Abu Sayem in the power of technique in his career

No success without hard work

Abu Sayem
Abu Sayem

Abu Sayem is a renowned entrepreneur and founder of Sayem Academy. He is a leading digital-marketer and SERP strategist in Bangladesh who provides one stop marketing solutions for businesses as well as celebrities. He is an expert in SERP optimization (what can be seen when someone googles your brand name, according to Sayem, he started his blogging journey at the age of 18 when he was interested in internet and computer, he learned every technique of S,E,O. online marketing very little) At an early age he became a digital-marketing expert.

He is a public blogger, celebrity and news publisher, Sayem is invited by Dropout Media, FlaminArt, YNB Digital, Dejzi, Twinkle Pawar Exclusive and many more companies.

Founder of SAYEM ACADEMY

Abu Sayem is the founder and CEO of “Sayem Academy“ which provides a training of social media management, PR promotion, brand promotion, celebrity promotion, IMDb Profile, Wikipedia Articles, web design, Google Knowledge Panel, content writing, etc. His company now gaining popularity around the world and became the fastest Digital-marketing training company.

Sayem is a passionate digital-marketer who has developed excellent expertise in Google S,E,O. he knows paid promotion as well as free advertising on Google search. He discovered various tricks to Rank on google and now offers these services to worldwide.

Abu Sayem has gained strong recognition on the Internet since being verified by Google, and Google has given him the “Post to Google” feature meaning he can post articles, videos and stories directly from his knowledge panel on Google search, some of the best digital-marketers in Bangladesh still It has been verified by Google, which is why Abu Sayem is known as a SERP expert.

Sayem is a self-published author who has published several books on digital-marketing and Google S,E,O. He also recorded a podcast, his channel “Abu Sayem” is very informative and valuable now listed in the top 100 digital-marketing podcasts and getting worldwide attention. Abu Sayem has a huge fan base on his social media, you can also connect him on Facebook and Instagram.

Personal Life & Family
Born in Rangpur, Abu Sayem belongs to a Imam family. His father Late. Abdul Awal was the imam of the mosque, Mother Mst. Arzina Begum is a housewife.

Education
Abu Sayem is a graduated at Computer Science & Engineering.

Physical Appearance

He has dark black eyes, black hair, 5 “4 inches tall, and weight about 55 kg. He looks amazing in real life. He is a leading digital-marketer and celebrity manager in Bangladesh who provides one-stop marketing solutions for Clients as well as businesses and brands.

Sayem is an avid digital-marketer who has excellent skills in Google S,E,O, he knows paid promotion as well as free advertising in Google search.

Some of the best digital-marketers in Bangladesh have yet to be verified by Google, which is why they are known as Abu Sayem and Lead Generation Expert.

A has a huge fan Abu Sayem base on his social media channel, you can also connect him on Facebook and Instagram

