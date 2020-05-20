I asked myself what I was working through right now and what came up was “acceptance”.

I am working on acceptance of my healing, acceptance of lost friendships, acceptance of a pandemic, acceptance that my nephew will be born this Friday, acceptance of aging, acceptance of changes in my life, and acceptance of things seemingly standing still.

For whatever reason I am having to accept what is coming my way, I am allowing it to flow to me without resistance. One thing I have learned over the years is, I have ZERO control over things and I have absolute control over everything. This is contradictory, yes, but it is because I believe we create our own realities with our thoughts, feelings and actions. So, I may not be able to control how things come to me, I understand that it is not the HOW I should be concerned with, that is the part that is, thankfully, out of my control. The part that is in my control is what I want, what I want it to look like, and allowing it to come to me. I know sounds a little WOO-WOO, but I see it play out in my life daily. Once I was willing to surrender to the notion of asking for something, while being very specific, and opening up my mind and heart to allow it to come, it comes. When it comes-well, there is a time and place for everything. Some might call this divine timing. How it comes, well, that is none of my concern. I believe things are always being worked out behind the scenes, if you will, for me and what I desire. SO, I don’t force it, I don’t try and rush it. If I begin to feel anxious about what I want, I remind myself that I wouldn’t want to have it right this second, because the way I want it is when everything is in the right order and it will be the best outcome for me.

Give it a try, ask for what you want. BE VERY SPECIFIC, otherwise you might get what you asked for, but it may not be in how you wanted it.

Have you ever realized that you asked for something and it came to you. You may have even forgotten that you asked for it, and now you have it. Think back over your life. I would love to hear from you about things you have manifested for yourself.