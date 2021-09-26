Abigail Hirsch of Power of Two: “Pace yourself”

Pace yourself. It’s easy to think that because you don’t need to walk a patient to the door, that you can book folks back to back all day. In the end, this just doesn’t work. Give yourself time to take a stretch break, to pop outside for a few minutes, or to call a peer just for some “water cooler” chatter.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Abigail Hirsch.

Abigail Hirsch, Ph.D., is a psychologist by training but an entrepreneur by trade. She launched her own digital health company, Power of Two, right after wrapping up her academic career, and followed that up by helping found a behavioral digital health tool that was acquired by Livongo (which was acquired by Teladoc, a 23 bn dollars+ company). Most recently, Abigail launched her newest project, Lin Health, which she is building with more passion and gusto than ever.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Well, I’m a born and bred Colorado mountain girl. I love hiking and biking (I’m a lousy mountain biker, but I still love it). And, I also have a serious case of the entrepreneurial itch. Yes, I’ve done other things, consulting, working as a clinical psychologist, but time after time, I just find myself pulled back to starting the next venture! I started my first startup, a digital health tool for relationship building right out of graduate school. Since then, I’ve worked on the launch of a digital behavioral health business (myStrength, which was sold to Livongo and is now owned by Teledoc), as well as founding Lin Health, an integrative digital health solution for chronic pain. This year, my co-founder and I launched Lin.Health, a multi-modal recovery program for chronic pain.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think, for me, the most interesting thing in my career is the privilege of seeing people’s lives transformed when they have access to the right kind of care in a way that’s convenient for them. As an example, last week, I was quite literally tearing up reading a note from one of our member’s at Lin.Health. This member is a grandmother, and for the past five years she’s been in increasing pain, to the point where she could barely even be with her grandchildren. She wrote to tell us that not only is she playing with her grandkids again, her son pulled her aside and confided how happy and relieved he was to have his mom back! There can never be too much of this!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“That was then. This is now” — Dr. Susan Heitler, Prescriptions Without Pills.

This phrase is one of my favorites since it plainly states that we all have stuff (I’m using the G-rated version of that term) happen to us in life. We have been fired. We have a business failure. We’ve had bad relationships or had horrific experiences. AND, every day, we may choose whether we want to live in the past or in the present. So, like everyone else, I’m a person. My own ghosts exist. But, every morning, I actually wake up and think to myself, “Wow, today is the present.” Today is the present moment. How do I want to make this as wonderful as possible right now?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m incredibly grateful to my dissertation advisor, Ester Shapiro. Over the course of studying for my PhD, I got married and had three children. There were many moments when I despaired that there was no way to finish my degree and keep my growing family intact, Ester swooped in, gave me a pep talk, helped me sort down the logistics and thanks to her, I did finish my PhD in Clinical Psychology.

Ester also gave me wonderful advice about what kinds of experiences I needed to have as part of my training. For example, she was adamant that at some point in my training, I had to work with people with severe and persistent mental illness. While this has never been the focus of my career, knowing the full spectrum of behavioral health experiences has been incredibly important as I have developed remote care solutions. In this era of long-tail COVID, that experience helps me everyday to have a frame for the long-term behavioral health concerns that are emerging for many folks.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

There is no question that in psychology, there is a chemistry piece in the room when you sit with a patient, or with a patient and their family members. There’s an ability to gauge mood and reactions. In addition, as a clinician, one has more ability to quite literally move one’s chair around to zoom in close when a more intimate or underscored moment is needed and to pan back when reflection or introspection are called for.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

It can be challenging with technology to create a sense that you care deeply for your patients. There’s no way to warmly open a door or chat while walking down a hallway before or after a session. It’s often hard to see a person’s full body over Zoom, and one can easily miss signals.

At the same time, there are incredible opportunities that come with remote care as well. For example, psychologists generally see patients at most once a week. I’m quite convinced that this model emerged, not because it is the best standard of care, but because hour blocks are convenient for both psychologists as well as for people who have to haul to appointments.

