Accept Success and Failure as Part of Life’s Journey – Op. Dr. Volkan Kahya

“The brick walls are there for a reason. The brick walls are not there to keep us out. The brick walls are there to give us a chance to show how badly we want something. Because the brick walls are there to stop the people who don’t want it badly enough.” Have you ever been […]

Op. Dr. Volkan Kahya
“The brick walls are there for a reason. The brick walls are not there to keep us out. The brick walls are there to give us a chance to show how badly we want something. Because the brick walls are there to stop the people who don’t want it badly enough.”

Have you ever been faced with a challenge that seems like a brick wall that is too ridiculously high to climb over? In these moments we can often feel angry, scared, frustrated, alone and think to ourselves: “Why me?” “Why now?” “I can’t do that!” “There’s no way I can get past this!”

Op. Dr. Volkan Kahya graduated from İstanbul University, Faculty of Medicine in 2004 and he became ENT specialist in 2010 by specialising in ENT in Bezm-I Alem Vakıf Gureba Training and Research Hospital. Op. Dr. Volkan Kahya and his co-workers won the “Turkish Society of Otolaryngology & Head and Neck Surgery ENT’s The Best Research Award” with their work named as “The effects of smoking to the expression of Inos, p65, NFKB and p38 MAPK in mouth mucosa.”

Life is an uncertain roller coaster. You can choose to embrace it and enjoy the ride, joyfully learning from your experiences along the way; or you can choose to rebel against all of life’s challenges, resenting every moment of your journey. The latter robs you of any growth or development, while the former gives you the opportunity to learn from those challenges and become a better person for having experienced them says Dr. Volkan Kahya

Dr. Volkan Kahya says  Every person in this world has their low points. Some may handle or even hide it better than others. But the truth is, whatever you are going through, there are others who have been through it too. You’re not alone. Try to reach out to your community and network. Speak your feelings and express your concerns in all settings of your life.

Take care of yourself. Get enough rest, eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and learn effective stress management techniques like mindfulness or meditation to build a stronger, fitter you. The more you do for yourself, the more inner-resources you’ll have to draw upon.

Practice being resilient. Resilience is the ability to adapt well in the face of adversity and bounce back from challenges. Practice being resilient by choosing a positive attitude, deciding not to be helpless, and trusting your judgment and abilities. 

We learn through experience that we can both succeed and recover from failure. We also learn to be humble and so to develop a view of ourselves as limited creatures that will always need the help and support of others. No matter how mature or successful we become, the child within always will need mentors and friends who’ll see us through quoted Dr. Volkan Kahya

Connect with Dr. Volkan Kahya on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/drvolkan_kahya/

