Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Aaron Blass on Building a Culture That Values Work-Life Balance

How can you develop a workplace that allows for balance?

By

Leaders of businesses are the ones who are primarily responsible for creating work cultures. Whether you are an entrepreneur or a manager, your team will look to you to set the tone for the office. It is in your personal best interest, as well as the best interest of your employees and business that you create a culture that values work-life balance. 

The Importance of Work-Life Balance

Work-life balance is essential for everyone in your business, from the janitor to the CEO. When the right work-life balance is maintained, it allows your employees to work harder, enjoy their jobs more, and prevents them from burning out. Employees with healthy work-life balances are less likely to call off and less likely resent their jobs. Furthermore, if your company continuously emphasizes the work-life balance, the organization will gain a reputation for caring about employees’ wellbeing. As a result, the business will attract more job candidates for positions that open up. 

How to Encourage Employees to Maintain Work-Life Balance

There are numerous ways that you can encourage your employees to maintain a work-life balance. If possible, offer some flexibility with scheduling. Allow employees to have the time off they need to care for themselves properly, such as time to go to appointments. Encourage employees to take “mental health days” when they are feeling particularly stressed. Depending on your business, you might consider offering work-from-home days. Also, try to approve all reasonable vacation requests.

It’s also helpful to allow employees to have breaks throughout their workdays. Taking short breaks throughout the day helps stave off exhaustion and stress, increases productivity and creativity, and restores motivation. Short breaks throughout the day also help employees to feel less overwhelmed by their work and maintain healthy work-life balances. 

Lastly, you can encourage work-life balance in your employees by leading by example. Make sure your employees know that you understand the importance of taking care of yourself by showing them that you take care of yourself too. Take vacations, take sick days, and if you need them, take “mental health days.” And of course, when you’re working, set an example by working hard and passionately. Be the kind of worker that you would want to hire.  

Aaron Blass, Change Leadership Expert

Aaron Blass, is a business professional from the Des Moines, Iowa are with more than ten years of experience. Aaron Blass has worked with multiple companies to assist in strategic planning that leads to business growth and improving value.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Work Smarter//

10 Interview Questions to Ask to Evaluate a Company’s Work-Life Balance

by Glassdoor
Community//

The Challenge of Creating a Good Work-Life Balance

by Martin Hassall
Work Smarter//

Overworked & Stressed Out? 5 Ways To Balance Work & Life

by Glassdoor

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.