At Lin, we can be there for our members whenever they need us. By combining briefer, more focused live calls/Zoom sessions along with an always available multi-media messaging system, we can work with folks when they need us, not just during some random pre-set hour of the week.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Care and care even more. Especially at Lin Health, where we are working with people who are coping every day with, in many cases, unbearably overwhelming pain, expressing care, admiration, and joy when interacting with patients is mission-critical. And, I will say, it’s one of the things our members comment on all the time. Zoom then call. For a while, at Lin, we were having a challenge with people not showing up to appointments. And then we realized that for many Americans, getting on a Zoom or Google Meet or whatever video call technology is still a challenge. There is a time and place for reaching out with a phone call. One of them is when your patient is struggling to get video call tech to work. Pace yourself. It’s easy to think that because you don’t need to walk a patient to the door, that you can book folks back to back all day. In the end, this just doesn’t work. Give yourself time to take a stretch break, to pop outside for a few minutes, or to call a peer just for some “water cooler” chatter. Shorter is better. Early on, we received feedback from our members that trying to remember everything they talked about with their coach, or with one of our care professionals was overwhelming. We realized that with telehealth, one can easily have four 15-minute conversations in place of an hour-long session. We’re seeing that in many cases this is better for our members. Be creative. Telehealth is new. Use this revolution to think about what you might do differently. For example, maybe you can share videos instead of patient education handouts? Or perhaps you can have your patients use tracking or remote monitoring tools.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Digital health provides a number of benefits in the chronic pain space. First, it can improve patient outcomes. There is an unfortunate mismatch between the demand for pain care and the clinical supply of it. In the suburban and rural areas where chronic pain is most prevalent and people most desperately need help, patients struggle to access the integrative model that leads to the best clinical outcomes. They often have to assemble all the pieces of a care plan themselves, chase after doctors, and deal with contradictory advice from many providers. But digital health provides an effective way to overcome these challenges. A remote integrated care model allows doctors, physical therapists, behavioral health specialists, apps, devices, and coaches to all come together and work for each member in a cohesive way.

Second, digital health improves the patient experience. People suffering from chronic pain see doctors five times more frequently than the general population. Going to medical appointments so often disrupts people’s lives to the point where they have a hard time working, managing daily challenges, or maintaining social/romantic/familial relationships. Digital health tools can allow people to care for themselves more conveniently. Now, a pain patient can check in with his/her doctor remotely instead of sitting in traffic and adding stress to his/her life. S/he can speak with a sleep coach, practice PT movements, consult with a psychologist, etc. all from the comfort of his/her home.

Both of these factors can help reduce excess costs to the health system. Chronic pain results in hundreds of billions of dollars of health care expenses and lost productivity annually. But digital health tools can help people to reduce their pain, be less reliant on the health system, get back to work, get off of social security, and, most importantly, get back to their lives.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

We have designed a new Telehealth system — that is, in our minds, the perfect care model for chronic pain! Lin.Health is a holistic, integrative care model for chronic pain — that is 100% digital so people can access world-class care where and when they need it.

There are two features of the Lin care model that we think are just transformative. First, we enable continuous connection with a Pain Relief Coach, so people are never left to struggle on their own. Next, Lin is not just a pain care app, we are a pain relief ecosystem. This means that we integrate all kinds of best-in-class tele-health services, apps and devices so that people can get just the right care experience for their preferences and their pain.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

YES! Ask for a recording of your visits. This is most certainly a reasonable request, and reviewing sessions or visits afterword will help you to learn more, make sure you are understanding what you heard and gain more from your time with a medical professional.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a fascinating new entrant into the Telehealth space. The explosion of relatively inexpensive IoT devices is opening the door for two trends that will be critical in the future. The first of these is remote monitoring. We know can (and should) keep track of how our patients are doing when they are not in our office. We can track heart rate, blood pressure, sugar levels.,the options are endless, in real-time. This allows interventions to be based on what is actually happening in people’s day to day, not just on what happens to be the situation on the day they happen to be at the doctor. More importantly, it opens up the door for practicing pro-active, signal-based medicine where we reach out to patients to intervene in problem moments and, equally important, to underscore successes.

IoT is also going to transform the care options we have at our fingertips. Devices like the CalmiGo (for anxiety), Nerivio (for migraines), or even VR options like TRIPP open a wide new world of ways to manage pain from home.

The challenge here is building care models that can seamlessly and effectively integrate both IoT for monitoring and IoT for care provision into their care model. At Lin, we’ve built a new care ecosystem from the ground up, so that these technological advances can stand side-by-side with other, more established, care components.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

I am concerned about balancing the technical and personal elements of the world. When I think about A.I. and the future of telehealth, I think we will increasingly come to appreciate the importance of A.A.I — artificial, artificial intelligence, in other words, people. The best A.I. is technology that enables people to be more informed, more efficient, and more effective. Let me give a few examples. At Lin Health, we anchor our members’ experience with a real-person coach. This coach can pull together the right sets of resources and support that enable our members to make profound experiences in their pain experience. But what powers our coaches? AI that helps them find and deliver the right information at the right time. AI that guides them to what type of support will be most helpful when. The power of tech and humans in synch is incredible and I have no doubt, the wave of the future

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I want to see is compassionate, effective non-opioid, multi-modal pain care. We need a system that sets up people with persistent pain for success, with solutions that are the lowest risk possible for them. One in five Americans is in need of help, and this is unacceptable. What we’re doing at Lin Health is changing that.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can start working with Lin and follow our blog for pain management ideas, the latest in pain research, and information on how the integrative model of treatment we utilize works and how it is changing the healthcare game in America.

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.