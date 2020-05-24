Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Acceptance

Peace through awareness

By

“Accepting Events as they Occur” is another way of thinking about concerning oneself with only those things/events that are in ones control. When you accept an event, you are acknowledging it’s nature (controllable/uncontrollable). With that acknowledgment comes discernment on the course of action. All of this is a means of being emotionally intelligent. Our emotions are closely tied to our perception. The way we perceive something typically frames the emotions that are a part of the response. The problem is that most of have an emotional response first based on our experiences and mental orientation. That means we skip the “acceptance of the nature” of the event and jump to the response. I can’t help but think about the power in being able to walk the mind through these steps…when I say walk, I mean the split second process that will occur once it becomes ingrained as a habit. We have a lot of unproductive habits to unlearn if we hope to develop our character and prepare ourselves for the success that is a byproduct of that development.

Khalif Ali, Activist, Writer, Social Worker, Organizer...maybe an aspiring artist (stay tuned)

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Marc Zaransky
Community//

A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

by Joey Claudio

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.