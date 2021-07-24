Adam Bohbot and David Benayoun of Ana Luisa: “Resilience”

Adam Bohbot — Resilience. Brands are not tech start-ups, they need some time to emerge, and it takes time to build trust from your audience.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adam Bohbot and David Benyamoun.

David Benayoun, 31, and Adam Bohbot, 29, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, respectively, are also the Co-Founders of Ana Luisa, the carbon neutral online fashion jewelry brand formed in 2018 in Brooklyn, NY.

Both grew up in Paris and became graduates of EMLyon Business School where their paths crossed in a taxi cab in China as students. They met again in 2015 in New York City, having kept in touch exchanging ideas and experiences along the way, and in 2018 they left everything behind and began full-time work on their own venture. Vowing to eschew the exclusive, “happy few” sensibilities of the traditional luxury jewelry houses, Benayoun and Bohbot have eliminated the opacity in elitist models which they believed failed to put customers, quality and sustainability first. Thus, Ana Luisa was born, a new direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform inspired by the Mediterranean influences of their formative years and a determination to create affordable, well-crafted designs. Ana Luisa represents both modernity and beauty and is kind to the earth.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Adam Bohbot: After graduating from both Law School and Business School, I worked for a relatively short amount of time at an e-commerce company launching ventures across Africa (Rocket Internet), and later as an analyst in a french Venture Capital firm. I learned a lot from both experiences but I realized that I missed being involved in the day-to-day operations. At the end of 2015, I had the opportunity to come to New York and act as the Director of Product for an Influencer Marketing Platform for clients such as Google, Sephora, Bumble, as well as a lot of DTC brands.

Using influencers for my own brands felt like the natural next step.

David Benyamoun: I originally graduated from business school back in France with a strong focus on entrepreneurship. During my studies, I worked in e-commerce and online marketing for a DTC brand in New York. Right after I graduated, I got hired by a French jewelry company that worked for some of the most famous fashion brands in the world. They trained me in jewelry design and craftsmanship in Paris before sending me to New York to launch their US branch. That’s how I got to create my first company from scratch in 2015. I got to work with a lot of designers and brands here in the US for the next three years. During that time, I noticed how the jewelry industry was stuck in its opaque practices and decided to take a chance on trying to do things differently.

Can you share the most interesting story that has happened to you since you started?

AB: When we started pitching investors with the idea of being two french men growing a profitable business in the jewelry industry, a lot of them said that it was foolish, that it would never work. Today, we receive weekly emails from the same Silicon Valley investors dying to invest in Ana Luisa.

DB: As we became carbon neutral in 2020, we had to explain the whole process to all of our jewelry partners. Being so thorough with the origin of every single component, the electricity usage of their factory, waste management among dozens of other things was extremely new and surprising for them. It actually said a lot about where the industry was going up until that point. As we’re becoming water neutral this year, we’re going through the same experience of helping them understand how and why we do things this way so that our community of customers can feel good about the jewelry they enjoy every day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

AB: We decided to try infiltrating NYFW, a week after our launch, by having our interns give away our earrings to the crowd attending the shows! Despite giving away hundreds of products, nothing happened. It was at this time that we understood we were building a brand for the 99%, and to go the opposite direction than the classic luxury jewelry brand. We learned to create our own path and set up a new model for the industry.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

DB: Everything behind the Ana Luisa vision was meant to be different. From the way we design our jewelry and brand packaging, to the focus on the sustainability behind it, we enjoy going through uncharted territories and this is what keeps our amazing team excited every day!

AB: The company stands out because we do things unalike any of our competitors, questioning everything. We take our inspiration from various universes. Despite being a very fast-growing fashion company, Ana Luisa is organized as a tech start-up. We might be the only jewelry company with more software engineers than jewelry designers!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

AB: As entrepreneurs, it’s easy to forget about yourself and get absorbed in your work. It’s important to have a self-care routine (reading, going to a museum, exercising, whatever works for you…) and sticking to it. Consistency is the key. Organize everything you want to do in your agenda, and stick to it. Work can wait, not your health.

