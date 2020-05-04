Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Accept Where You Are.

Success is in each small step forward.

By

Short, and straight to the point.

You have to accept where you are. Where you are in exactly where you are suppposed to be for the evolution of your soul. If you don’t want to be there any longer, then take action to move forward. If you aren’t moving forward then there is no movement, and no life. You can’t go backwards, that time is gone, it no longer exists, so any movement is forward. That forward movement is either moving toward what you want, or away from what you want. Keep your focus on where you want to go and take steps each day toward that intention. With forward movement toward your goal, you have to reach it eventually. It is up to you how quickly you reach that destination.

Dayna M. (Inconceivable-PainToPower), Author and Blog Host at Inconceivable-How I Turned My Pain Into POWER!

It is my purpose to help others turn their Pain into POWER!  I did it after 10 years of devastating fertility treatments, and I rose from the ashes stronger and better than before.
Like a Phoenix-I Rise!

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

