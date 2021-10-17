Abigail Gibbons of The WOW Series: “Put on your blinders”

Put on your blinders. This is my biggest piece of advice… aside from being financially secure! When taking a risk and making a big change like starting a business, you will need those blinders. Put those blinders on when you are feeling like you are failing, when you are comparing yourself to others, and when you are hearing criticism from your peers. When this happens, remember why YOU started this business. Your key to success will be to believe in yourself, even if those around you do not. This is why it is also so important to have the community I mentioned above, so when you are just having one of those days, you can lean on them and find support.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Abigail Gibbons.

Abigail Gibbons is the founder and the host of The WOW Series — a hybrid event, community, and media company amplifying the voices of global change-makers.

Passionate about advancing gender equality in the workplace and inspiring impact entrepreneurship, she has guided many women in how to manage and start a side hustle while balancing a 9–5. A connector at heart, she has created a global community of more than 2,000 change-makers and facilitated activism and entrepreneurship among professionals, and has worked with companies of the likes of Facebook and SAP to The Feminist Institute, Georgetown University, iFundWomen, and more. Throughout these experiences she has developed a clear point of view on five things women founders need to succeed and thrive.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My journey to starting The WOW Series was formed after a couple key experiences that led me to want to drive change so other women could have resources that I did not. It all dates back to my love for sports. I was born and raised in the Midwest and spent my childhood and young-adult life in the world of athletics. I was fortunate enough to take my athletic career through the collegiate level as a swimmer for the Big East Conference. After my career ended, I took my first professional job working in sports — a dream role of mine. I was working in public relations for professional racecar drivers and unfortunately experienced firsthand the inequalities women have in the industry. Early on, I found that my worth and opinions were seen as less than, with my work often being thrown out with no feedback or direction. And my appearance (my outfit, my hair, or my relationship status) was often the most talked about topic when on the racetrack. I eventually had to report my experience to Title IX*, which was a challenge in itself…no young woman wants to be known as “that girl” who reported. All in all, with a lack of mentorship to turn to in the space, I felt anxious and defeated. So, I relocated to New York City where I began my career in corporate America working for a luxury financial magazine. This time around, I gained incredible networking and invaluable career experience, however, I was disheartened to again see and experience firsthand gender inequality in the workplace. My most memorable example being when I secured a quarter of a million dollar partnership, but was denied any commission.

After a few years, I had enough and wanted to start an organization that created a community and gave women a platform to be heard so that no one would feel alone in the challenges they face due to gender or racial identity. I began to seek out these stories and find mentors for myself and as a result, The WOW Series was born.

*( Title IX is a law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives federal money.)

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Well, never did I ever expect for there to be a video of me crying on YouTube, but alas, there is one! Always expect the unexpected… Ha! I launched my first fundraising campaign for The WOW Series this past summer (2021) and as a part of marketing the campaign I hosted several leaders who have been champions of my work from the very beginning to speak to how our community has helped shape their careers/journeys/etc. I was so overwhelmed by the words each of these women, who I admire so dearly, had to say about WOW. So, me being the emotional person I am, started to tear up and by the end I had big old tears streaming down my face during the livestream. I could barely finish the sign off. I felt a mix of embarrassment and a sense of relief … “well… at least people who watch will see the emotions are real!” That is what I told myself. So, if anyone wants to watch me cry on Youtube, here you are.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Creating my website on my own. Man, when I look back at that, I think “how did anyone take us seriously!?” But, when you are first starting out it is so important to just work at it and get your mission out there, even if it means your website is not perfect or your mission statement evolves daily. That is my lesson learned and advice, don’t be afraid to launch something because not all of your ducks are in a row… constant change is the definition of entrepreneurship.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have SO MANY individuals who have helped me, it is always so hard to mention just one. For the purpose of this interview, I will list two. Who first comes to mind in Sandra Moerch, I have to mention her as she is a true mentor of women in the world of sustainable development. She spoke at our first unofficial event in 2019 and has championed me along the way, introducing me to incredible leaders from around the world who have spoken and contributed to The WOW Series. My family and friends I want to thank next. I have had the privilege of their financial and emotional support throughout my journey.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

A lack of mentorship and financial resources I believe are two key factors preventing women from founding companies.

A lack of mentorship: Authentic mentorship can be so hard to find for women looking to start and scale businesses, and it is the key to finding success. A solid network that can support you, guide you, and connect you to key contacts will elevate a business, and is so important for women who do not have the privilege of higher education or financial stability like others may have because a quality network can give you more opportunities. (Plug, the WOW community!)

