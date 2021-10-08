Aaron Henry Of TrueGuide Health Consulting: “Live and active lifestyle”

Live and active lifestyle: Besides good nutrition, regular physical fitness is crucial when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight. Aside from helping you control your weight, regular physical fitness also improves your cardiovascular function, lean muscle mass, and your mental health. Thankfully, getting regular physical exercise doesn’t have to be difficult. With only 30 minutes a day, you can get an effective workout that will improve your weight and health.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Aaron Henry.

Aaron Henry is a men’s health coach, licensed physician assistant, and Iraq war veteran. Aaron has a background in sports medicine, and has been involved in health and wellness for over 15 years. Aaron’s area of focus is helping busy men take control of their weight and health.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/03f1b67da2d98a2e6acb4e08549e9974

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a rough inner-city environment where I saw a lot of violence and crime. Like other similar communities, it’s very easy to get into trouble if you’re not careful. At a young age I knew that I wanted more for my life, so I chose a different path. After graduating from high school, I joined the United States Navy and served as a hospital corpsman. Being a corpsman was a great experience, and motivated me to take my career in healthcare to the next level. After the military, I became a physician assistant and worked in areas such as emergency medicine and primary care. After 10 years of practicing medicine, I decided to become a health coach in order to teach people how to improve their health through prevention.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

As a kid, I was always intrigued by science. Whether it was looking at anatomy slides or gazing at the stars with a telescope, I always had a craving to learn more about the natural world. I remember when my brother and I found an old chemistry set and decided to take it home. We set up a mini lab on our kitchen table and ran all kinds of experiments. Needless to say, my mother wasn’t too excited about the huge mess that we made! As I got older, I became very interested in athletics and fitness. I was always amazed by how the human body worked, along with its potential.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mother played a major role in who I am today. She grew up in Jamaica and immigrated to the United States with limited resources and minimal education. Although life was rough back then, she was determined to make a better life for my siblings and I. She worked very hard, and taught us the importance of resilience and discipline. As a kid, you don’t really appreciate the sacrifices that your parents make until you get older. It wasn’t uncommon for my mom to work multiple jobs in order to put food on the table, and a roof over our heads. She would always tell my siblings and I that we are fortunate because we live in a country where it’s possible to become whatever we want. The lessons that I learned from my mother were priceless, and still resonate with me to this day.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The most interesting mistake that I’ve made in my career happened when I transitioned from a healthcare provider to a health coach. As a physician assistant, I was trained to identify and treat disease with an authoritative style. For example, if I diagnosed a patient with diabetes, I would lecture them on what foods to eat, what to avoid, and give them a prescription to take. As a health coach, the approach is very different. Instead of telling the client what to do, the focus is on collaborating with them in order to create a plan that best fits their needs and lifestyle. Making that shift taught me so much about human behavior and how it relates to making healthier lifestyle changes. I’ve realized that people don’t like to be told what to do, and are more cooperative if they feel like they are a part of the process.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite life lesson quote is “hard work beats talent.” I really like this quote because it reminds me that almost anything can be achieved through discipline and hard work. I believe that one of the biggest reasons why some people give up on their dreams is because they feel like they lack talent. Although talent is a good thing to have, it is not a prerequisite for success. Most people don’t realize it but almost anything can be learned or achieved through hard work. This has resonated with me throughout my life, and has helped me overcome so many obstacles.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently in the process of writing my first book that focuses on helping men improve their health. The main goal of my book is to help men understand why their health is important, along with some simple tips to improve their mindset, nutrition, and fitness. I’m really excited about this book because I believe that it will improve the health and lives of many people!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Fitness and wellness have been my life’s work for nearly 20 years. Unfortunately, the wellness industry has become saturated with gimmicks like fad diets and miracle weight loss pills. As a health coach with a background in sports medicine, I focus on providing education about healthy weight loss with evidence-based information. I accomplish this through my a blog and YouTube videos, which clears up the confusion about weight loss. Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work with thousands of people, and have seen positive changes in many lives.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight can mean different things to different people. Some people feel more comfortable at a certain weight, and may feel no need to change. To me, a healthy body weight is being in a state of physical balance, which results in a longer and healthier life.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

From a technical standpoint, a healthy body weight can be determined by looking at two measurements. The first measurement is the Body Mass Index (BMI), which is a measurement of body fat based on height and weight. According to the BMI, a healthy weight is considered to be between 18.5 and 24.9. Anyone can easily check their BMI by using a free online calculator. The second measurement involves your waist circumference. A healthy waist circumference for a man is less than 40 inches, and less than 35 inches for a woman.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Maintaining a healthy weight is one of the best things that a person can do for their health. Being overweight significantly increases your risk for diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and even heart disease. Being underweight can also be bad for your health. Unfortunately, our society is obsessed with the “beach body” phenomenon, which is an inaccurate depiction of the average person. As a result, many people go to the extremes and become underweight, which has its own set of problems. Being underweight can lead to malnutrition, vitamin deficiencies, and even anemia. As with all things, balance is the key.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Without a doubt, improving one’s health is the biggest benefit of maintaining a healthy weight. I’ve seen so many people improve their cholesterol and blood pressure levels because they decided to take control of their weight. Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight also improves your mindset. For example, overcoming a challenge like losing 10 pounds not only boost your motivation, but also improves your confidence. This confidence then translates to other aspects of your life such as your relationships, and even your job performance.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Identify your ideal weight

In order to achieve and maintain a healthy weight, you must first figure out your own ideal weight. To make things simple, you can easily figure out your ideal weight by measuring your body mass index and waist circumference. For your BMI, the goal is to have a measurement between 18.5 and 24.9. For your waist circumference, the goal is to be less than 40 inches for men, and less than 35 inches for women.

