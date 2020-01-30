Aaron Blass on Building a Culture That Values Work-Life Balance

Leaders of businesses are the ones who are primarily responsible for creating work cultures. Whether you are an entrepreneur or a manager, your team will look to you to set the tone for the office. It is in your personal best interest, as well as the best interest of your employees and business that you create a culture that values work-life balance.

The Importance of Work-Life Balance

Work-life balance is essential for everyone in your business, from the janitor to the CEO. When the right work-life balance is maintained, it allows your employees to work harder, enjoy their jobs more, and prevents them from burning out. Employees with healthy work-life balances are less likely to call off and less likely resent their jobs. Furthermore, if your company continuously emphasizes the work-life balance, the organization will gain a reputation for caring about employees’ wellbeing. As a result, the business will attract more job candidates for positions that open up.

How to Encourage Employees to Maintain Work-Life Balance

There are numerous ways that you can encourage your employees to maintain a work-life balance. If possible, offer some flexibility with scheduling. Allow employees to have the time off they need to care for themselves properly, such as time to go to appointments. Encourage employees to take “mental health days” when they are feeling particularly stressed. Depending on your business, you might consider offering work-from-home days. Also, try to approve all reasonable vacation requests.

It’s also helpful to allow employees to have breaks throughout their workdays. Taking short breaks throughout the day helps stave off exhaustion and stress, increases productivity and creativity, and restores motivation. Short breaks throughout the day also help employees to feel less overwhelmed by their work and maintain healthy work-life balances.

Lastly, you can encourage work-life balance in your employees by leading by example. Make sure your employees know that you understand the importance of taking care of yourself by showing them that you take care of yourself too. Take vacations, take sick days, and if you need them, take “mental health days.” And of course, when you’re working, set an example by working hard and passionately. Be the kind of worker that you would want to hire.