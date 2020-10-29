Actor Zuhab Khan Shares His Journey: What Can We Learn?

Born in Karachi, on May 4, 2001, Zuhab Khan is a Pakistani actor and one of the most flexible and famous stars. He’s also appeared in the film, including Abdullah: The Final Witness. He’s also provided his voice for 3 Bahadur.

Zuhab Khan’s Today & Before

It all started with a dream, from the age of 4, Zuhab had the aim of becoming an actor, due to which he went to an audition and to his luck, he got selected. Not just an actor anymore, but Zuhab is a rapper and a debater as well.

The one thing unique in the field of acting as per Zuhab, is, the more determined and focused you are on acting and polishing your skills, the more fame you will receive from your fans and the audience in general. He also shares that, the best thing about his work, is the respect and fame he receives from the public and media, both.

Patience and perseverance have a magical effect before which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish. Zuhab has always been on time for his shoots, be it anytime. Even the toughest of scenes never made him fall apart, one thing is that he is consistent with what he is doing, and whatever TV serial or film he is working on will outperform due to his hard-work and dignity.

Zuhab believes that the acting skills he has are god-gifted. As he was the first-ever child actor in the Pakistani film industry who achieved such fame and recognition at a very early age. Zuhab started with commercials and then TV serials. It all started when he was just 4 years old, and from that point to this day, he has reached the pinnacle.

Giving Respect

One of the best qualities that Zuhab posses’ is that he never looks down on people. Be it a spot boy or a makeup artist to a director, he respects each and every person, as he believes that everyone is fulfilling their duties and doing more work than him. He says that, if he is in two scenes of a shoot, the workers there are doing much harder work and have to focus on each and every detail, which makes their work tougher than his.

Dealing With Tough Times

The toughest days for Zuhab were when he was 15 years old, and at that particular time, he believes that neither he was in the category of teenagers nor adults, and for that reason, there was a lack of roles in which he could perform and those days also demotivated him to quit acting and pursue some other career, but he never gave up and continued thriving and sharpening his skills, and soon he reached the pinnacle of success.