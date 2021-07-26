Aaron Speach of Esports Technologies: “Have fun with the game”

Have fun with the game — As with all sports, you must be driven by passion to succeed. Check in with yourself regularly to ensure you are still enjoying the game; if you aren’t, find another one to pick up.

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Aaron Speach.

Aaron is a serial entrepreneur with a history of bringing Fortune 500 companies and startups into high growth trajectories through innovative marketing. A top 100 ranked StarCraft player, he has been entrenched in Esports for the last 16 years. With Gogawi he created an esports focused betting platform from the ground up.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

My interest in Esports started in middle school with a popular video game at the time called StarCraft by Blizzard. One of my friends bought it and I was instantly hooked. My mom purchased the game for me and I played it every day after school for two years. I enjoyed the game so much I eventually made my way into the top-100 ranking and was able to compete with people online all over the world.

From that moment on, I was hooked on video games and noticed tournaments were beginning to come up for popular games. Although I never competed in these tournaments or was a professional gamer myself, that first StarCraft experience sparked my interest in what the world of Esports could be in the future.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this career path?

In the mid 2000s, I was in college and noticed a tournament called GSL had popped up in Korea. Most of the competitive players who continued playing after the Americans had let it go, were from Korea. They created entire leagues and it became an immensely popular sport which was incredible to watch due to its production value. This ultimately got me really interested in creating a platform that catered to Esports fans.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

Before I started my fourth company in the Esports sector, Esports Technologies, I was an entrepreneur in the restaurant industry. I imagined that running a restaurant would be fun and easy. My business partner and I started a restaurant in Downtown San Diego and thought it would be an awesome concept to have a place to enjoy with friends and family. I was quickly proven wrong as the problems came one after another. For example, we negotiated a great deal on our lease and then noticed the building had problems with the pipes. As soon as the pipes were fixed, we encountered additional problems with the plumbing system. Once the restaurant was opened, we quickly learned not to underestimate the difficult industry we were in. We learned to solve problems on the fly, adapt to provide a positive experience for our customers, and to ensure that we did extensive research before entering a new business venture.

As a part of my journey in Esports, I went on a trip to Brazil to set up marketing efforts for Gogawi. I mentioned to some friends there that I was pretty good at Counter-Strike which is a massively popular game due to its widespread accessibility. Those friends ended up taking me to a place centered around Esports and gaming where I entered a tournament and was blown away. I was not playing against professional Esports athletes by any means and still could not get one kill against any of the players in Brazil. From that, I was quickly humbled by the experiences playing in America and in other countries.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“You have to keep moving forward. When you fall down, you have to learn from what tripped you up and get back up.” As an entrepreneur, I’ve had to take a leap of faith and learn from unsuccessful ventures and mistakes that I have made.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

Several new products are on the verge of releasing in our ESG, Esports Games, app which provides tournament prediction and trivia games for Esports fans. This is a product we have been wanting to develop for the last three years, and now we finally have the chance to bring our product and passion for Esports to regulated markets such as the U.S. where most of our employees are from.

Later this year we are planning on releasing additional products such as Browser Bets and Hedgehog, but we will let you know more about those when they are ready.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

I would tell them to practice! You have to try as hard as you would if you were going into any other sports competition. The best athletes in the world are practicing every day with no days off.

If your goal is to be a professional gamer, then you have to put in the work to develop team skills, read plays, understand and execute offense and defensive strategies. Otherwise, you won’t be able to compete on the high level from players across the globe.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am a huge advocate of youth sports and I volunteer my time coaching youth football with San Diego Pop Warner. I think they’re fantastic for youth and teaches kids to set goals and endure lessons learned from failure and successes. I plan on continuing coaching youth sports and eventually would be interested in mentoring younger kids in both traditional sports and Esports.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

My father has been a significant influence on me as an entrepreneur. I definitely get my entrepreneurial drive from him and have witnessed his great successes and failures. I have watched him maintain a positive attitude and pursue his passions through it all while simultaneously taking care of his family. He has also always been supportive of me as an entrepreneur even when my ventures were in industries he doesn’t particularly understand, like Esports.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What life is like for a professional gamer?

The reality for a professional gamer is that it is very competitive and not glamourous the entire time. You may get recruited to play on an academy team and are expected to continuously work on your craft to succeed. There is an expectation of working hard every single day, just as if you were an athlete in any other sport.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

When professional gamers reach a level of greatness that allows them to be thrown into the Esports limelight, there is the opportunity to capture that spotlight and turn it into a career beyond Esports gaming. This is a gap that currently exists within the market as few have been able to achieve this.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

Right now, not enough players are capturing the Esports limelight when they have it and developing unique personalities and creating memorability. I’m looking forward to seeing the next Conor McGregor equivalent of the Esports world. The business right now is very restrictive of what players can and can’t say, which makes it hard to form rivalries and create more entertainment value for spectators.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

There really isn’t much of a difference. You can have an incredible hall of famer in football, and they won’t be recognized by the masses; and meanwhile, you can have a mediocre player with a highly successful career beyond their days of playing because they are a personality who demands attention when they walk in the room. The same dilemma exists in Esports.

Additionally, the work ethic is important in both esports and traditional sports. There needs to be passion behind the work being done to garner success and be committed to the sport.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

Truly nothing has been able to penetrate the world on a global scale as deeply as Esports since soccer. Esports Technologies currently operates in a market that has an estimated audience of 600 million people worldwide. Compare that to the 2021 NFL Super Bowl, which had 96.4 million viewers. This is a result of the accessibility of Esports as well as the ability to connect and play with each other instantly across the world. For example, I can’t go home and play baseball with friends in the U.K., but I can play video games with them.

The ability of Esports to capture the globe quickly creates a tremendous advantage and we will see it grow to eventually become the number one sport in the world.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

The process is similar. The best players are recruited online from ranking boards to academy teams and put into their system to join professional teams. This method is actually easier than recruiting traditional athletes because they are already ranked among the best in the world.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an Esports team, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

Young readers interested in becoming a paid gamer in Esports can start by playing their game of choice. By playing ranked matches, the algorithm will assign a designation that puts Esports athletes in categories to be noticed and recruited from.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Practice — Just as in anything, practice makes perfect. Successful Esports athletes need to put the work in to stay competitive on a worldwide stage. Have a personality — As previously mentioned, the world of Esports is highly competitive and to be noticed, you must find a way to authentically differentiate yourself. Choose your team wisely — All too often, hopeful Esports athletes will make rash decisions that lead to burnout because they didn’t choose the team that best fit their desired lifestyle. Have fun with the game — As with all sports, you must be driven by passion to succeed. Check in with yourself regularly to ensure you are still enjoying the game; if you aren’t, find another one to pick up. Give it your all — The best gamers insert themselves into their chosen paths. You have to find your own motivation to continue on and be successful.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

I would love to sit down with Elon Musk. Not only is he a genius, but I look up to his entrepreneurial style and want to emulate it in my own ventures.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Esports Technologies can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheEsportsTech, and on LinkedIn at Esports Technologies.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your great work!