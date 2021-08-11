Aashish Chanana of Media Factory International: “Stay focused, and never give up”

Stay focused, and never give up. For me, it’s always been about when

As a part of my series about leaders helping to make the entertainment industry more diverse and representative, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Aashish Chanana, an award-winning director and Founder and CEO of Media Factory International.

Aashish Chanana is a filmmaker, director, producer, and the CEO and Founder of Media Factory International, a full-service, end-to-end production studio. Passionate about making films that raise awareness and make a difference, Chanana’s latest social justice film, Afreen, has garnered over 60 awards and nominations.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Have you ever heard of driving South and ending up going North and still getting to your desired destination? That’s what I was doing by following my heart and pursuing a career in film and television.

Friends and family initially thought I may have just pursued film and television as a hobby, considering I was fortunate to have been awarded a Gold Medal from the president of India for inventing and designing India’s first electric car while in high school; choosing movies as my career rather than automobile engineering certainly wasn’t expected (or appreciated at first!)

I was in Bollywood (Mumbai) for a holiday with my dad when I was offered my first break into movies at a networking event. The offer was to play the lead by one of the biggest production studios at the time. And that’s where my journey began, and I haven’t looked back since.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’m a die-hard optimist. I wake up every day with the intention of making the day the best it can possibly be. Despite this, there have certainly been some crazy and difficult experiences throughout my filmmaking career, including shooting for 48 hours without a break, coordinating insane motorbike stunts, and shooting in -80F in Switzerland. The stories never stop!

But looking back, what comes to mind is when I decided to break out into film and direct my first movie, Tasveer. In light of my mother being a professor and my father a professor and economist, and my personal background in engineering, many thought I was not suited for the film and television industry. Tasveer allowed me to prove them wrong, lean into my creative side and propelled me to where I am today.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Just like most of us, I made a lot of mistakes, however, I look at those mistakes as lessons that I learned following my passion. Coming from a family where we had no connections with the film industry, both of my parents were academicians, my father, a PhD in economics and a professor at MIT, and my mother a teacher, pursuing a career in the entertainment industry was nothing but a far fetched dream which could have died young, if it was not for my die-hard optimism.

I had no idea where I was going or how I would get to where I wanted to, but one thing was for sure — I knew I was going to get there. I still haven’t reached where I eventually want to, but I’m on the path and enjoying the journey every step of the way.

When you’re courageous enough to walk an unknown path, the only thing that would keep you motivated is to keep reminding yourself that, “you only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.”

Ok thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our discussion. Can you describe how you are helping to make popular culture more representative of the US population?

With every film I make, I’m raising awareness of important issues plaguing folks around the world and in different countries. Diversity, however, does not just lie in the issues my films tackle, but in the cast and crew, I choose for my movies.

Representation matters. Diversity matters. And I am not doing my job as a filmmaker unless my cast and crew represent the rich diversity of the U.S. population.

I strive to give opportunities to underrepresented groups with every film I make. It’s time more filmmakers take a similar approach.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by the work you are doing?

Growing up the only person I idolized was my father and I wanted to be like him in so many ways. He was an economist, a professor, and later a Senator. His knowledge about everything was beyond measure, and that’s probably why he was nominated into the Indian Parliament and then became a Senator. Idolizing him, however, did not mean that I wanted to follow in his career footsteps, but rather emulate the person he was.

His energy, his love, his kindness, and his patience in the most difficult times. His selfless desire to help the poor and the underprivileged, just cannot be put into words. That’s the kind of person I strive to be, and I like to think that my work to make the entertainment industry more diverse is something my father is deeply proud of. At least I hope so!

As an insider, this might be obvious to you, but I think it’s instructive to articulate this for the public who might not have the same inside knowledge. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important to have diversity represented in Entertainment and its potential effects on our culture?

Imagine if there was no diversity. There would only be one color in the rainbow. Life would be black and white. How boring!

Imagine if we had only Mondays, seven days a week — how monotonous life would be!

Imagine Van Gogh or Leonardo Da Vinci had no colors on their palettes — how lifeless and mundane their work would have been!

That’s the simplest way to define the relevance and the potency of diversity. We all know that. It would be a misconception to think otherwise.

What’s important is to acknowledge it and to do something about it. To play an important role and bring all the exquisite colors together, to enjoy and cherish what different colors, traditions, cultures, and folklore have to offer. There’s so much to learn from each other and it’s the multifariousness that would, one day, be the key to telling soulful stories and making epic cinema.

