A Working Man’s Guide to Self Employment

Whenever presented with an opportunity in which to learn or to exponentially grow as a result of leaping into either unfamiliar terrain or eagerly embracing concepts which are somewhat foreign to me – – I without hesitation or reservation – -dive right in! I do not personally subscribe to titles or to accolades – – even those which have graciously and generously been bestowed upon me throughout my career. As humbly grateful as what I always am and will continue to be…being a ‘student of life’ is more so an accurately prefered accreditation for what would perfectly fit, suit, or characterize me.



Throughout my now approaching seven years of hosting my own global radio/podcast show, Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, I have interviewed more fellow Entrepreneurs than I can truly recall or accurately account for, and yet, only up until recently, (last Friday’s show/show guest) can I honestly say, that my eyes were widely opened on a specific area of entrepreneurship and business prowess which had never before truly resonated with me. It was incredibly exciting and refreshingly new terrain for me to have embarked upon on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald!



Chad Peterson is an extremely interesting individual whose imparted views were, for the most part; uniquely peculiar to me. I am grateful to him for having bestowed upon me the great pleasure of this particular themed subject matter in which to expand my own level of entrepreneurship awareness and comprehension. Chad’s business model, his shared perspectives, and his philosophical outlooks alongside his metaphorical analogies contrasting business to babies was fascinating to my ears. I was so transfixed by the origins of his business mindset and the uniqueness of his repertoire that the organically unscripted questions were pouring out of me one right after another – – and more so for the ‘selfish’ benefits of me personally trying to ascertain as much clarity and understanding of what it is Chad in fact does, and trying to amass as much information as I expeditiously could within the finite period of time permissible to us for conducting this amazing interview. Thank you Chad for being ever so enlightening and entertaining at the same time. Much appreciated!



On behalf of both Chad and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted gratitude to each of you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! Additionally, we mutually wish to extend our appreciation to you for clicking on the enclosed podcast link of this conversation between Chad Peterson and myself for which I have raved about throughout the article itself.

Who is Chad Peterson?!?

Chad Peterson is an expert business broker and the founder of Peterson Acquisitions, an award winning M&A firm. Chad’s firm handles transactions in the $1 million to $25 million range, with some deals exceeding $25 million. He works with companies all over the United States and has completed international deals as well.

Peterson Acquisitions was recently named by one publication as the #1 ranked business broker in the United States.

What sets Chad apart from all other business brokers is his aggressive style, work ethic and tenacity that are rooted in his humble beginnings. Chad is a self-made entrepreneur that has been in the trenches. He has started, built and sold 6 of his own businesses.

Chad wrote the book “From Blue to White: A Working Man’s Guide to Self-Employment”. Bestselling author Scott Alexander of “Rhinoceros Success” wrote the foreword. He also wrote the book “Swinging Doors: A Guide to Selling Your Company” and is the host of the podcast: Business Brokers: Buying, Selling & Growing Businesses.