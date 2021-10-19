Contributor Log In
Accentual Feelings: Pham Duy 🇻🇳

The Titillating Of Emotions Through Accents In PHAM DUY'S "Hat!" 🇻🇳

The accentuating of certain notes invokes certain feelings. Just imagine having your skin poked, within a particular way. Imagine being moved into thinking and experiencing that there are certain ways of moving. No one can deny how your feelings and emotions become when the grinding down, hitting, and sparkling upon certain emotions take effect. Have you ever felt that tingling effect? A certain note (and the voice carrying it) comes your way, and a sensation feels your skin.

Accents of notes and languages are meant to demonstrate the significance of a specific part within the song. Whether it’s ascending or descending, the accent becomes even more clear. Things happen to move within a particular mystery, which has never been experienced, before. One of the most euphoric blessings of accents is its ability to move through those spaces, within our deepest psyche, which seems stifled. Accents hit the parts, which have been number, emotionally. Therefore, before we go any further, let’s feel those points in song, of sound. Feeling them that we remember the life, within.

Pham Duy

https://alchetron.com/Pham-Duy-Ton
https://youtu.be/ch5IYe6PKLI
https://open.spotify.com/track/6pEK3oLYs4WrHhwfpX7mPI

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