In the film and television industry, representation matters, and ensuring the cast and crew are representative of the many cultures of the world is extremely important to me.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do to help address the root of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

To start, we need to get rid of the mentality that we’re the best and be open to working with and learning from others. Although Hollywood is advanced in many ways, there is still room for improvement and room for more diversity, which I hope to be an advocate for.

What every filmmaker needs is a good story, no matter what color, what culture, what ethnicity, or which country it originates from. The internet today has connected the world like never before, and COVID-19 has given us reason to connect with each other and be there for each other on a way deeper level.

Let’s share stories, talent, and more. Let’s work with each other globally and make our color palettes richer and way more expressive!

My most recent film Obsessions had crews from various parts of the world. My Art Director and his team were Russian, one of the two Directors of Photography was Brazilian, my Assistant Directors were from Australia, Spain, and India, and my music composer was Chinese-American, while my writer was Canadian. It was such a pleasure working with and connecting with people from around the world.

I’m fortunate to have been born in India, where every state is like a different country — we have so many colors, cultures, customs, foods, languages and even Gods that diversity is in our blood!

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership comes with love and respect and not just being in a position of being called a boss. It has to be earned by your deeds, your work, and the examples you set for your team. There’s a big difference between calling the people who work for you your team versus employees.

I could give you two examples from solely my perspective.

I was head of a production studio in Bollywood where I had a team of 70 technicians and artists who worked for me. As a boss, I could easily give them instructors and order them around but instead, I enjoyed working ‘with them’. I mastered most hardware and software we used at the studio and would literally work side by side with them on projects we did. They would see me work very late hours and at times we all worked for five to seven days at a stretch without going home. I’m sure they learned a lot from my experience and knowledge about filmmaking but in reality, I learned more from them.

Every time I make a movie, I am working with a diverse team, consisting of a cast and crew. I do my best to make sure they feel like a family on set.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Looking back, I am sure there would be way more than five things that I needed to know growing up in the entertainment world. But here are a few that come to my mind.

Stay focused, and never give up. For me, it’s always been about when my film gets made, not if. Things take time, and the best work takes a lot of time. Be patient. Learn from your mistakes, and always work to better yourself. There is no such thing as failure, only opportunity. Respect talent in all its forms. Just because someone has a different opinion, view, or talent than you, doesn’t make it any less important. Success can knock you in many ways. Stay humble, and stay hungry.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Presently, I can’t think beyond my next film, Emily. A film about human trafficking. I am so filled with anger against human trafficking, that all I want to do, is to demolish and destruct the human trafficking industry and all the people involved. It’s inhumane and barbaric to sell and to buy another human being and to use someone’s vulnerability for your sick pleasure.

I am not a policeman, an FBI agent, or a politician but just a filmmaker. But, ideas can trigger movements, and that’s what I’m hoping to do. If YOU are any of the above or maybe just someone who gets as upset as I do, when I hear about incidents of young boys and girls being abducted every other day or if you have a daughter and can imagine the pain that other parents are going through, then do not sit and wait for such a situation to happen to you or to someone close to you. It’s your choice to either liberate future generations from the menace of human trafficking or to remain oblivious to its harsh realities.

To eradicate human trafficking, we need to protect the most vulnerable. This starts with the government, and I firmly believe we need harsher punishments for human traffickers, and a larger focus on protecting our vulnerable youth, whether by way of more programs or resources to keep them off the streets and out of harm’s way.

There are so many things we can do to fight this hideous crime which has become a billion-dollar industry today and is taking over the world. But it starts with us taking that first step, today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is by Albert Einstein.

“Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.”

It’s relevant to me and would always be because it’s the very ‘energy’ that emits everything I learned from my father and everything I aspire to be.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are many people I would love to work with and collaborate with!

The two people, rather two families, I would LOVE to meet someday would have to be the Obama family for their impeccable finesse and poise, and energy that President Obama emits. His diplomacy, his confidence, his chivalry — there’s so much I would like to learn from him. And of course, most importantly, my mother is a big fan of him!

Sylvester Stallone would be another idol I’d be so grateful to meet. There’s so much I could learn from him and his impressive career.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram: @aashish_chanana

Twitter: Aash_0005

Website: www.aashishchanana.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!