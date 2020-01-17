Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Abundance is About Perspective, Not Manifesting

Let Go of Your Need to Seek, What You Don't Think You Have.

It’s that time of year when everyone scurries to figure out their goals and intentions, as resolutions have become so last century. Seemingly out of fashion in the new consciousness. Where visioning, intentions and manifesting the life of your dreams, is the new normal. One that we’re all rightly claiming.

So what does a world of vision boards vs. resolutions look like? And is it effective? If you’re doing your manifestation practice thoroughly, your vision board is likely covered with everything that you’re looking to bring into your life in 2020.

But know this. Whether you’re looking to manifest a new career, better health, finances or love; what you’re inherently looking to manifest is abundance. And abundance isn’t something you manifest. It’s something you tune into.

When we view abundance as something we are seeking, therefore needing to manifest. We keep it outside of us. Always elusive, always separate. When the true work is to realize that abundance isn’t separate from you. In fact, you already are IT. Therefore, to achieve abundance, start by acknowledging it as your true nature.

In other words, your perspective and the energy you are bringing into your manifestation work is of the utmost importance. Not the approach, per se.

Therefore, take time to consider what manifesting actually means to you. Why are you doing it? If it inherently is anchored to a sense of lack; then deeper work needs to be done first. Alternately, if you are manifesting from a sense of wanting to realize externally, what you already know to be true within. You are likely in good shape.

Because here’s the thing…

(And this holds true not only for financial abundance but for anything you believe is missing from your life that you want to bring in.)

It’s the belief in lack, of any kind or that you are inherently limited in any way. That is likely the reason WHY you aren’t experiencing it as your current reality already. Your perception of absence, keeps you out of abundance. Instead, shift your perception from separation to that of oneness.

For example, if you do use a vision board in your manifestation process. When you look at your vision board do you get happy because you KNOW this is your ultimate truth? Or do you feel worry and an underlying sense of dis-ease? Because deep down you believe it’s elusive?

Moreover, consider where your need to create a vision board even come from? To articulate something or to fill a gap? If the later, then use it to heal your false perception that what you want is something that needs to be acquired. Instead, practice sitting in mediation with your board exuding a deep sense of knowingness.

The point is that as you heal your false perception of separation, you begin to simply live in abundance. No trying or striving for it. Here are some practices to help make this important shift:

  1. Acknowledge its presence within. Start your days by FEELING that you are the very energy and essence of abundance. Visualize it as your very essence; core nature. You might imagine it shinning out, all around you. See IT as you.
  2. Tune into IT. Choose to see the inherent abundance that is present in everything. Every single thing you see, feel, touch — EVERYTHING holds the frequency of abundance. Practice tuning into the feeling of it, in every moment.
  3. Claim you are IT. Throughout the day, as you start to tune into the abundance all around you; claim you are it. Consciously acknowledge this through simply saying to yourself, “I am that.”
  4. Feel the gratitude. Stop doing gratitude as a practice or daily exercise (just for the sake of doing); and get back to FEELING it. Really feeling it once a day, rather than going through motions of making a list, for example. This is one of the most important shifts you can undertake.
  5. Use your vision board to heal separation. Use your board to confirm what you know to be true. That YOU ARE that which you seek. Feel the joy and gratitude of having already received what’s on the board. Opposed to believing you will one day receive it. A subtle, but important shift.

For as you shift your perspective into realizing you are living in abundance in every moment — no matter your circumstance — you alter your state of being. In other words, allow THAT which is already YOU to come forward. Through the realization that you are unlimited.

It is from this place that we experience more and more abundance in our lives. For as you acknowledge your truth as already being abundant, do you experience more of it.

Jessica Joines, Bestselling Author, On-Air Host & Holistic Executive Coach

Jessica Joines is a former Global CMO turned bestselling author, coach and inspirational speaker. She is best known for completely reinventing her life shortly after turning 40; when the one she had built was no longer serving her. She now helps women master the twelve spiritual lessons that have been so essential to her own journey, as featured in her book, Dare to Believe. Through this work, she empowers female leaders to thrive in all they do, living and leading from their highest potential and truth. Jessica's own career path and personal story have been marked by a long commitment to leading with purpose. While she excelled in her corporate marketing career over the last two decades — most recently as the Global CMO at Rakuten — she felt something was missing. So she bravely stepped into the unknown and changed, well…everything. Eventually finding fulfillment through an alignment with her soul purpose. Now, fondly referred to as the, “Spiritual Coach for Business Leaders,” Jessica helps her clients leverage self-awareness driving tools and holistic practices to achieve their goals and show up as the best version of themselves, every day. Inherent to this, she teaches and leads several workshops, including: How to Not Engage With Fear as Truth. As Jessica believes that its only when we learn how to engage with fear as a teacher, rather than truth, that we're able to step into living our highest potential.

In 2018, Jessica launched the Women’s Purpose Retreat. An invitation-only, carefully curated event for the female C-Suite. As a customized, intimate personal and professional development experience, the women who attend walk away transformed, more deeply connected with their authentic soul purpose. Completely sold out both years, it's become one of the most coveted events for senior executive women.

Her bestselling book, Dare to Believe: 12 Lessons for Living Your Soul Purpose, topped charts on Amazon for months and has been applauded by authors and teachers alike. Jessica is also a contributing author to Thrive Global. In August of 2019, Jessica launched a live online TV show, Soul Purpose with Jessica Joines, on the United Intentions network. With a reach of 3 million subscribers, across various online platforms, the UI Media App and traditional radio; it's become one of the most popular shows on the network.

Jessica lived in Southeast Asia for the majority of 2011, following her "now infamous" one-way ticket purchase to embark on her soul purpose journey. She has a M.S. from Cornell University, for which she received a full scholarship.

