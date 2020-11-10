Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A world called intelligent

Life is an understanding far beyond the realms of our current thinking and intelligence. In a world that for many is stressful, fast driven and a consistent forging forward to achieve the "something" that makes us "successful", "fulfilled", and" whole" we have separated: Separated from a true sense of self.The foundation of life.From health and […]

Life is an understanding far beyond the realms of our current thinking and intelligence. In a world that for many is stressful, fast driven and a consistent forging forward to achieve the “something” that makes us “successful”, “fulfilled”, and” whole” we have separated:

  • Separated from a true sense of self.
  • The foundation of life.
  • From health and of happiness.

Living from a place of happiness, peace and purpose in every moment is often dismantled through our modern social systems, conditioning, culture, and control.

Understanding the spirit of our humanness, our needs, our belonging, our health, our connection to ourselves, to others, to purpose, planet, and the infinite universe, is a return to a new way of how to relate. A return to what we have lost in a world of mass dysfunction, material and money. 

We will return to a desire to understand the deeper meaning to our existence. 

A return to the simplicity of life that tastes the best, feels good, excelling the senses, to live in a way that has long been forgotten.

Are you ready to give yourself a few moments of consideration that will make a difference to how you feel, what you think and how you experience your day?

Take just a few moments… 

Allow yourself today to see what is profoundly important to you.

Allow yourself to feel what you know is a priority in your life. 

This level of returning creates the first wave of change.

Breaking free from your traditional thinking, uncovering, and discovering a wider understanding, is a journey. A journey to have more luminosity in your life requires you to stop, pause and retreat and let the lightbulb moments of inner wisdom be revealed to you. 

It is our aspiration that this platform can assist you to do that. Our courses will allow you to challenge, disrupt, and break free from traditional thinking using consistent and constant integration of the five elements (cultural, social, mind, body, spirit) and how they relate to today’s amorphous world.

Here is a little bit of luminosity for you to reflect upon today:

A deep level of spiritual connection is devoid of action. Your ability to be still and silent, focusing only on your breath, transcends the senses and begins to break down the walls that have divided you from a deeper sense of self. 

Giving yourself this individual attention and progression is the way forward; so, you can come to know the beauty of your soul, the beauty of your song.

As you open to the infinite source that runs from Earth to Heaven and Heaven to Earth, as you become the conduit, the catalyst for your own change, the Connector, all is infinitely presented. 

In complete beauty and abundance, a new way of prosperity is formed on an inner intellectual cosmic level. 

    Julie Anne Hart, Founder at www.julieannehart.com, www.ichannelwisdom.com

    A new world order is emerging… 

    Many people on the planet today are sensing the emergence of their divine nature. Yet, there is a deep-seated confusion on how to physically, emotionally and intellectually disengage from the old programs and fear-based systems that have produced out-dated definitions of success and leadership.

    Dissolving this confusion and bringing clarity is at the heart of my work.

