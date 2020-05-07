Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Achieving Healthy Mental Health During The Pandemic

Self-isolation during the coronavirus has tested our mental health. For some, depression and anxiety has increased ten-fold in the past several weeks. Now more than ever, it's important to focus on your mental health. Ludmila Aramian, a emergency psychiatrist, explains achieving healthy mental health during the pandemic.

By

It’s no secret the coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm. More businesses are looking for relief packages to avoid shutting down. The unemployment rate is increasing at a staggering rate. Most residents around the world are ordered to stay home and practice social distancing. As humans, we are social creatures. Being in isolation has a negative impact on our mental health. We begin to overthink and overanalyze not only the current situation but the future and our past decisions. While it’s easy to get wrapped up in our thoughts, now is the perfect time to take a break from current events and focus on yourself. Make sure your physical and mental health is in check. Listed below is how to achieve healthy mental health during the pandemic. 

Disconnect: 

Technology is a major part of our lives. Whether it’s with work or in our personal lives, it’s easy to entangle yourself to your screen. Browsing social media or reading the current news can be detrimental to your mental health. It’s vital to connect with loved ones and stay informed during this time, but limit the amount of time you spend on your computer or phone. Going outside, exercising, getting sunlight, and meditation are all ways to strengthen your mental health and avoid distractions. 

Be realistic

As much as it’s critical to support your family and work hard, it’s more important to take a step back. During times of crisis, it’s easy to get wrapped up in your position and your finances. Yes, it is essential to determine how much money you will need to support yourself and your family. However, failing to realize how your mental health plays a role in your work performance will wreak havoc on your performance. Taking a step break to decompress and focus on yourself is not being selfish, it’s being realistic. Healing and finding ways to make yourself happy will not only help during the pandemic but afterward as well. As Dr. Barry Sarvet, a psychiatrist for Baystate Health once said, “You can’t take care of others if you don’t take care of yourself.” 

Ludmila Aramian, Consultation Liason at Stony Brook University Medical Center

Currently, Ludmila Aramian, MD serves as an emergency psychiatrist at Stony Brook University Medical Center. She also works as a consultant in Northport Veteran’s Hospital where she works largely with the veteran population to break down communication barriers and aid them in receiving the mental health care they need. The role has allowed her to see how far behind mental health treatment is in the United States, especially when it comes to the veteran population. While awareness is being brought to the mental issues that affect veterans, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and increased suicide rates, the stigma is still there. Through her work, Dr. Aramian is actively seeking for a solution to mental health conditions to seek necessary treatment.

In her personal life, Ludmila enjoys traveling with her husband and experiencing new places. She is especially intrigued by other cultures and is excited by every opportunity to learn more about other backgrounds and traditions.  Dr. Aramian is fluent in English and Russian, and conversational in Armenian and Spanish. Be sure to check out Ludmila Aramian on her websites!