2. Have a plan

Maintaining a healthy weight requires organization, and having a plan will keep you consistent when it comes to diet and exercise. Whether it’s meal planning for an entire week or scheduling your weekly workouts, having a plan will eliminate confusion and keep you on track.

3. Understand the foods that you eat

Proper nutrition is the most important part of achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. Without an understanding of the foods that you eat, it will be very difficult to achieve your goals. For example, not understanding the difference between whole and processed foods can lead to eating the wrong foods, which can negatively impact your health. By understanding the foods that you eat, you will be able to consistently maintain a healthy weight.

4. Live and active lifestyle

Besides good nutrition, regular physical fitness is crucial when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight. Aside from helping you control your weight, regular physical fitness also improves your cardiovascular function, lean muscle mass, and your mental health. Thankfully, getting regular physical exercise doesn’t have to be difficult. With only 30 minutes a day, you can get an effective workout that will improve your weight and health.

5. Get creative

A common reason why some people fail at maintaining their diet and exercise plan is because they get bored. Instead of eating the same foods day in and day out, try experimenting with different ingredients and recipes. For exercise, instead of doing the same workout routine each week, try doing a different exercise or consider playing a team sport. By using a little creativity, you will be more likely to maintain a healthy weight.

5 Things Video → https://youtu.be/uliQI6StQHs

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Maintaining a healthy body weight requires a good amount of discipline, self-monitoring, and persistence. Once a person reaches their desired weight, a few adjustments must be made in order to maintain it. During the weight-loss phase, a person creates a calorie deficit by eating less calories than they burn off through physical activity. To avoid becoming underweight, a person will have to create balance by consuming extra calories in order to maintain their desired weight. This step will take trial and error, and involves calorie monitoring and weight checks. The second adjustment needed to maintain a healthy weight involves fitness. A big reason why some people end up regaining their lost weight is because they stop exercising. Maintaining an exercise routine that includes strength training is important because it helps burn calories while preserving lean muscle mass.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

In my opinion, the most common mistake that people make when they try to lose weight involves having the wrong intentions. A lot of people try to lose weight in order to look good for a high school reunion or vacation. Unfortunately, this short term thinking isn’t sustainable, and doesn’t produce long-term results. The best solution is to have the right mindset in the first place. Maintaining a healthy weight should be viewed as a way of life, not a burdensome chore. Another common mistake people make when they try to lose weight is that they do too much too soon. If you’ve ever noticed, most gyms are packed right after New Year’s day. Millions of people make a decision to exercise and get into the best shape of their lives. Unfortunately, many of them overdo it by spending hours in the gym each day. What usually ends up happening is that within a matter of months, most of them get burned out and revert back to their old habits. Losing weight doesn’t happen overnight, so it is better to start with small steps and realistic goals.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Our modern society has created multiple barriers to living a healthy lifestyle. Aside from an increase in less physically active jobs, our diets have also gotten worse. The typical western diet involves eating large amounts of processed foods that are high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. On top of that, never before has access to food been so easy. With a few swipes on a cell phone, you can have a five course meal delivered right to your doorstep! Although we are constantly faced with temptations and distractions, it is possible to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. The best way to integrate this information into your daily life is by looking at your values. Start by figuring out what matters the most to you, and think about how maintaining a healthy weight is related to it. For example, most people dream about being able to fully enjoy their retirement years. By maintaining a healthy weight, you will have more energy, which allows you to enjoy a longer and healthier retirement.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

The hardest part of any transformation is taking the first step. I believe that the best place to start is by physically writing down your goals and progress. For example, if you find it hard to make time to exercise, why not use a calendar and schedule your weekly workouts? Another example is to create a healthy grocery shopping list that can help you prevent buying unnecessary and unhealthy foods. Using schedules and checklists makes you more likely to take action and stick to a healthier lifestyle.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, it would involve bringing awareness to men’s health. On average, men live nearly 6 years less than women, which can be corrected by adopting simple lifestyle changes. Men’s health not only affects individuals, but also families. For example, if a man is the sole breadwinner for his household, a hospitalization or early death can cause a significant hardship for his family. My main goal is to help men achieve and maintain a healthy weight, which will improve nearly every part of their lives.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

If I had the opportunity to have lunch with someone it would have to be Barack Obama. Aside from beating the odds and successfully serving two presidential terms, Barack Obama is also a skilled organizer and communicator. I would love to learn how he was able to accomplish so much despite his many obstacles and challenges.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow my blog, YouTube channel, Facebook, and Instagram page by visiting my website at https://www.trueguidehealth.com .

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.