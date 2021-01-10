Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Activism as Self-Care

Social engagement for a cause can boost mental well-being

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I’m still reeling and recovering from Wednesday.

With everything going on in the world, I constantly ask myself: How do I protect my mental well-being when the world is in chaos? Am I supposed to completely retreat? This is a popular strategy for folks right now, and for good reason. While meditation and journaling are in my self-care toolkit, I’m going to offer an additional perspective on self-care.

I was a hard-core anti-war activist starting in October 2001, when the US invaded Afghanistan, up until 2011 when I got totally burned out. Actually, I got burned out in 2008, but that didn’t stop me. As a result, my bipolar intensified and became more disabling.

Since disconnecting from that life of constant marches, vigils, and even an arrest, I’ve been involved in some social justice advocacy, including being on the board of a NAMI affiliate, advocating for the protection of wolves, and supporting organizations like Black Lives Matter and Color of Change. But I’m much less involved in boots-on-the-ground activism.

How can I be socially engaged and safeguard my mental health?

Marie M.

Being involved to a reasonable extent is actually good for my mental health. What is “reasonable” is relative, of course — it looks different for everybody. For me, the key is to understand the boundary between what I can and cannot control. This is tricky on many fronts. One angle, perhaps the most important for me, is that I don’t want to sell myself short. I don’t want to excuse my inaction by saying, “Nothing I do will change the situation. It’s beyond my control” and deciding to do nothing.

Being disempowered is not good for my mental health. Being active and engaged is. As all peers, advocates, and practitioners know: Connection saves lives.

As a participant in social change, I have witnessed profound transformations in people and situations. I know that my individual actions and our collective voice have an impact. I have many heroes in the movements across history, including those on the front lines today. My teachers, like Dr. Vincent Harding, and mentors who I’ve never met, like Paulo Freire, and the current racial justice movement, show me that the world is malleable to our efforts. People working for justice do change history.

I return to my question: How can I be socially engaged and safeguard my mental health? I don’t want to burn out. So, I have to determine what I can control. I can control my schedule. This is especially important for bipolar folks (see Interpersonal Social Rhythm Therapy). I draw parameters for what I will do. I will watch enough news to be aware so that I can respond compassionately to people I love and to understand my own grief in a larger societal and world context, i.e. it’s natural for my bipolar symptoms to worsen during a pandemic or an armed siege on the Capitol.

Controlling my schedule, I will read 1-2 articles from my favorite trusted news source or journalist. While this curated news usually isn’t triggering, social media always is. Completely unplugging from Facebook helps me and I need to do that more often.

Controlling my schedule, I will write one email to my congress members so that I speak my truth and hold to my beliefs while connecting to a larger community that shares my values of peace and justice.

Connection saves lives.

Marie M.

My mental health is lifted when I contribute to making the world better. I can’t do as much as Barack Obama, Greta Thunberg, or Angela Davis–not by a long-shot, but I can do something.

I feel united with something larger. I did the part I could. A part that, unfortunately, seems to be shrinking due to my intrusive and worsening disability. I will then call my friend Ellen to debrief these tough, traumatic situations. I will snuggle with my dogs, refocus on a poetry project, hug my husband, meditate, and pray.

My professor from The Iliff School of Theology, Dr. Vincent Harding, believed deeply in the transformative capacity of humans. Yet, he also recognized our limitations. I keep coming back to his words for guidance and inspiration.

Living in faith is knowing that even though our little works, our little seed, our little brick, our little block may not make the whole thing, the whole thing exists in the mind of God, and that whether or not we are there to see the whole thing is not the most important matter. The most important thing is whether we have entered the process.

Dr. Vincent Harding

    Marie-Michele Marchand, Poet & Writer

    Marie-Michele writes poetry to capture beauty through imagery and language in hopes of healing herself and the world. For 30 years, the art of poetry has helped her navigate the struggles of bipolar disorder. Her poetry has been featured in the Paterson Literary Review, Tiny Seed Journal, WyoPoets’ chapbook Watershed, and on Medium. Her poem “Wind Oratory” is forthcoming in the High Plains Register. She is a winner of the Allen Ginsberg Poetry Awards, Wyoming Writers Prize, Sue C. Boynton Poetry Contest, and Eugene V. Shea Contest. Her book Pink Sunset Luminaries: Collected Poems was published in 2018. Marie gives poetry workshops and readings. Enjoy her poems at mishiepoet and Medium.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Your Mind At Work//

    6 Specific Ways to Check in With Your Mental Health

    by Linea Johnson
    Bounce Back from Burnout &amp; Regain Life’s Purpose
    Community//

    3 Critical Steps to Bounce Back from Burnout and Regain Life’s Purpose

    by Erin Urban
    The biggest challenge of becoming a new parent - Kristine Peter
    Community//

    How I Overcame the Biggest Stressors and Challenges of Becoming a Parent

    by Kristine Peter

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.