Authentic mentorship can be so hard to find for women looking to start and scale businesses, and it is the key to finding success. A solid network that can support you, guide you, and connect you to key contacts will elevate a business, and is so important for women who do not have the privilege of higher education or financial stability like others may have because a quality network can give you more opportunities. (Plug, the WOW community!) Lack of access to financial resources: Along these lines, I think financial resources can be incredibly difficult to find for women entrepreneurs. Women have to work twice as hard to be taken seriously, so resources that can help guide them in proper financial planning, knowing their books and numbers, and finding funding such as grants or fundraising debt free capital can be influential in helping them find success.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

There are so many different courses of action to take when it comes to closing the funding gap. I believe there are two key factors anyone can achieve to drive change:

Money is power to drive change and every consumer has the power to invest in women owned businesses whether it is 5 dollars to 5,000 dollars, and more. Check out IFundWomen, as they have a lot of women founders you can support!

and every consumer has the power to invest in women owned businesses whether it is 5 dollars to 5,000 dollars, and more. Check out IFundWomen, as they have a lot of women founders you can support! Amplifying the voices and stories of these founders is also FREE in the age of social media! If you have the power and privilege of a platform, ask yourself if there is more you can do to share the stories of women founders on your platform. I am not saying you have to do this all the time, but even just re-sharing a post makes a big impact.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women should become founders because the world needs them. The world needs women to step into their purpose, their power, their what I call “WOW Factor” to solve the problems we face today. I believe each time a woman, anyone, takes the risk to step into their purpose the world becomes a better place because when you are fulfilled, happier, and working to solve a problem that helps the greater good, the world becomes a better place.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

The myths are that it is impossible or that you will go homeless! Like I mentioned above, prepare financially before you leave your job, even if it means moving back home with your family to start your dream and know that no matter what you will have a roof over your head. Put your blinders on, tune out the criticism and take the risk!

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think everyone is capable of becoming a founder, but it takes a special type of person and determination to be successful. I believe the trait that will make a successful founder is passion and determination to succeed against all odds. I always think athletes have great potential and mindset to be great business owners because you can take the similar qualities and mindset it comes to training and performing over to starting your own business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Know your community and who will support you, and lean on them. In the beginning of your journey, you will find not everyone supports you and you will need to find a community of founders to lean on. I am still close with the community that I leaned on when I first started out, called Six Degrees Society. I also learned that not everyone in my circle, friends and colleagues, supported my business journey. I even lost friends over it. Know that you will likely lose or need to cut out people who don’t support you, but you will be rewarded by the love and support of those who stand by you and the new founders you meet along the way. Your numbers are the key to your success. No, you will not make money right away, so it is important to know your numbers. I know this, because I have made this mistake a couple of times now. Anyone who tells you that you can make six figures in a few months is running a scam. So, my advice is to make a plan at least 6 months in advance to prepare financially: what will you need to get started? How much will you need to invest? Can you crowdfund on a platform like IFundWomen before you launch? And also make financial plans personally. It is okay to take a pay cut or a second job to support yourself, just know what fits within your lifestyle. So, make a budget, stick to your budget, get ahead of big expenses months in advance, check your bottom line frequently, and know it is okay to be scrappy and to take a pay cut. Build a community around your brand. Every brand, business, and entrepreneur needs community around their service or product from the very beginning. There is incredible value in starting an event series, whether virtual or in-person, around your brand because this builds trust before you may be ready to sell. So, when you are ready to sell, you have an easy plug and vetted community you know is already interested in your work. Building a community around your brand will allow you to sell authentically and with ease. I know this, because The WOW Series is an event series platform and through it, we have been able to offer programs like our membership or brand partnerships. Stick to your mission statement. In the beginning of starting your business, and let’s be honest throughout the entire journey … there are constant twists and turns. You will be pulled in various directions, you will be given various advice and opinions, and money opportunities will take you down different paths. So, to navigate these twists and turns always remain true to your mission statement: the why behind your business and who you are serving. In staying true to this, you will find success, stay within your values, and know which opportunities are right or wrong for you. Put on your blinders. This is my biggest piece of advice… aside from being financially secure! When taking a risk and making a big change like starting a business, you will need those blinders. Put those blinders on when you are feeling like you are failing, when you are comparing yourself to others, and when you are hearing criticism from your peers. When this happens, remember why YOU started this business. Your key to success will be to believe in yourself, even if those around you do not. This is why it is also so important to have the community I mentioned above, so when you are just having one of those days, you can lean on them and find support.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I think we have made the world a better place because we have empowered women around the world to step into their purpose and recognize that they all have a story to share. We have empowered women to pursue dreams like starting businesses or going back to school because they have spoken on our platform, connected with our community, or heard an expert speak that inspired them to make the leap.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, it would be the “Embrace your WOW Factor” movement. I started throwing around a new term called the “WOW Factor,” and it is the unique trait, quality, characteristic or lesson/life experience that has made you who you are today. For example, my WOW Factor is being a connector of humans. I have embraced it by bringing people together in my personal life but also by starting the community at WOW Series. I want everyone to embrace their WOW Factor and make the world a better place by embracing who they are, and what makes them different!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I am inspired by many entrepreneurs who have used their platform to start businesses. If I had to pick one, I would love to meet Serena Williams (really, I would love to meet Venus and Serena, but I will pick one for the purpose of this question)! When I was in third grade, we had to pick a role model to report on. I picked the Williams sisters, as I am an identical twin who also was big into tennis.Serena has launched her own venture firm, Serena Ventures, has her own clothing and lifestyle brand called Serena, and is blowing up on various ad campaigns (which is about time!). So, Serena would definitely be my top choice to meet with.

