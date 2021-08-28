Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Activities that Boost Your Mental Health – Guidelines by Dennis Begos

Dennis Begos

Beautiful african-american woman wearing protective face mask and looking through window at home during Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
Taking care of our mental health is crucial. However, when we talk about taking care of mental health, the majority of people think it is for people who are witnessing mental health challenges. The truth is you don’t need to have any mental health issues to start taking care of your mental health.

Dennis Begos suggests things to do

  • Get ample sleep – It is necessary for adults to sleep for about 8 hours every night. Even though our body and its requirements differ, it is necessary to get a sound sleep so that you can do your work well and boost your mental health.
  • Take a pause and enjoy the small things–It might seem like a cliché to enjoy the small things in life, but it is a pre-requisite to stay happy. You can take sometime to appreciate nature’s beauty or take a walk during your break.
  • Engage in stress-relieving activities–How we manage stress impacts our physical and mental health. So, it is a good idea to engage in stress relieving activities, such as playing with a stress ball.
  • An act of kindness –When you perform any act of kindness or help others in a volunteering act, it enhances their self-esteem. And when you have a good self-esteem it helps to improve your mental wellness in multiple ways. An act of kindness helps to lessen feelings of depression and loneliness.
  • Physical exercise –Any form of physical exercise can help to improve the cardiovascular health and also results in minimized anxiety and emotional stability.
  • Practising deep breathing exercises –Mental health experts suggest that when you practice deep breathing exercises it can have a relaxing effect on the body and mind. It can lower the breathing rate and the blood pressure, which can help the mind to relax and recharge.
  • Practice yoga –Yoga is one of the best tools to bring down depression and anxiety. By minimizing anxiety and perceived stress, yoga can modulate the stress response systems. With gradual practice you can gain better mental health.
  • Pet your dog –Today, therapy dogs are a standard way to enhance your emotional health. Dogs can offer ample emotional support by offering companionship that a person requires. When you pet your dog, you can boost your mental health.
  • Eat a healthy breakfast – When you don’t get ample nutrition, it can result in brain fog. Health experts suggest that it is essential to have foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. And it can help to bring down the signs of depression, schizophrenia and multiple other mental disorders.

According to Dennis Begos, all these activities mentioned above aren’t a cure for any mental disorder, but they can always help you to maintain stable mental health. It is necessary to realize that certain mental health conditions can require professional guidance and cure. Hence, if you feel the need it is always beneficial to seek help from a reputed counselor or therapist. That way you can address the issues that are troubling you mentally and walk towards a balanced life.

    Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16).

