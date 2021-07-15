Abeir Haddad Provides Insight into His Career as a Thriving Entrepreneur and Investor

Abeir Haddad is an entrepreneur and investor based out of Vancouver, Canada. After graduating high school, Abeir attended Capilano College for two years, with the intent of transferring to the University of British Columbia. Rather than completing the transfer to UBC, he pursued a unique opportunity in the finance world, wherein he has worked since. As an ambitious and motivated individual, he took a deep interest in both finance and entrepreneurship.

Abeir spent years developing his unique skill set before founding Tryton Financial LP in 2008 – a private equity group and investment management firm focused on providing long-term strategic solutions. Since its inception, the company has undergone significant growth and is now a recognized leader. With extensive industry connections and highly specialized knowledge of capital markets, Abeir provides operational and legal expertise through decades of experience. Working alongside various industry-leading professionals, Abeir and his team work in a wide range of sectors including aviation, AI and drone technology, manufacturing, precious metals, e-gaming, 5G telecommunications, and decentralized assets.

Abeir has the flexibility and resources to access strategic partnerships outside of Tryton and takes pride in his ability to cultivate lasting professional relationships. As a highly motivated and ambitious individual, he looks forward to the organization’s continued success and growth. Operating with both transparency and integrity, Abeir works diligently to deliver optimal and lasting results for all stakeholders.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

It was always my dream to have the freedom to create my destiny and the ability to own and create something that was my vision. I like knowing that both my successes and failures were a direct result of my actions. The future of my company is in my own hands, which always makes me more focused and determined to be successful. I also wanted to create a legacy for my family!

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

Every day is a different day at our office. We are always learning from the companies we have invested in or from entrepreneurs that make their way through our office to introduce their business opportunities. I find learning about the stories, success and failures of other business owners and founders extremely humbling.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

I wake up at 6 am every morning, make a coffee to go, and head to the office. Calls from my car start right away, checking in with my team and my assistant to make sure my calendar is relevant, and that my time is optimized. From there, I execute my meetings and between meetings, I will make calls and check-in with clients and our companies CEO’s to review new opportunities, and make executive decisions on the imminent opportunities. The rest of my day is generally unstructured and consists of a few of the following, sitting in on meetings, helping troubleshoot areas of concern, or researching new growth opportunities. Once that is all completed, I head home to spend time with my family for after-school activities, dinner, and downtime.

What keeps you motivated?

My passion for my family and job. There is absolutely nothing more motivating than being able to live your dream every day.

How do you motivate others?

I would like to think that I motivate by leading by example and maintaining a positive outlook. I encourage my team to speak up about their feelings and anything that may be on their minds or getting them down so we can work at it together. Communication has been a key factor in my success as I feel that as a leader, communication is vital to growth. We all work as a team through unique challenges and hardships.

How has your company grown from its early days to now?

In 2008, we started off by being strategically invested and involved with one company and now we work with over fourteen. We have also built our executive team allowing us to manage the growth and relationships of current projects/ investments. As our projects increase, so do we, this has also allowed us to broaden our spectrum of categories to invest in as well.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I am inspired by the fact that every day is a new day, and that change is possible and in the forefront. Knowing that this is something I can achieve in both my work life and my personal life is truly inspiring to me.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My mother and father have always been the best role models in my life. They both came to Canada as immigrants with absolutely nothing. They have always taught me to be kind, loyal, honest, and thankful for what we have. My brother and I watched them both struggle and work so hard to get where they have gotten. I saw my father take a significant risk with two children, a mortgage, and very little in the bank to start his business. We as a family witnessed the struggles and perseverance it took for him to become successful. In the end, my dad had over four hundred employees. He has now sold his company with a very successful exit and is retired.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I ensure my family comes first, always. It is not always easy to balance both; however, when you love and are inspired by both it makes it much easier. I really live my life by the motto ‘love what you do, and you’ll never work a day in your life’.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I lead by walking beside my partners and team. If they are in the trenches, I am there with them by offering a hand or advice when they need it.

I am also independent, results driven and decisive. I feel that all those attributes are extremely important for me in being a leader. This is something that I execute daily in my work life.

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

Your future is in your own hands. I strongly believe that if you really believe in what you are doing you can do it. Almost anything is possible in life. Creating something that is bigger than yourself is possible and do not let anyone tell you otherwise. Nobody is going to give it to you though; you must work extremely hard and never give up on your dreams.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

I have had so many to be honest, I think the most memorable one was when I put all my eggs in one basket in a project in my earlier years. It was a satellite telecommunications project; I literally lost everything. The company filed for bankruptcy and that was the end of it. It was truly a pivotal moment in my career and taught me an invaluable life lesson.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

The best advice that I have never forgotten was by Steve Jobs, who gave a famous speech to Stanford’s 2005 graduating class. He told the students that one day they are all going to die. “We’re all goners anyway, go for it”. It puts life in perspective for me. I thought to myself “what do I have to lose?”

What is your biggest accomplishment?

The biggest accomplishment was starting Tryton Financial LP in 2008. Trusting in myself even when others did not believe in me or my vision was one of my toughest experiences. I now look back and feel proud of having partners and team members that trusted me and took the risk in me. Today we are aligned and all share in all our successes together.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

‘A river cuts through rock not because of its power but because of its perseverance’. In finance and as an entrepreneur sometimes you feel like it’s easier to just give up on your vision or idea but if you’re truly passionate about something you should always give it your best and reach for the stars.

What is the biggest life lesson you have learned?

The biggest life lesson to me is that we all experience failure. Whether you are currently experiencing some major hurdles/setbacks or on track for major success, your journey will be filled with ups and downs along the way. By repositioning your past failure, you will find it easier to overcome obstacles to achieve even greater success.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

Bigger and better than ever! Always continuing to learn, grow and succeed! We have been so fortunate to be able to invest and be founders of some truly amazing projects to date. Projects ranging from drones, mining, crypto and plant-based products, which I feel are all industry disruptors. We are living in a time of disruption and I look forward to continuing to change and grow and be able to invest and create change. I am so excited to see and be a part of the growth of these companies in the next five years.