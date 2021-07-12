Activities That Build Leadership Skills

Leadership is something that can be learned in many ways. You can work on leadership skills in school through books, movies, and podcasts. However, you can also learn leadership skills through bonding activities with your team. These can easily be completed in the office with minimal props, and they do not have to take too long. Below we will discuss a few different activities that will help to build leadership skills, as featured in an article on Sling.

1.Survival leadership activities.

When there is a real-life crisis with a group of people, there is almost always someone who steps up to be a leader and guides everyone through the circumstances. This type of concept can be facilitated in the office with a group of employees. The participants should be divided into two teams and then set in a situation of survival. This can include a shipwreck, a plane crash, being stranded in the desert, and more. The teams should each be presented with various items that might be useful to them for survival, and each team should choose five of the items. Then, the teams should work together and be able to adequately explain to the other team why they chose each specific item and how it would assist them in overcoming their particular circumstance. This activity encourages problem-solving, critical thinking, as well as creativity, and strategy.

All Aboard

This is another activity where employees should be divided into two separate teams. The challenge is to build a “boat” out of the different materials you have provided to them. After the construction of the boat is finished, all members should choose a part of the boat to stand on. They then will remove a piece of the boat one by one as they are trying their hardest to remain on the boat. This critical thinking activity promotes teamwork and effective communication.

What If

This activity tends to be a bit more intensive because it is an independent activity. It works by bringing each employee up to the front and presenting them with a hypothetical situation that might be challenging, scary, or difficult. The employee should then be able to think of a solution on the spot and explain how they would operate during such circumstances. This activity encourages analytical thinking, rationality, and accountability.