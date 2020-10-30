Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Adam Collins’s Vision to Grow Business During Pandemic Is Helping Entrepreneurs

Amidst frequent lockdowns forcing people to keep indoors, the pandemic inflicted a rude blow to business establishments forcing many to touch their lowest bottom-line of growth eating up profits.  But some survived, thanks to their successful business operations carried out with the help of a visionary entrepreneur, Adam Collins.  Commenting on the new business model […]

Amidst frequent lockdowns forcing people to keep indoors, the pandemic inflicted a rude blow to business establishments forcing many to touch their lowest bottom-line of growth eating up profits. 

But some survived, thanks to their successful business operations carried out with the help of a visionary entrepreneur, Adam Collins. 

Commenting on the new business model emerging during the COVID-19 pandemic, the noted entrepreneur said whatever the situation may be or the nature of catastrophe arising out of the war, revolutions, or pandemics; the interface of business establishments with the customers is a must to survive it. 

The most practical way to do it is by improving your business visibility among the existing customers and also creating future clientele. Collins, having a Facebook group with over 40,000 small business owners, suggests those in trade and commerce to ensure that in the Google Search Engine, they have a strong presence. 

Adam Collins, through his firm is offering a host of digital promotion services to ecommerce companies and Small and Medium-scale Businesses units. It helps them to remain strongly visible to make their business happen even when there are frequent and sudden lockdowns and people keeping indoors.     

Don’t Lose Your Focus

Having a decade long presence in various business models, the firm has helped many ecommerce and other business establishments to survive the pandemic time. This has helped them get better results on their Return on Investments.   

Now a question arises. Why Ignite optimization for business growth? According to a market study conducted by Ahrefs, it has been revealed that only 1% of new startups find their places in Google’s top rank. 

Naturally, startups have a major visibility crisis. It is here where the expertise of a visionary entrepreneur like Adam Collins comes in. He creates a customized strategy for each of its clients based on their needs and requirements.

Innovate or Perish

Adam Collins tacitly works on including local search and ‘near me’ keyword in his client’s marketing campaigns to widen visibilities, thus helping them generate maximum revenues. As most shops and establishments are closed now, customers are always curious to know which shops are open and in their vicinity.

You must implement multiple marketing campaigns with ‘near me’ keywords to get maximum footfalls at your store and shops. It became self-explanatory during a recent market survey that divulged over 60% of people contacted spoke for the growing importance of online campaigns for growing their business. 

Business firms don’t have money for trials and errors or experiments. They want results and that’s why it’s important to use multiple channels of communication and marketing campaigns for growing your ROIs.

Whether you are running a small shop in brick and mortar one or a virtual merchandise store online, it’s your visionary skills and business insights will ultimately help you accomplish your success goals.  

