, “It’s been proven that if you can do something for three weeks in a row, you can create that habit.”

I’ve found that to be true. For example, if I get out of the habit of going to the gym, it takes me about three weeks to get back to it. If I can do that same thing for three weeks or 21 days, you can create that habit.

But what was interesting is it reminded me of a separate quote from my college hockey coach, Whitey Aus, I remember him telling me, “Good habits are as hard to break as bad ones.” And I put those two together. And in all the years that I’ve coached hockey, I would always share those two lessons together: “It’s been proven that it takes you three weeks to create a habit, and good habits are as hard to break as bad ones, so let’s start creating some good habits.”

