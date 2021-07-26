Aakash Ranavat of PlayVS: “You’ll need to be passionate, persistent, comfortable with ambiguity, able to embrace failure, and take great pride”

Sure. You’ll need to be passionate, persistent, comfortable with ambiguity, able to embrace failure, and take great pride.

The eSports market size is now more than a billion dollars. Teens and even children as young as 6 can now earn hundreds of thousands of dollars competing in eSports. What does one have to do to succeed as a player in eSports? What are the challenges and opportunities that pro gamers face? What does the eSports lifestyle look like? How is it similar to traditional athletics, and how is it different?

In this interview series, called 5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports, we are interviewing professional gamers, eSports coaches, esports tournament organizers, and executives from gaming companies who share lessons from their experience about the “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports.”

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Aakash Ranavat.

An executive at PlayVS, Aakash is the SVP of Central Operations, overseeing high school programs, collegiate and all external partnerships including PlayVS’ state association/NFHS and publisher relationships. An experienced operator, Aakash has worked across multiple disciplines at large interactive media and technology companies. Prior to PlayVS, Aakash was the Franchise CFO at Activision for Destiny, the #2 best-selling new IP in history, as well as the Head of Business Operations and Strategy at Intuit, responsible for growing QuickBooks’ revenue. Aakash is based in the Los Angeles area. He received his BBA from Emory University and his MBA from UC Berkeley.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I was born in Los Angeles. I spent a number of years in Atlanta and then close to a decade in San Francisco before recently moving back to Los Angeles. After college, I worked in investment banking and venture capital before starting my career in gaming — at Activision, Electronic Arts, and now at PlayVS.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I played a lot of games as a kid, from Madden to Super Mario Bros and World Class Track Meet on the Nintendo Power Pad to NBA Jam. Gaming was always a hobby, but I didn’t realize the power of the engagement model until I was working in venture capital investing in early-stage gaming companies. Working with these early-stage founders and my passion for gaming led me to join Activision, where I helped grow their emerging businesses and launched the second most successful new video game of all time — Destiny.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

I have made way too many mistakes to count. Accepting the reality of both failure and success offers a chance to learn and grow is the most important lesson that I have taken away.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Every battle is won or lost before it is ever fought.” This quote is about preparation from Sun Tzu’s Art of War. The message here is simple: the more you know ahead of time, the more prepared you will be when the moment of decision arises.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

The most interesting projects I am working on all have to do with growing scholastic esports. This includes offering new games on our platform for teams to play, expanding esports as a varsity sport in high schools across the U.S. and Canada, continuing to grow what is already the largest collegiate league, and ensuring high player and coach satisfaction.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

Don’t be afraid to take a risk because you are afraid to fail. Embrace the challenge. Have fun.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The driving force behind offering esports as a varsity sport to schools across the country is more than competition. It is about providing students the opportunity to learn teamwork, strategy, collaboration, and be a part of something bigger than themselves, their team, and their school. Lifelong friendships are formed between players. Coaches serve as mentors to students. Being able to make a difference is what is important to everyone here at PlayVS.

I also serve on the board of City Hearts. City Hearts is dedicated to providing the highest quality Arts education and experiences to children in the most economically stressed neighborhoods of southern California. City Hearts inspires a love of the Arts, an appreciation of creative discipline, and respect for the creative process, enabling children and youth to be confident, imaginative, tolerant, generous, and cooperative, as well as caring and contributing participants in the global community.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

Every spot of my journey, be it school, career, volunteer work, I have been surrounded by great mentors and managers from whom I have learned so much from in regards to leadership. To that point, I encourage everyone to be lifelong learners and not just in the presence of a specific person or place, but in everything that you do.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

An esports lifestyle emulates the sport-athlete lifestyle. A professional gamer has a training regimen. For example, most of their time is spent watching mods and drilling certain activities to ensure they are meeting their ceiling in terms of potential talent. In addition, a large part of their day will be focused on conditioning, both physically and mentally, to ensure peak performance and career longevity.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

To me, the unique opportunity of being a professional gamer is being able to make your mark on culture. As gaming leaps further and further into the mainstream, we’re seeing major trends come out of gaming. To relate this to PlayVS and high school esports, high school players are helping shape their own communities. As a champion of esports, you can enable others to learn about and experience all of the great benefits that come with playing, spectating, and facilitating esports.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

The unique challenges that professional gamers face are similar to the unique challenges any leader in a budding industry face. That is to say that there are known unknowns that spawn problems we simply cannot create solutions for until they begin to take effect and make themselves known. Whether it is on a personal level (i.e. learning how to deal with the limelight and popularity that comes with being a professional gamer) or across all players (i.e. evolving training strategies, health, and safety, etc.) there are significant challenges we need to continue diagnosing and supporting as we continue pioneering into a new future.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

The key similarity that I always point out is the overlap in the training regimen mentioned above. That being said, similarities extend well beyond just the professional training grounds. We see identical coaching and mentorship in youth and professional esport competition alike, raw emotions exhibited by players, coaches, and spectators during competition, career opportunities on the broadcast/production side, and so much more.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

The biggest difference between professional gaming and traditional athletics is the balance of physical and cerebral activity. Professional esports athletes are taking in thousands of points of data and making complex, split-second decisions. What sets these players apart from the millions of other competitive gamers is their incredible ability to act strategically while under immense pressure.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

This definitely exists. We’re seeing millions of dollars of scholarships being handed out by colleges today. From professional teams exclusively, a lot of players are recruited off of semi-pro leagues or the public ranking ladders.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an eSports team, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

They need one of two things; they need to be entertaining or competitively the best. A lot of these professional esports teams are doubling as studios, housing content and live streamers to promote their brand. So entertainment is one route to getting picked up by a team. The second route is to be competing on the professional stage for these esport organizations. The steps required here are to be the best and put yourself out there in situations where you can fail. Being the best is obvious, but you’ll also need to put yourself in a place where you can be seen by these esport orgs. Enter every tournament and competition you can in order to make a name for yourself.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Sure. You’ll need to be passionate, persistent, comfortable with ambiguity, able to embrace failure, and take great pride.

