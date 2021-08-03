Abigail Wald of Mother Flipping Awesome: “Stop teaching, and fixing, and worrying and start ENJOYING”

If you see your kids as a problem they are likely to keep showing you what a problem they are. If you see them as delightful, they will likely live up to that, as well. Sometimes when we work a lot, we think we need to maximize those teaching moments. But really what you need to maximize are the moments we SEE our kids as already being awesome. They can learn from everywhere and everyone. Only YOU will ever look at them with pure love and see their whole potential. Keep shining that on them, and they will more than likely grow towards that light. That is one way to maximize small amounts of time.

Abigail Wald is a parenting expert and mentor, utilizing brain science, habit formation, the science of attachment, and self regulation to create a well-rounded, dream role of motherhood. She’s the parenting mentor every mom and dad deserve to have in their back pocket, specializing in the framework that helps parents piece together the puzzle of their families with confidence. Abigail helps parents get the support they need and deserve so they can move beyond power struggles to truly connect with their kids, and build a family that works for everyone in it.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us your “childhood backstory”?

I was so NOT the poster child for motherhood. In fact, I was a downright wreck for the first few years. To make matters worse, I couldn’t even understand why parenting felt so impossibly hard when I felt like a smart, capable human being before having kids. What had happened to me? Well, it turns out parenthood was a silent invitation to work through all the things I had never quite fully worked through in my life until that point. Because apparently what you won’t do for yourself, you WILL do for the little people you love even more than yourself!

Can you share the story about what brought you to this specific point in your career?

I have highly sensitive, strong-willed kids. Turns out I, too, am a highly sensitive, strong-willed person. That just wasn’t a checkbox on any form when I was growing up, so I didn’t know. The more I got to know my kids, the more I got to understand myself, as well, and then I saw that all around me was a whole sea of kids just like them. These are our future entrepreneurs, artists, positive disruptors. We need them! The more I learned about them, I came to realize I spoke their language, but more than that, I could also communicate with their parents. So that’s what I do: I help parents communicate with their strong-willed kids, so that the kids trust them and are willing to accept their well-meaning guidance, and so the parents can allow this next generation to shine their bright light, without burning themselves or others.

Can you tell us a bit more about what your day to day schedule looks like?

I wake up around 6 a.m. I work, or read a book for the podcast, or write (my own book should be ready next year), and sometimes I stretch or meditate. My kids wake up at 7:15 a.m. I spend the next hour or so with them unti school. Then I spend my days recording my podcast, teaching my community of global parents, and supporting my Mother Flipping Awesome app. I pick the kids up after school and we make or get dinner (often my husband takes care of this). We all eat together as a family. They do some homework, I work a bit, and then we play cards or do a puzzle. I like to lay down with each of my kids for quite a while each night. I call this “portal time,” and it is one of my favorite times of the day. It is a time of deep release and connection, and I am sad when I can’t do it. Sometimes I can’t do it because I have more work to do.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the core of our discussion. This is probably intuitive to many, but it would be beneficial to spell it out. Based on your experience or research, can you flesh out why not spending time with your children can be detrimental to their development?

Children need someone who cares for them, plain and simple. They need someone who is looking out for them in the child’s best interest. I call this “benevolent leadership.” It is what I think of as the holy grail of parenting because it is where the parent feels best and what the child needs most.

On the flip side, can you give a few reasons or examples about why it is so important to make time to spend with your children?

Love and relationship can’t happen in the absence of time together. BUT all the time in the world does not guarantee it either. We need time, and then we need to use time well. The good news is when we know how to use it well, we don’t need as much of it to have a huge impact.

According to this study cited in the Washington Post, the quality of time spent with children is more important than the quantity of time. Can you give a 3–5 stories or examples from your own life about what you do to spend quality time with your children?

Little tiny moments of intimacy are very important. Simply putting toothpaste on a child’s brush and handing it to them playfully or with real love can make the morning go well, instead of just barking an order at them to brush. A quick card game can smooth ruffled feathers as can a quick wrestling match. Doing chores TOGETHER can both teach skills, get stuff done, and build relationships.

We all live in a world with many deadlines and incessant demands for our time and attention. That inevitably makes us feel rushed and we may feel that we can’t spare the time to be “fully present” with our children. Can you share with our readers 5 strategies about how we can create more space in our lives in order to give our children more quality attention? Please include examples or stories for each, if you can.

Children hate to rush. They intuitively feel it is a false construct. Especially strong-willed, highly sensitive kids. So rushing with a kid like this will always take you ten times longer than taking time and making sure you and the child are on the same page. So stop rushing and start connecting!

Do chores TOGETHER! Stop thinking you need to do all the things first, and THEN you can play with your kids. Instead playfully do the laundry together. Playfully prep dinner. Playfully get dressed. One parent in my mentorship program shared that they turned getting dressed in the morning into a scavenger hunt, and now their mornings are filled with laughter and adventure instead of screams and tears.

