Abigail Hirsch of Lin Health: “Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Abigail Hirsch, PhD.

Abigail is a clinical psychologist who has launched three cutting edge digital health companies (poweroftwomarriage.com, myStrength, and now, Lin. health). She is passionate about the idea that EVERYONE should have access to best-in-class care and the revolutions that digital health is making possible.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Wow. THE most interesting thing? I’ll share a thing, that actually just happened today that truly brought tears to my eyes. At Lin.health we work with people managing all kinds of chronic pain conditions, from frozen-shoulder, lower-back-pain, fibromyalgia, basically you name it pain-wise, we work with it. Sally (not her real name) came to us with truly debilitating pain that started after a serious car accident. At the hospital post-accident, the doctors discovered a huge brain tumor and rushed her into surgery. She never really recovered and has been housebound and in horrible pain since 2017. Today, for the first time, she took a walk around the block! It sounds so simple, but when you are managing this kind of pain, these steps forward are truly miraculous.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, it really wasn’t so funny at the time, but I used to have 2 clients who I saw back-to-back and always got their names confused. Once I was half way through a therapy session with one, when she asked me why I was calling her the wrong name all session. We had a good laugh, and I learned to keep a notebook, with the client’s name written in bold, in my hands, not just on the computer!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

That was then. This is now — Dr. Susan Heitler, Prescriptions Without Pills. I love this quote because it sums up so clearly that we all have stuff (I’m using the G-rated version of that word) that happens to us in life. We get fired. We fail at a business. We have horrible relationship issues, or traumatic experiences. AND, we all can make a choice, every day, do we want to live in the past or in the present. So, I’m a person like everyone else. I have my own skeletons. And, I truly wake up every morning and focus on wow, today is the present. Today is now. How do I want to make this now as awesome as I can?

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

YES! I just founded Lin.Health, a holistic, integrative care model for chronic pain — that is 100% digital so people can access world-class care, from their lazy boy recliners. True story, when we were looking for funding for this venture, we got asked by multiple MD’s working with digital health venture capital companies, “why would you ever want to work with THOSE people, they’re just seeking drugs or disability claims.”

I was shocked. I had never heard patients talked about in such a horrible manner. And, I am so excited to get to work every day with THOSE people. It turns out THOSE people are survivors, fighters, mothers, husbands. . . basically wonderful people who the medical community has not delivered for. I can’t tell you how exciting it is to wake up every day and know we get to keep helping people, many of whom have struggled for so long, finally get on the path to better.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

An excellent healthcare provider cares deeply about their patients and is embedded in a framework that lets them orchestrate getting people to all the right pieces of care at all the right times.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

Two words, digital health. We need to leverage technology so that physicians are doing what they are best at — connecting and caring for people. And technology needs to make it so that physician time (and that includes nurses too) are focused on people, not on paperwork and other such stuff.

Digital health also can empower many people to handle all kinds of medical concerns on their own. Tools like K-health, Omada, Hinge, and Lin provide incredible care. The challenge is just that many of these tools are only available if you have the right employer or health plan. This is how come we founded Lin to be available to everyone.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

This is a really important question. Obviously, we need to train more diverse physicians. But I think the real answer starts earlier, we need to start turning people who have had success in conquering their condition, be it diabetes, or depression, or pain, into advocates, coaches, and parts of the care team. This can be a great short-term way to get more diverse faces as part of the care experience.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

It’s really important that physicians (and nurses and psychologists as an aside) have meaningful, rich interactions with people. This is what fuels and energizes care-professionals. So, for example, at Lin we have structured our model so our physicians spend 30 minutes, with each patient, just talking. These are rich, energizing care-giving experiences.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

Well, I admit I’m biased here. My solution was to build a digital health care ecosystem from the ground up that embraces these ways of thinking. I hope more places step out of the box and put together fresh models that show there is a better way forwards.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Compassionate, effective, non-opioid, non-surgical care for chronic pain is the movement I want to see. 1 in 5 Americans is suffering, and this is just wrong. At Lin.Health we’re trying to fix that.

https:/lin.health

