Abbi Perets: “An obsession with your clients and their success”

An obsession with your clients and their success. If you don’t genuinely care about the success of the people you serve, I don’t think you can build a long term business. I think you can get by and make a quick buck or two, but a sustainable business absolutely demands that you get OBSESSED with helping your people. You should have conversations with them in your head, dream about them at night, and wake up with ideas for them.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Abbi Perets.

Abbi Perets is a professional copywriter with over 20 years of experience and has written content for some of the biggest brands in the world. She founded Successful Freelance Mom to support and encourage women and mothers to create profitable freelance businesses that fit into their busy lives. Whether you’re trying to get a business off the ground while managing toddlers, teenagers, or day job boss who throws regular tantrums, Abbi’s no-nonsense approach will show you how to get the right work done in small chunks of time without making yourself nuts.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

In 1999, I had my first baby, and the thought of leaving her with someone else to go to work in an office was just unimaginable, so I decided on the spot that I was a freelance writer. I had NO CLUE what that meant, or who would pay me, or what I would do, but it sounded pretty impressive.

I spent the next 10 years growing, birthing, and nursing babies, until I had FIVE kids, and two of them have special needs, so freelancing turned out to be a smart choice. I would never have been able to maintain an office job between running to all those therapy appointments and doctors’ offices.

In 2013, my middle son was diagnosed with cancer, and I had to completely stop working for about three years. When I finally started things up again, I started to think of myself as a business owner for the first time. I built a program to help other women learn how to be freelance writers so they could have the flexibility and freedom that I had, and I suddenly found myself deep in the world of digital marketing.

I started applying what I learned from marketing my own program to the work I was doing for a handful of clients, with fantastic results.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

It’s definitely funnier in retrospect than it was at the time! I was running a live webinar to an audience, and I was sharing my slides… or so I thought. About 40 minutes into the presentation, my (former) admin messaged me to say, “This is what we’re seeing, by the way,” and basically, I was sharing my NOTES. Where I include things like, “TELL ROOSTER STORY” and “TALK ABOUT THE Money,” and other fun things. Awesome.

What did I learn? First of all, that I needed a better team. I got that taken care of straight away. How you do wait FORTY MINUTES to tell me that? Second of all, always check the tech. ALWAYS.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

A lot of people give lip service to helping others. I’ve been lucky enough to have a handful of true friends who actually LIVE the value of community over competition. In particular, Lauren Golden, founder of The Free Mama Movement, has been a key player in my success. She invited me into her community to share my program with her audience. She introduced me to some high profile entrepreneurs and raved about the work I do for my clients. Time and again, she has been there for me, giving my opportunities to be successful, and pushing me to do better.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

There are a lot of people who teach freelance writing. I’m one of the few people who still actually writes for clients, and my students appreciate that. In a more overarching sense, I live my values. It’s easy to TALK about integrity. It’s harder to turn down clients when their values don’t align with yours. I show my students on a daily basis that I am not afraid to make the tough decisions and talk about them openly.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grit.

Running a business is hard work. You have to show up even when you don’t want to. You have to make decisions and take action, and that’s not an easy thing to do. If you goal in starting a business is “I want to work three days a week,” you’re never going to get there — because to work three days a week later on means putting in a LOT of effort up front.

Honesty.

My dad says, “At the end of the day, all you have is your integrity.” I don’t believe in lying to people — or to myself. I don’t trust people who lie — and I won’t give them my money.

Relatability.

You can be committed to your kids AND your career. My kids walk in on Zoom meetings. Their artwork decorates my office. I have more than once interrupted a coaching session to greet my special needs son.

In a less tangible way, I know what it’s like to be a skeptical consumer. So I don’t make impossible claims in my marketing. I don’t send email that I wouldn’t want to get, and I don’t rely on click bait to get people in the door.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We just launched an Anti-Mastermind where we’re helping a small group of exceptionally talented women to develop and sell a high-ticket service to clients. We’re just a few weeks in, and our students are already getting results!

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

Well, I think the answer is right there inside your question. If you’re exploring a couple of different platforms, you’re probably not paying nearly enough attention to each one. There’s a reason people offer specialized services in email marketing or Instagram management or YouTube Ads, and so on. You need to have a strong understanding of a platform in order to get results.

Specifically, when you’re talking about PPC campaigns, you need to be super clear on whether the budget you’re “testing” with is enough to get you results. If you’re playing around with 10 dollars or 20 dollars a day on Facebook Ads, you’re not going to get anywhere.

If you’re talking about email marketing, one email isn’t a test. If 63 people go through your sequence and no one buys, you don’t have enough data to know anything. If 6300 people go through your sequence and no one buys, that’s data you can work with.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

If you’re counting on a blueprint to be your shortcut to success, you’re most likely going to be very disappointed. What works for one business on one platform may completely flop for you.

The only blueprint for success that I know of is to have a deep and comprehensive understanding of who you serve and how. And I don’t mean building out ideal client profiles — I mean, sit down and talk to actual humans who buy from you. Get to them, specifically, and when you put together a campaign, direct it to them. The more specific you are, the more perfectly aligned clients will recognize themselves and feel connected to you.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

At the moment, I’m not sue that I’m qualified to answer this question. Prior to the iOS 14 Update, I would have said Facebook Ads. And I do think the platform will recover — after all, Facebook has investing hundreds of millions of dollars developing the platform in order to make billions of dollars in revenue, and they’re not about to walk away.