Stop teaching, and fixing, and worrying and start ENJOYING. If you see your kids as a problem they are likely to keep showing you what a problem they are. If you see them as delightful, they will likely live up to that, as well. Sometimes when we work a lot, we think we need to maximize those teaching moments. But really what you need to maximize are the moments we SEE our kids as already being awesome. They can learn from everywhere and everyone. Only YOU will ever look at them with pure love and see their whole potential. Keep shining that on them, and they will more than likely grow towards that light. That is one way to maximize small amounts of time.

Stop trying to parent in a vacuum. You are not the only one who will raise your kids. Their friends, family, organizations they belong to, and the media they consume will play a part as well. So choose wisely and surround them with mentors you trust. Then encourage those relationships so you can rest easy when you are not parenting on the front line. This way you can stop feeling guilty about the times you aren’t with them. You can know they are still cared for and learning more than what you alone could give them. Then, on the flip side, make sure you give them what you alone can — the ability to see their lives in the long run, to believe in them and help them get where they are going with love fueling their path.

When you switch between work and home, STOP for a moment. Literally park the car a block away, or if you work from home, go to the bathroom and look at yourself in the mirror. Wherever you are, take a moment to CONSCIOUSLY context switch. Tell yourself work is over, and you are now calling upon a different part of your being. Remember the rhythms and language of that oher self and consciously switch over. We all have different selves and different ways of being in different contexts. Making the switch consciously can make a huge difference. Pro tip: Anchor this with a physical change, such as popping your hair in a bun, putting on a necklace, or changing clothes to remind you, just like a doctor puts on the white coat.

How do you define a “good parent”? Can you give an example or story?

A good parent is a parent who cares enough to do a little better every day; who can forgive themselves and those around them, and actually come to love everyone FOR their shenanigans instead of despite them. Good parents show up and know that consistency of routine and behavior matter way less than consistency of love, kindness, and resilience. A good parent is one who understands that good parenting doesn’t always come naturally and that it is a skill that deserves to be cultivated and learned.

Here is an example:

My husband and I were staying at an Airbnb, with our kids, ages 2 and 3 at the time. It was pouring outside, so I decided to get them all suited up in rain gear so we could go out and splash in the puddles. I felt like a good mom in that moment. And then, the Hallmark-worthy moment ended almost as soon as it had begun. My eldest pushed the youngest down in a puddle. The youngest kept running toward cars. Neither one would hold my hand. I yelled at my oldest and he full-on laughed in my face. I grabbed their little hands too tightly, and marched back home. I’ll never forget the look on my husband’s face as we walked in and he saw all of us miserable, in what should have been a simple joyous moment. It broke my heart. I could see his disappointment in me, and in them. I was letting my family down. In that moment, I felt like a bad mom.

The truth is I was neither a good nor bad mom. I was a struggling mom who didn’t have the information, the chops, or the community that I desperately needed — and had NO IDEA I needed. I had done the parenting courses and was part of a mom’s group. I was smart, thoughtful, and kind. But I was drowning, and I couldn’t even tell because I was so deep in it all. There were reasons for me being so underwater. We’d been through a lot: two kids with major life-threatening medical issues, the sudden passing of my father (my spiritual rock), and plenty of other hardships.

Somehow I kept going, until the rainy day that broke me and something became super clear: I was a grown-up now, but I wasn’t showing up in the world as the parent — or person — I imagined I’d be. I suddenly felt this overwhelming need to be a NEW ME: unencumbered, kind, giving, humble, and empowered.

I could either keep hiding behind my circumstances and having excuses for my behavior, like “Oh, it’s just these years,” or “It’s because he didn’t take a nap…,” or I could finally accept that I could be who I wanted to be, no matter what. I made a promise to myself that day: “I’m going to learn everything I need to, in order to ACE this.”

That is an example of what I mean by rising a little each day. In this way, we are being a better parent not by sacrificing ourselves, but by becoming our best selves. Our best self and the child’s best self are intertwined.

How do you inspire your child to “dream big”? Can you give an example or story?

I teach my kids that their anxiety about stepping up in new ways is to be expected. That way when they get that jiggy feeling, they don’t stop themselves, because they knew that feeling was coming! I also trust that they see me living big and that this has an impact as well.

How do you, a person who masterfully straddles the worlds of career and family, define “success”?

I would say, first of all, that I struggle with this in all honesty. I work hard, too hard probably because I LOVE what I do. It is not a job; it is a calling. That said, the MOST important people in the world to me are my kids and my family. So I bounce back and forth between my family, my work, my community (many of whom have become dear friends now), and that is my definition of success. Seeing the people and the movement that I care about move forward each day in some way because of my deep love and the work I do to help them all advance and rise is success. Seeing the fruit of my love labor feels like success to me.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better parent? Can you explain why you like them?

Well, can I say the Mother Flipping Awesome Podcast AKA my own podcast???

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Change the way you look at things, and the things you look at change.” — Wayne Dyer

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is what I already live in my life every day. Mother Flipping Awesome IS a movement. It is a movement to reclaim parenthood, to say that this work matters, that our children matter and that we do, too. We are literally holding the next generation in our arms. What we do with that matters.

