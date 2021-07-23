Aaron Witwer of Humankind Health Consulting: “More focus on value-based primary care”

More focus on value-based primary care — Primary care offices are where 90+% of care happens, or should happen, but hospitals and independent doctor’s offices have been forced to see more patients in less time which decreased the quality. In addition to actual offices, we need more avenues for care like telehealth, mobile apps, AI and federally qualified health centers so that we reduce the barriers for people to quickly and efficiently access care.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Aaron Witwer, MS.

Aaron is the co-founder and Chief Health Strategist of Humankind Health consulting, a firm focused on addressing health equity, corporate health and instituting value-based insurance design for employers. He is formerly of the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute and currently sits on the Foundation Board of DIrectors for The MetroHealth System, Northeast Ohio’s safety net hospital.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

My pathway to consulting on healthcare and health insurance is long and winding. I began with an undergraduate degree in Kinesiology and Athletic Training at Indiana University and then a masters degree in sports health care from Arizona School of Health Sciences, the allied health school for Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. I was focused completely on sports medicine until the prestige of working nights, weekends and holidays wore off. I transitioned to the outpatient physical therapy setting during which time I was also charged to build relationships with referring physicians, coached strength & conditioning and had a brief stint as a physician extender. The outpatient rehab setting was my eye-opener and it changed my career and my mindset permanently; how could we truly help these people when they were near the reactive end of the spectrum in healthcare. That’s when I decided to pursue preventive medicine which took me to corporate health.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Up until literally a month or so before heading to grad school I thought I was going to the University of Arizona… not Arizona School of Health Sciences. In fairness, the schools were associated with each other a decade before but that didn’t help my ego. I suppose the lesson I learned was about research and due diligence, which was quickly reinforced in grad school while learning to write a research paper which subsequently got published.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I like the quote “If you don’t stick to your values when they’re being tested, then they’re not values, they’re hobbies.” I’ve left two jobs because I thought things should have been done in a different way and those decisions have served me well. Quotes like this are a reminder to follow what’s most important to YOU.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I love helping employers improve their health insurance plans. I’m really excited about hyper-local health plans in which local employers funnel most of their healthcare to its local hospitals, pharmacists, independent doctors and other providers. There is so much waste and low-value healthcare being provided these days that simply focusing on the highest-quality and lowest-cost medical providers is a huge step forward. We have dozens of case studies demonstrating employers reducing their health insurance cost by 20% in the first year of adoption.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

An excellent healthcare provider is completely aligned with the patient. And if excellence is to be defined as ‘high intention, sincere effort, and intelligent execution’ then providers who focus on the right care at the right time are drawing pretty close to excellent.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle?

The healthcare systems have struggled to adopt technology to help patients navigate their own healthcare. We continue to rely far too much on neighbors, family and blogs for doctor recommendations, treatments and cost. Of course, COVID-19 exposed the lack of adoption of telehealth badly.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

The safety net hospital for which I’m on the Board was a phenomenal example of how to handle a pandemic. I am, of course, biased but there is a long list of stories that highlight my point. One story is about MetroHealth’s commitment to Cleveland’s communities of color and the COVID-19 vaccine. In early January this year they collaborated with and hosted local religious leaders to receive their vaccines on-camera to urge everyone to get vaccinated. The released video focused on candid interviews with these influential leaders.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

More focus on value-based primary care — Primary care offices are where 90+% of care happens, or should happen, but hospitals and independent doctor’s offices have been forced to see more patients in less time which decreased the quality. In addition to actual offices, we need more avenues for care like telehealth, mobile apps, AI and federally qualified health centers so that we reduce the barriers for people to quickly and efficiently access care. More Transparency — Competition is good; there are hundreds of economic journal articles to prove it. So just like purchasing something expensive like an automobile, the quality AND cost of all healthcare services should be easy to find and evaluate. We’ve made great strides and about 60% of hospitals have made it easier to see their prices as of this year. Quality ratings are harder to find and yet that’s what people ultimately care about. More Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — we must align our healthcare workforce to mirror our communities. People of color and who live in marginalized areas are asking for more culturally and linguistically sensitive healthcare workers. A good place to start is including more diverse candidates in med schools and making clinical practices in those areas a better work situation. Better Technology — Healthcare related technology may be all the rage but the average user in the US is not exposed to it in a productive manner. US citizens overwhelmingly access healthcare via health insurance and the consumer-facing technologies available to all members don’t act anywhere near as well as Google Maps or Yelp or most anything else. There’s real growth in this area, but it needs to be just as easy to find, compare, price and communicate with clinicians as it is to look for a restaurant or automobile. Require more restrictions on insurance brokers — 50% of Americans have health insurance through their employer and almost all of those employers use an insurance broker to buy insurance coverage. Health insurance is the 2nd highest costing budget item for almost every single employer. There should be extreme measures in place for brokers — just like financial institutions — that require them to be good stewards (fiduciaries) of the employer and employees’ money. By doing this, brokers will have the exact same goal as the employer: lower cost, better quality, better health.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

I’d like to believe that we need to be more creative with how medical schools attract and accept students. This is not my focus of work at all but the work I have read from other physicians is that the measures used to accept med students traditionally lean towards high grades and extracurricular. Instead, what about measuring creativity, emotional intelligence and lived experiences?

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

In my first-hand experience and from the research that I’ve read we could decrease physician burnout immensely if we focused on value-based primary care as I describe above. Physicians and patients alike usually prefer longer visits, less computer work during the visit, collaboration with other clinicians in their office during visits and rewards based on the patients’ health status. To do this, we’ll have to follow the lead from hospitals who have deeply adopted telehealth so that only the sickest Americans physically see a doctor in the office.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

a) Individuals can continue to demand transparency regarding quality and cost from hospitals and other healthcare providers. They can look for value-based primary care offices (also called direct primary care or concierge primary care) to get their care if they have the means, and request these types of arrangements with their employer.

b) Corporations have control over where and how their employees access healthcare if they offer health insurance. Thus, they too should demand transparency from hospitals and other healthcare providers with the goal of improving the health, the experience, and lowering the cost of healthcare for their employee’s families. They should adopt value-based primary care and technology solutions for the sake of efficiency. Hundreds of employers have been doing this for a decade or more including, famously, the State of Montana.

c) & d) Communities & Leaders should demand transparency and efficiency with their private and governmental organizations. Most people want value, but to attain value you must have high quality + low cost. If we demand our cities, schools and influential organizations more efficiency with their health insurance plans then we influence the value of our local healthcare institutions. If people continually choose a local hospital because they have higher quality and lower cost then you can bet the other local hospitals will work hard to compete.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement would be the summary of this article: Design health insurance plans that funnel ALL the healthcare to the highest quality, lowest cost healthcare providers. Health plans like this already exist and blueprints exist to make these changes literally by the year’s end. The working population who get health insurance from their employer (50% of this country) would be influenced tremendously and healthcare providers would be forced to compete for business which creates a better market for both the patients and clinicians.

