Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Accommodating Learning Styles

How does a teacher reach the individual student in significant ways while also maintaining a classroom environment with a large group under their responsibility? It helps to recognize the different learning styles that students employ. There are four learning styles that teachers can use. These bring meaningful educational connections between teachers and students, and between students and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Accommodating Learning Styles - Shannon Burton

How does a teacher reach the individual student in significant ways while also maintaining a classroom environment with a large group under their responsibility? It helps to recognize the different learning styles that students employ. There are four learning styles that teachers can use. These bring meaningful educational connections between teachers and students, and between students and their learning material.

The Four Learning Methods:
  • Visual or spatial learners
  • Auditory learners
  • Kinesthetic learners
  • Reading/Writing learners

Each style reveals itself in everyday student behavior. Personality testing will also uncover which styles serve as strengths for individual students.

Visual Learners

Visual learners favor a diagram over a block of text. They process information best when it is presented in a picture rather than as words. It can take a little time to absorb and organize the information in their minds. These students draw or map their information out. Their note-taking may look less like an outline and more like a drawing with arrows and boxes.

Auditory Learners

These students favor listening and speaking as they process information. They may need to tap into their tendency to talk a lot or to repeat things as they commit them to memory. Music, read-alouds, and speech-making all help auditory learners.

Kinesthetic Learners

Abstract concepts frustrate kinesthetic learners. They respond best to acting, doing, and engaging on tactile levels. They physically grasp foam blocks to mentally grasp a math problem. They thrive on movement using theater or hand motions.

Reading/Writing Learners

These learners look as if they thrive in the average classroom because they sit still, accept written instruction, and focus on a book. This can help them be independent learners who work ahead.

Personalized Success For Students

Teachers need to understand that individuals don’t usually line up neatly within these four styles. The kinesthetic learner may be sensitive to auditory instruction. The reader and writer can profit from learning how to interpret diagrams. Employing each style in daily lessons will help the teacher reach each student.

    Shannon Burton, New York Educational Professional

    Dr. Shannon Burton is a High School Principal and Professor of Education with experience in business, healthcare, and Mathematics. He is a sought out educator with a vast amount of experience training future teachers throughout the state of New York.

    Dr. Shannon Burton got his educational start as a public school math teacher in Yonkers, New York. After 8 year successful years in that position, he moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Mathematics and Public relations. In addition, Dr. Burton has also served as a middle school principal in inner-city New York. In this role, Dr. Burton worked to help close the achievement gap. With his help, students graduated from 8th grade with over 9 New York State Regents Examinations completed.

    Dr. Shannon Burton has also spearheaded the opening of a new middle school which is currently under candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Program. He also serves as a visiting professor for a variety of local universities in New York. In this role, he teaches a variety of graduate and undergraduate level courses in business, mathematics, and education.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 Tips to Improve Communication Between Teachers and Students

    by Ursula Lumley
    Community//

    The Future of Learning

    by Arun Kapur
    Community//

    Their Right Frame of Mind?

    by Lindri Steenkamp

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.