Adam Calus of Education Through Music of Massachusetts: “Pace Yourself”

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adam Calus.

Adam Calus is a professional musician, educator, and executive that is devoted to making people’s lives better through music. He currently works as the founder and Executive Director of Education Through Music — Massachusetts. In this role, he works to provide quality music education to thousands of students in Boston Public Schools.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I graduated from Berklee College of Music about 7 years ago I had two opportunities for possible work in front of me. One was to move to LA to work in the film music industry and the other was to start a music program at a high school that didn’t have one. I chose that latter and revived the music program at Charlestown High School, a Boston Public School. I enjoyed this process so much that I made it my mission to start an organization in MA that could repeat the process I just been through, but on a larger more sophisticated level. That is where I am now as the leader of Education Through Music — Massachusetts.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Since our company is so new… I would have to say the most interesting story is our success we have had in starting a new nonprofit during COVID-19 times. It has been difficult to contact people, difficult to fundraise, and difficult to just about do everything else that during normal times would still be slightly challenging, but there was an added layer of challenge during the times of the pandemic.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Thinking this was going to be easy! I certainly knew that beginning a new organization would be a challenge, but I thought “Hey, who wouldn’t want to support keeping music programs in schools?” The answer isn’t that a lot of people don’t support this cause…it’s simply that because we are so new, institutions and corporations have reservations about investing in us. It has been a humbling experience to swim in the sea of denials we have had from grant applications and sponsorships, but it was a learning experience in that we just need the right people to take a chance on us and this has led us to our current success as a young organization.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

We create deep systemic change in school systems by leveraging districts and principals to invest more in music education through our school-based partnerships. Because of our services, more schools have music programs with a hired music teacher (not a “teaching artist”), principals know how to better manage their music program and evaluate their teachers, district arts leaders see their vision for music education supported and further implemented, and thousands of students are receiving music class as a normal part of their school day.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Less of a specific individual and more a type of individual: The students that graduate from the schools where our programs are. When I was a teacher, my graduated students would always come back and visit when they were much older and tell me about how they STILL play music, even if it is just for fun. They tell me stories about music class and how they want to share the music they have learned with their families. The love for music that was cultivated when they took music classes with us still carried on into their years after high school. There is no better impact report than hearing this from past students.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Learn more about the benefits that music can have on students’ learning as a part of a well-rounded educational experience. Invest in music education because of this belief. Learn more about what “quality music education” looks like. Sometimes school officials only know of their own experience with music education and are not aware of the innovative types of learning that can exist in the music classroom.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

My favorite way to define leadership is actually my favorite quote about it: “A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves. -Lao Tzu” What this means to me is that a leader is more a facilitator of a beautiful experience than someone who stands in front of people and tells them what to do. People actually don’t want to be led…they want to be heard, seen, and have agency. Great leadership is actually happening in the absence of “leadership” happening.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Pace Yourself. I used to spend so much time just trying to get as much done as I could every day because my to-do list seemed endless. This actually led to a lot of lost productivity because I was so tired. Breaks are your best friend. Days off are powerful. Pace Yourself. Not every day will be fun. This seems kind of obvious…but it took me a while to grow out of the days that are hard. Days that were hard used to feel really hard, but they are just bumps in the road…and usually filled with a lot of opportunities for growth. You are your own worst enemy. The way you talk to yourself is everything! In our first years as an organization, like I mentioned above, we received a lot of denials from foundations and other institutions. I would beat myself up a lot, but this doesn’t really serve any good at all in the end. You have to lift yourself all the time. Especially in my role as the leader of everyone in our company, it is day-to-day me holding myself accountable. It has been important for me to do this in a healthy way. You need to be your own hero. Again, there really isn’t someone for me to be like “Hey you did a good job today!” so when I first started, I had to remember to do this every day. SELF FIVE! Collaboration is Key. The work of leading an organization cannot be done alone. Choose your allies wisely and know you don’t ever have all the answers! You are not the best at everything. Find the best person for the job…they are out there!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have always had this dream of completely changing the way students learn. I don’t know exactly what it would look like, but:

There wouldn’t be grades (just feedback through meaningful assessment)

Students and teachers would create curriculum together

There would be no room in schools for angry teachers…

Teachers would be held to the same level of respect as politicians for the work they do…much like Finland and other countries

There would be no teacher in front of the class…everything would be collaborative and circle based.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Do what you love…and everything else will fall into place. This is a quote from my father Eric Calus. It has been so easy for me to do this my whole life. My whole professional life I have been doing things that are music related. I truly am grateful.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

John Legend. He is my favorite singer and an absolutely amazing human being. He is a social activist inside and outside of his art and I respect this a lot.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

On all social media at either Adam Calus or Education Through Music — Massachusetts

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!