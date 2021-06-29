Actor and model Prem Desai gave the message of humanity at the time of corona pandemic

Prem Desai who is an actor and model from Udaipur, Rajasthan, who is popular on social media, comes forward to help people in this bad time of Corona. He has shown his humanity by helping many people in this bad time.



During Corona’s time, where people were looking for an opportunity to earn on the pretext of this disease, The same Prem Desai has proved that even today there are many people like them in whom humanity is still alive.

For the last few days, he has also been seen doing a lot of social services, Prem Desai has been seen helping a lot at his level to all the needy people associated with him. He has shown this and has given this message to his followers that in situations like corona, capable people should go ahead and help.

Apart from Prem Desai artist, there is also a doctor, Recently he has completed his doctor’s degree. He has also given medical help to the people during the Corona period.