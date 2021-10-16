Abstractions Of Music: Henriette Bosmans 🇳🇱

The playing of the piano, and other instruments in song, is another form of mental flowing. There are moments when moving through one’s individual, mental psyche establishes a great level of mental clarity. That’s an understatement. On the contrary, it’s on a level of mental flight! ✈️ Bouncing. Jumping. Gliding. Pouncing. Shifting through different levels. Wherever we go, that’s where we go. No one can stop us on our journey. At least not for now. What moves us? What guides us? Where do we know to turn? How do we know to move? The directions are multidimensional. They move through different points, planes, and shapes. It’s the different strokes on the keys, which guides us to the point, where we wish to go. It doesn’t come with a particular eye. On the contrary, it comes with our ability, to feel.

Feeling comes through dance. It moves through our fingertips, toes, and feet. We feel rhythms in our hair, our chest, legs, while inhaling it with one single breath. If we are open to it, the rhythm moves us through, while steering us to the direction it wishes us to go, in.

Back we are to the piano. Every chord is a bell. It doesn’t matter how high, nor how low. It’s a bell. How an individual moves through that bell depends on the person. Nevertheless, it’s a bell. If you dont see them, if you don’t hear them, simply imagine they are there.

So, we have a piece entitled, “Piano Concertino!” It’s a 1928 performance of one late Dutch legend. There are a number of varying contours, throughout the piece. Jumps. Leaps. Glides. Slides. Twists. Turns. Twirls. Bends. Stretches. Emotional wellness. Whatever it may be, it comes to be.

Emotions are part of the most intimate decor, when it comes to moving through a pianists touch. The keys on the piano represent the ample opportunity in intertwining with a darkening of space, where where it’s just you and the music; the piano, at hand.

Henriette Bosmans