But right now, I’ve hit pause on my own campaigns, and I’m not going to pretend that I know something I don’t.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Budget is key. If you know you want to make 50 sales a week, what’s your typical conversion rate? If you’re used to organic conversions, know that paid traffic will probably convert a little bit lower. Let’s say your conversion rate is 4% — meaning 1250 people will need to hit your sales page for those 50 sales. Are your ads going directly to your sales page, or is there a landing page on the front? What’s your conversion rate on that? Is there a webinar? What’s your sign up rate? Your show up rate? And finally, what’s your average cost to get someone to click?

See why 10 dollars a day won’t cut it?

Character matters. Do you respect people? Does that come through in your creative? Are you finding the things that will truly speak to your people, and demonstrate how well you understand them? If you had to go spend two weeks with your customers, how would you feel? What would you do? You should be overjoyed at the prospect, not nervous or horrified.

Make decisions based on DATA, not emotion. And give your campaigns the TIME they need. You don’t know anything after a day. Give things at least a week, and ideally a full billing cycle, and then look at the numbers, the DATA, and let that drive your decisions, now how you feel about the campaign.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Well, actually, I think there are only TWO rules for email marketing, but it’s an ABSOLUTE REQUIREMENT to follow both.

Don’t lie. That means, don’t say the webinar is live if it’s recorded. Don’t say the sale is for two days only if it’s always on sale. Don’t say that you accidentally sent the wrong link or that you “suddenly decided” to extend the sale or anything else that’s a lie. Do you like people who lie to you? If you’d be embarrassed to tell your mom you did it, don’t do it in email marketing. Don’t send out a sleazy email. Don’t treat your people with disrespect or disdain for their intelligence. If you wouldn’t say it out loud in public, don’t say it in email. Please understand: I don’t care if you swear or sell sex toys. That’s not what I’m saying. What I mean is, your email should show that you genuinely care about the people you serve. You have NO RIGHT to their money. They CHOOSE to spend money with you, and if you are a sleazy, scammy marketer, THEY WILL NOT SPEND MONEY WITH YOU.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Email is definitely my favorite, and I currently use ConvertKit. I have clients who use Active Campaign, another sting choice. I’m a huge fan of Loom for making personalized videos for outreach. If you commit to sending ONE personalized video a day, that takes less than 10 minutes, and it builds an enormous amount of goodwill.

I love data, so tools like Hotjar give me great information about how people are interacting with sites and content.

Simple apps, like the 5 dollars text expander tool I use save me HOURS every day when responding to messages.

Chrome extensions like Go Full Page and Video Speed Controller make it easy for me to save information, speed up videos, and be more productive.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer?

Grit. Starting a business is hard, like we talked about earlier. You have to be willing to put in the work. It helps if you’ve put in the time to figure out WHY you want to do this specific thing, and what success means for you. I have a son who is intellectually disabled. He’ll be dependent on me for his whole life, and so I know that I want to be able to provide for him in very specific ways, like building a staffing a group home where he can live. That takes money. I love making money by supporting women in their dream of finding a flexible career that ensures they don’t have choose between that career and caring for their kids. I also love supporting other course creators who serve women in tangible ways and help to improve their lives. I’m happy to put in the hours needed, because I care deeply about the work, and I’m driven to create the wealth I want in my life so that I can help my own kids. Patience. When you see that 1M dollars launch, it looks easy because of the long runway. It looks easy because of the team in place that’s been hard at work for the last 8 months, planning, writing content, testing, building an audience through a variety of campaigns, across multiple platforms. So when the launch happens, everything — and everyone — is ready for it. A willingness to learn. You should be actively seeking out ways to learn more. Learn from people, learn from programs, learn from your customers and clients. Read, watch, listen. Talk to ordinary people, and talk to experts. Learn all the time, as much as you can, and recognize that you still don’t know everything. An obsession with your clients and their success. If you don’t genuinely care about the success of the people you serve, I don’t think you can build a long term business. I think you can get by and make a quick buck or two, but a sustainable business absolutely demands that you get OBSESSED with helping your people. You should have conversations with them in your head, dream about them at night, and wake up with ideas for them. Strong boundaries. I’m an Orthodox Jew. So I disconnect every single week for a full 25 hours. Literally doesn’t matter what’s happening during that time — I’m offline. That makes it easier for me to set other boundaries. If I want to be on vacation, I’m on vacation. If I want to check in, I check in. I’m totally okay with telling clients that I’m completely unavailable — and actually being completely unavailable.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I read everything. Fiction, nonfiction, cereal boxes. I read it all, and all of it is valuable. I think that learning the theory people teach is great, but I’m much more interested in what they actually do. So I pay a lot of attention to the email that lands in my box. Are these “gurus” following their own advice? Or are they doing something completely different?

There’s no one specific person I look to for my marketing advice. I’m constantly in conversations with my clients and customers, and I can learn from them directly what they like and what they don’t.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe firmly that the world needs more kindness. If everyone could go out and do one kind thing for someone else — whether it’s thanking someone, helping someone, seeing someone, reaching out to someone — every day, I think we’d be much happier overall. Just one small thing. You don’t have to donate a kidney — it could be as simple as sending a text. One act of kindness, every day.

How can our readers further follow your work?

IG: @abbiperets

FB group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/writeonSFM

FB page: https://www.facebook.com/successfulfreelancemom

