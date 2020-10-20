Actress Chalet Brannan Shares 5 Tips To Help Aspiring Actors Build Successful Careers

We all want to be successful, but sometimes, try as we may, we can’t seem to overcome certain challenges we face along the way. Of course, we each have challenges specific to our lives at any given time, but there are some universal challenges to success that affect us all, no matter the circumstance. Why is having a negative mindset one of challenges to success? Well, it is self-defeating and it robs us of energy that could be put to better use. Negative thinking can stop you from making progress and can even make you sick!

What are the challenges successful people overcome? The most successful people will take a challenge in their stride and even manage to use it to their advantage. It is a fact of life that everyone will face challenges, no matter how powerful they may be, but how you take that challenge on is what is important. Without fail, people feel compelled to tell you what you should and shouldn’t do because of your age. Don’t listen to them. Successful people certainly don’t. They follow their heart and allow their passion—not the body they’re living in—to be their guide.

Many aspiring actors all over the world dream of making it big in Hollywood. As actress Chalet Brannan found out, a successful acting career requires both talent and hard work. There is no formula for instant success; she, and other top actors, made it to the top through sheer hard work and talent.

Chalet, born in 2005 in Orlando, Florida, is a top actress and singer. Chalet’s acting prowess is well known; she already has sixteen nominations and eight awards from various acting organizations such as The Young Entertainer Awards and The Young Artist Academy.

Chalet says, If you’re unhappy with where you are in your life, just take a look around. More often than not, the people you’ve surrounded yourself with are the root of your problems.

“You’ll never reach your peak until you surround yourself with the right people.”

Chalet has advice for aspiring actors on how to build a career as successful as hers.

Go to school

Just like in any other profession, a good foundation in acting goes a long way when you’re starting your career. Take acting classes, major in drama in college, or enroll for classes in dance, martial arts, and even singing. This will help you hone your craft away from cameras and the public eye.

Build up your acting resumé

When starting, take up as many minor roles as you can, whether in community theatres, student films, commercials, music videos, or even working as an extra. This increases your experience, improves your acting skills, and increases your chances of landing bigger roles.

Work on your extra skills

With a huge pool of talented actors for directors and producers to choose from, an extra skill will set you apart from the others. It can be singing, dancing, a foreign language, or even martial arts – any skill that the director can use in production other than your acting skills.