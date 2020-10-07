Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Work In Progress

Personal hang-ups, shortcomings, weaknesses… No one wants to talk about these in a job interview. Luckily, there is a constructive way to frame your discourse on such matters. Here’s how you can turn weakness into strength.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
A Work In Progress

ARE YOU HOPING TO FIND YOUR DREAM JOB? ARE YOU GOING THROUGH A CAREER TRANSITION?

Both of these scenarios require that you have an effective job search strategy.

Of course, being a good interviewee is an indispensable skill when you are seeking a job you love.

You want to give the interviewer a great impression of who you are. You want to present yourself as the perfect candidate for the job they need to fill.

SO, HOW THE HECK ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO CONVEY A POSITIVE IMAGE WHEN THE INTERVIEWER ASKS YOU TO TALK ABOUT YOUR WEAKNESSES?

There is a way.

The good news is that having weaknesses is part of being human. Everyone has areas that could use some work.

That’s why, when you are asked the dreaded question, you can reframe it in your answer. Rather than saying, “I am weak in the area of time management” for instance, say, “Something I am working on improving is time management.”

THERE IS ALSO ONE MORE CRUCIAL STRATEGY TO EMPLOY IN YOUR ANSWER.

When you describe what you are working to improve about yourself, state it in a way that lessens the negative connotation.

Continuing with the previous example, if you really want to find your dream job, explain why time management is challenging for you.

BETTER YET, EXPLAIN IT IN A WAY THAT PUTS YOU IN A POSITIVE LIGHT.

Time management may be a challenge for you because you get so involved in the project in front of you that you have to remind yourself to be aware of other projects that need attention as well.

By framing your answer this way, you are giving the interviewer a few favorable tidbits about yourself:

  1.    You are conscientious of your shortcomings.
  2.    You are someone who strives to improve yourself.
  3.    You are passionate about the work you do.

It is in your best interest to anticipate this question, and prepare your answer(s) ahead of time using this formula.

Now go out there and land your dream job!

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

If you have specific work challenges in this unusual time, questions about options for navigating something you’ve not encountered before or simply need a shoulder for some extra support, I am here for you so please consider booking a private phone consultation. And yes, this is on me to support your ease and good health.

……………………………………………………………………………………..

Also, please follow me on Facebook @BarbBachGarrison and @InternalGrooveplus Instagram @internalgroove where I’m posting different types of daily support, uplifting content and suggestions to help you during this time.

Barb Garrison, CC, Career & Money Breakthrough Coach and Job-You-Love Expert at Internal Groove

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Simple Interview Tips to Help You Secure Your Dream Job

by Lukasz Kupczak
Community//

Tell Me What I Want To Hear

by Jill Burrus
Wisdom//

These 16 Interview Questions Are Designed to Trick You, According to Career Experts

by Áine Cain

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.