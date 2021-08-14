Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Abstract Photograph and Sound: Beverly Wolff

Musical Meditation With BEVERLY WOLFFE, In "No. 13: The Apparition!" (Poems Of Love and the Rain)

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Have you ever wondered about the true nature of a ghost? Is it merely an understanding of the spiritual world? What about the memories abound belongings a person has left behind? What about those objects, tainted with memory?

When thinking about an apparition, where is the artistry in it all? How can we move into understanding the greatest level of depth, in reflecting on what had been? Let’s pause. Taking a journey into the layers of loving memory; connecting the person with the personals. All the while, their presence carries on. Life and transitioning are united!

https://in.pinterest.com/pin/548242954621818333/

Beverly Wolff

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beverly_Wolff
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=n67uSkrISF0&list=PLprFVUwDKZTRICPElyU9X55xR7Z4NM4pG&index=8
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7IFxpDgRP0yppG3fpOOuHd

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