DB: Definitely agree with Adam on this, I’d say surround yourself with people who care about you and can tell you the truth no matter what. We all go through difficult times, but reconnecting with our relatives is one of the greatest sources of energy and healing. That’s why we offer unlimited PTO to our team so they can do the things that they love and see the people they care the most about at any time.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

AB: Ana Luisa has been engaged in numerous causes from our daily team donations to various charities on behalf of our team through a small platform endorsed by Ashton Kutcher, to helping North Brooklyn Angels, a local non-profit, preparing meals for homeless people in Brooklyn.

DB: Absolutely, giving back is extremely important for all of us at Ana Luisa, that’s why in the midst of the Pandemic last year, we created a charity bracelet to give back 100% of the profit to the CDC. We were able to donate more than $10k in 30 days.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

AB: “How often has the unexpected happened! How often has the expected never come to pass! And even though it is ordained to be, what does it avail to run out to meet your suffering? So look forward meanwhile to better things.” Moral letters to Lucilius by Seneca

Last year was a lot of uncertainty, it was a complicated time to navigate, especially with so many jewelry companies laying off their employees. Doing our best every day, and sticking to what we do best (i.e: delivering beautiful sustainable jewelry to our customers), without worrying about the next day really gave us a compass throughout the pandemic, and allowed us to grow and double our team.

DB: “Egolessness” is a concept I first discovered during the retrospective exhibition of Agnes Martin at the Guggenheim museum. It sums up what makes us different from others, and is a philosophy I try to live by. No matter what happens, we never take decisions based on our ego whether internally or with the rest of the world. This concept embodies our strength as a team of individuals coming to work every day to give our best and change the way jewelry is designed, made and enjoyed across the world.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

AB: On-demand production is a trend we are closely following, as it’s one of the closest things to a zero-waste inventory model. It’s also a great way to value the manufacturing process behind handcrafted goods. It’s a bridge between demand, product, and production. Although it also requires brands to invest heavily in technology platforms, from production planning to 3D designing. It’s something that we are closely looking at.

DB: We saw from our prior experiences how brands would order thousands of products they couldn’t sell based on their production model, so we work extremely hard to get closer to a zero-waste model. I also believe that brands will have to become much more transparent regarding the origin of their products and materials. Earlier this year we disclosed our Glossary of material so our community knows where each and every component we use in our creations comes from. I’m hoping that the blockchain will play a role in the future of the transparency of brands’ supply chains.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

DB:

Remembering that it’s not about you, it’s about your community. We co-created the Forget-me-not necklace (link here) with over 30,000 members of our community over the course of 4 months in 2020. That piece sold out in the first week following the release. Headless is the future. We believe that top-down communication and storytelling is something of the past, that brands will have to accept and support this. Thousands of people share their story about how they discovered Ana Luisa and love their products on social media, and we encourage them to share their thoughts and feelings openly.

AB:

Resilience. Brands are not tech start-ups, they need some time to emerge, and it takes time to build trust from your audience. Care about your customers, listen to their feedback, and elevate their experience whenever possible. Luxury does not mean being cold, especially in this post-covid era. Accessibility. We started Ana Luisa because we felt the industry was turning its back to the 99% whenever products were made sustainably and it’s been such a joy to see more affordable brands emerge over the last few months.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

DB: The fashion industry definitely needs to be much more transparent and accountable. I believe the fashion industry accounts for about 10% of global carbon emissions, and nearly 20% of wastewater. We all need to do more to not only compensate for our footprint but do everything we can to reduce our impact on the environment.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

AB: A large movement of elderly people sharing their life knowledge with younger people in search of meaning. I strongly believe in peer-to-peer education and learning from other people’s experiences, it would be like building a universal library of memories!

DB: I would simply encourage people to get involved locally to help those in need. There are already so many amazing people and organizations working every day to help in their local community that I’d encourage someone to simply reach out to them and give a hand.

