Achieving Success And Warding-off Stress The Darwin Lopez Way

Darwin Lopez is a 26-year-old entrepreneur and forex trader striving to help make the world a better place by assisting dozens of individuals in their quest to achieve success. Taking on this task can bring in a lot of stress and burnout into one’s life. So how does Darwin do it? In this article, Darwin shares his top tips on handling stress and achieving success as an individual.

Warding Off Stress

As human beings, we experience stress when we expose ourselves to large amounts of work for a prolonged period without taking breaks. This often leads to a decrease in our productivity and output.

Darwin reveals that he experiences stressful situations also and as an entrepreneur, he has created a few coping mechanisms that have helped him overcome these situations.

The first fix to stressful situations is taking a break and engaging in light physical activities. This has been proven to ease anxiety and elevate out mental awareness.

Darwin also shares that you should never get too emotionally involved in his present results as this can affect your mental state greatly.

Achieving success

In light of the topic of achieving success, Darwin shares that he consumes a lot of personal development content and he also ensures that he schedules his weeks and months ahead of time. This helps him prepare for whatever obstacle that presents itself in the future.

When asked where he gains the inspiration to move forward, Darwin shares that he is on a mission to build generational wealth. This keeps him in check anytime things aren’t going as planned.

Here are some words of advice from darwin for anyone striving to achieve success.

“Don’t overestimate what can be done in 6 months and underestimate what can be done in 5 years. Put your head down and get to work. The longer you think about it you already would have been closer to your goals.”

    Johnny Medina, Branding Expert-Business Consultant

    Johnny Medina is a branding expert, and consultant who has worked with top celebrities and millionaires doing over 100M a year.

    Growing up in a small town called Grandview where the estimated population of the town was around 10,000 people. Usually, in small towns, it’s almost impossible to dream about “the life” because you don’t see the fancy cars, the nice clothes & big mansions.

    But only 3 months into online marketing he did what would take most of us years - Johnny hit his first ever 5 figure month. Now he is able to make up to 20k per day using only social media and connect with some of the top influencers on daily basis.

