Activities That Improve Your Leadership Skills

Activities that build leadership skills on the job are not only practical but crucial. They allow employers and other team members to look at their behavior and personalities closer. If a successful leader can form productive team-building activities, he or she is sure to create a stronger crew. Here are just a few suggestions for leadership skill-building activities:

1. Encourage Autonomy

Always encourage all employees to contribute their ideas at a gathering once a week. At meetings, all input should be considered, and nothing is to be ridiculed or blocked. Team members should be allowed to test their own ideas and share the results with the team. However, a good leader will allow his underlings the freedom to make their own mistakes. Influencing an employee is fine, but commanding him or her to do or not do any action prevents his or her growth and hinders any creativity.

2. Games with Employees

Employers should try a few simple games and exercises with their employees to get inside their heads and learn more about them. Here are a couple of tasks to get started:

An activity that challenges employees’ problem-solving abilities is the “hypothetical challenge.” The supervisor simply gives each team member a specific problem to solve. Each issue should be rather involved and difficult. The employee shouldn’t be given any more than five minutes to figure out an answer.

Another exercise examines what is important to each particular employee. First, gather everyone in a room together for a meeting. Ask them all to close their eyes and picture the best moment of their entire lives. Now ask them to share this moment. Ask them if this is a moment that they would wish to relive if they only had thirty seconds left to live.

3. Establish Clear Expectations

Leaders should encourage their team to follow the rules and accept their responsibilities by issuing a daily email with the objectives to be met for the month, week, and each day. They should try to keep all employees abridged of any changes, never withhold secrets, and always keep everyone on the same page. When changes do occur, they need to embrace them while still staying true to their mission statements and company cultures.

In conclusion, any of these group activities can turn a chaotic business comprised of directionless employees into a well-oiled machine of an organization. Participating team members are also more likely to communicate and bond with each other, leading to greater trust and improved working conditions.