Actress Liz Taylor on how one can start an award winning acting career at age 50 with Marco Derhy

Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well, … as my 50th birthday was approaching, a friend of mine bought me the book “The Artist’s Way.” I think I only got to the third chapter… but by then… I had begun journaling and whittled down all of the noise in my head. (you know… we’re always thinking of 12 million things at the same time?!….). Well… the book posed the question, “What do you REALLY want to be doing?”… and it came out like a lightning bolt to the forehead!… I Want to Be an ACTOR!! Then I looked around and said, “WHAT??!… where the hell did THAT come from??! 🙂 Soooooo… I got an agent (Carolyn’s Model and Talent Agency), and my career took off there.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Gosh… SO MANY THINGS!!!!! But the first one that comes to mind is a story of my Directorial Debut Short Film (Marital Aids). I had worked with the writer and cinematographer on another project called “Hoover Damn” as an actor, and they asked me to read Drew Tapley’s new script… and said that I could Direct it if I want to. I said, “You guys know I’ve never directed a film before, right??!” … to which they replied, “Ya… but you’d be great at it!” There was a filmmakers meetup in Toronto, and they said they’d bring the script and that we could meet there. Well… I fell in LOVE with the script immediately! (Drew is Sooooo Clever!!)… and I said, “O.K. What are you guys doing next Monday and Tuesday?” at which point they laughed at me, and said, “You can’t pull a film shoot together in a week!” ~to Which I replied, “Don’t tell me what I can and can’t do!… What are you guys doing next Monday and Tuesday??… are you available??’ The answer was Yes.

Being very fortunate from the get-go… I already knew every actor I wanted for each role… because I had worked with them before on other projects. I called each one and invited them to be a part of it, and everyone agreed… From Actors to Soundman, to Script Supervisor, to Makeup Artist and to a work colleague~ who agreed to let us use her dog for the film! Well… we shot it in two days and wrapped EARLY both days! The film went on to be selected into 23 International Festivals and won 10 awards. How’s THAT for an interesting story?

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Hmmmm… trick question… because I don’t think I’ve made any mistakes. Ha! OH… I did with Voice Acting! I recently joined Voices.com and started doing voice-overs. The first week I booked 3 days in a row!!.. And the next week, another 3! It was AWESOME! Then…. Nothing for the next week… and I thought WTF??!… because I was working really hard and submitting to a LOT of casting calls! I finally figured out that I had been sending everyone that week the same WRONG FILE!!!!! Good Lord!!… I wasted a week of my life, and they all probably thought I was a moron. Anyway… I figured out that the correct file marked “Liz Taylor” was on my desktop in the Voice Over Folder!! ( I had been sending them something from a downloaded file from the wrong folder named “Liz Taylor.” Oh well… Live & Learn. 😉

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m the Lead Canadian Actress in a co-production Feature Film between Ethiopia and Canada called “Two Worlds: Blood Bound. It’s set to have its World Premiere in Ethiopia next month!! EXCITING!! I’m also in several TV shows coming out this year! Fak Yaass is a great project launching on OUTTv in March as a 2-part mini-series. I play a 70-year-old Greek YiaYia (grandmother) to Nico~ who “comes out” to his traditional Greek family as being gay. I had to learn all of my lines in GREEK!… That was fun!! 🙂 It’s a really WONDERFUL project… and I’m hoping it gets picked up by the networks, so we can all keep playing and creating together!

There’s another TV project I have the lead role in.. but I’ve signed an NDA… so I can’t tell you about it…. Or I’d have to kill you. 😉 Let’s me say… It will be FABULOUS!!!!!! Aside from that… A couple more episodes coming out this year that I acted in…. And OH!.. I played a Polish mama in another Feature Film called “Thirty?” that’s in post-production. I’ve got lots on the go… and I’m just super grateful for all of the work that I’ve been fortunate enough to book and the awesome people I’ve had the pleasure to work with!

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

The lead actor from Ethiopia (Teddy) who plays my son came to Canada for the Canadian portion of the Feature Film “Two Worlds: Blood Bound.” He doesn’t speak much English at all… but he’s such a great guy. When we were all meeting on the first “shoot day,” he came running across the parking lot yelling, “MOM!!!!!!” …. Hahahaha…. We Hugged and Laughed… and we made an AMAZING FILM!! Look for that one later this year!!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them thrive and not “burn out”?

Trust your intuition… and Have FUN! That’s what it’s all about!! We’re supposed to have FUN! If you feel as though you’re not really enjoying the process… do something else creative until you feel like doing the thing that was taxing to you again. This is coming from experience! I’ve been a realtor for 35 years, and when I decided to get into acting… I also started hosting Airbnb. This way~ I get my businesswoman hit, my creative hit, and my nurturing hit all simultaneously! I do what I feel like doing each day… and If one thing isn’t working out… I shift to something more satisfying to me at that time.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most good to the most people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Honestly… a lot of people tell me that I inspire them. I’m really flattered by that…but I think that having the attitude that “nobody is better or worse than anyone else” and that we’re all just doing our best is a great way to make life happy for yourself and those around you. I’m a hugger… so I would start a “free hug” movement! It’s amazing how much good that can bring to people!! Simple Idea…. But I think it could change the world. 🙂 #OneLove

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started,” and why? Would you please share a story or example for each?

I came out of the gates running and haven’t looked back… so I really can’t think of a single thing that I’d change! I think the difference is that I was 50 when I started!… and I had been a self-employed business person all my life! I was the youngest realtor ever licensed in North America at 18 and had to wait to turn 19 to begin legally trading in Real Estate! Before that, I managed a fitness club! I grew up as the youngest child of 5, and my parents were Polish Immigrants. We got excited to have fresh buns from the bakery after church on Sunday. My mom cooked and sewed our clothes. We never had family vacations or anything like that… and nobody ever gave me a penny. I began picking fruit on farms (I grew up in Niagara) when I was 12 years old… and have been working ever since. Self-Made Hard Working Girl… but I chose the right kind of work!!… because I’ve felt semi-retired for most of my life 🙂 You know how they say, “Do what you love… and you’ll never work a day in your life” … That’s ME personified! 🙂

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Work Hard, Be a Good Person, and Don’t Owe Anyone Anything” That quote came from my dad, who is a great man, and taught us great work ethic. He provided as best he could… and I’m truly grateful to have him as a father.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When it comes to acting, the first person I have to thank is my son Maxx. He’s an amazing support and is so level-headed. It’s just remarkable. He helps me if I need someone to read with~ for a self-tape… and is my inspiration for becoming an actor. I raised him on my own since pregnancy (and without a penny of support .) This may sound morbid… but the reason that I got into acting at 50 (besides having a midlife crisis… 😉 … is so that when I croak… If he misses me, he can watch me in something that I’m in. ha! He’ll have a lot of options now… 🙂 That makes me happy.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world or the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? They might see this. 🙂

Yea!!… Richard Branson!! … because he lives on a lovely island (I’m a PADI certified diver), I love his business acumen and sense of fun and adventure! I’m sure he would have some good advice… or better yet… maybe I could convince him to Executive Produce my First Feature Film!! 🙂 NOW We’re Talking!! 🙂

