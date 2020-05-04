Short, and straight to the point.

You have to accept where you are. Where you are in exactly where you are suppposed to be for the evolution of your soul. If you don’t want to be there any longer, then take action to move forward. If you aren’t moving forward then there is no movement, and no life. You can’t go backwards, that time is gone, it no longer exists, so any movement is forward. That forward movement is either moving toward what you want, or away from what you want. Keep your focus on where you want to go and take steps each day toward that intention. With forward movement toward your goal, you have to reach it eventually. It is up to you how quickly you reach that destination.