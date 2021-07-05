Acknowledge and address your mental wellbeing with John Giorgi

As the oldest saying goes – Health is wealth. Speaking about health means both physical and mental health. When the pandemic jeopardized the entire world, mental wellness expert John Giorgi stepped in to explain its importance. Trying to avoid or shying away from the psychological issues you face every day complicates the situation. You can tackle most of the pain, agony, and basic indigestion we feel daily by addressing mental health.

Tap the symptoms at the early stage for mental wellbeing!

Your brain and soul are very well connected to the body – discussing emotional stress at an initial stage can sort major health issues. The hustle-bustle life and pressure to overachieve in every sphere of life lead to anxiety. Even problems like sleeplessness for months or losing appetite could be leading indicators to identify the problem. John Giorgi explains the different types of symptoms to look for.

Physical indicators – heart-pounding, flushing, dizziness, shortness of breath, headache, sweating, mouth dryness, nausea, muscular pain, stomach-ache, restlessness

Psychological symptoms – memory loss, impatience, excessive worry, fatigue, distressing dreams, mental block, feel lost or blank, indecisiveness, poor concentration.

Behavioral signs – feeling restless in social gatherings, avoiding new tasks, phobias, obsessive-compulsive behavior.

Target small and achievable wellness goals – celebrate every time you score!

Once you relate with any three symptoms also, it is a warning sign – act now before the damage turns irreversible. John Giorgi echoes doable and straightforward ways to start with self-care. Your wellbeing is in your hands. Bringing easy lifestyle change, a healthy diet, and regular exercise can result in significant positivity. Plan your meals and go shopping for fresh vegetables and meat supplies. Cooking a fresh breakfast every morning adds excitement, and you look forward to a nutritious meal.

Exercising at least thrice a week is another excellent and straightforward step to combat psychological stress. John Giorgi suggests jogging, brisk walks, and cardio training builds mental strength and energy. You will feel active the rest of the day after a workout and a warm shower.

Taking baby steps towards the psychological problems is the best approach. Rekindle one of your long-forgotten hobbies – painting, artwork, instrument playing, writing poems, dance, gardening – the list goes on. Take time from your busy schedule and dedicate few hours to the most beloved pastime of your life. There is scientific proof that a hobby is the best way of relaxation.

How about planning a holiday – taking a road trip alone or a large luxury vacation with friends? Catching up with old friends is indeed very refreshing. Everybody deserves a break, and when you share feeling with a loved one, it lightens the mood. Sometimes sharing personal experiences with people helps understand mutual issues. It helps in building empathy and compassion, which is phenomenal for any emotional health.

Appreciate smaller joys in life. As wise men have said – count your blessings over sorrows. When you celebrate trivial achievements like shedding two kilos of bodyweight, attending your favorite rock band concert, or even getting a driving license, all adds joy and acts as a stress buster.