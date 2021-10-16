Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Abstractions Of Music: Henriette Bosmans 🇳🇱

The Combination Of Abstract Sounds With Music, and the Sense Of Overcoming! A Look At The Late HENRIETTE BOSMANS' 1928 Performance Of "Piano Concertino!" 🇳🇱

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

The playing of the piano, and other instruments in song, is another form of mental flowing. There are moments when moving through one’s individual, mental psyche establishes a great level of mental clarity. That’s an understatement. On the contrary, it’s on a level of mental flight! ✈️ Bouncing. Jumping. Gliding. Pouncing. Shifting through different levels. Wherever we go, that’s where we go. No one can stop us on our journey. At least not for now. What moves us? What guides us? Where do we know to turn? How do we know to move? The directions are multidimensional. They move through different points, planes, and shapes. It’s the different strokes on the keys, which guides us to the point, where we wish to go. It doesn’t come with a particular eye. On the contrary, it comes with our ability, to feel.

Feeling comes through dance. It moves through our fingertips, toes, and feet. We feel rhythms in our hair, our chest, legs, while inhaling it with one single breath. If we are open to it, the rhythm moves us through, while steering us to the direction it wishes us to go, in.

Back we are to the piano. Every chord is a bell. It doesn’t matter how high, nor how low. It’s a bell. How an individual moves through that bell depends on the person. Nevertheless, it’s a bell. If you dont see them, if you don’t hear them, simply imagine they are there.

So, we have a piece entitled, “Piano Concertino!” It’s a 1928 performance of one late Dutch legend. There are a number of varying contours, throughout the piece. Jumps. Leaps. Glides. Slides. Twists. Turns. Twirls. Bends. Stretches. Emotional wellness. Whatever it may be, it comes to be.

Emotions are part of the most intimate decor, when it comes to moving through a pianists touch. The keys on the piano represent the ample opportunity in intertwining with a darkening of space, where where it’s just you and the music; the piano, at hand.

https://br.pinterest.com/pin/806848089479229069/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/612559986800771518/
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/414683078191729448/

Henriette Bosmans

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henri%C3%ABtte_Bosmans#/media/File%3APhotograph_of_Henri%C3%ABtte_Bosmans_by_Jacob_Merkelbach_(1917).jpg
https://youtu.be/Ke3T74AaKeo
https://open.spotify.com/track/1lHBUzKg6MWzhPEJ0PJF1W

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Oh, The Music That You Meet! Oh, The Minds You Seek! A Night Of Enchantment For the Metropolitan Opera, Nabucco’s Opera Live Screening At AUC! #AUCNext100

    by Lauren Clark
    Community//

    One Heavenly Story Of A Piano Man, and His Name Is, DAVID HALES! 🎶 #AUCNext100

    by Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Makossa’s Soul and MANU DIBANGO’S Performance With A Peculiar Sound!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.