A Wholistic Approach To Burnout Is Needed

By
In recent years, burnout has become a hot topic in the workplace. With long hours and growing demands, more and more employees struggle to keep up. The traditional solution has been simply working harder and pushing through, but this is no longer sustainable. While many factors contribute to burnout, the solution ultimately requires both businesses and employees to take responsibility for their respective contributions. A wholistic approach is needed if we tackle burnout in the workplace.

Promoting wholistic wellness means considering all aspects of your life that influence your health and wellbeing. This can be done using the wellness wheel, a tool that identifies eight key components of wellness. The eight components of the wellness wheel are physical, mental, emotional, social, environmental, financial, occupational, and spiritual. Each component is interconnected with the others, and all are necessary for wholistic wellness. For example, physical wellness is important for overall health, but it can also be affected by mental and emotional well-being. Similarly, financial well-being can impact all other areas of the wheel. By taking a wholistic approach to wellness, you can develop a well-rounded plan for promoting health and wellbeing in all areas of your life.

This means looking at the whole person, not just their work. We need to consider their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. It is important to look at all eight parts of the wellness wheel to understand why burnout occurs. The wellness wheel is a wholistic model that considers eight different dimensions of wellness. For example, if someone is physically unwell, they may also be emotionally exhausted and unable to focus on their work. Similarly, if someone is under a lot of financial stress, they may also experience difficulties in their social and occupational life. By looking at all eight dimensions of the wellness wheel, we can better understand the problems and give them the tools to manage stress and promote balance. Only then can we hope to address burnout in the workplace.

Companies need to recognize their role in promoting a healthy work-life balance from the business perspective. This means creating an environment conducive to physical and mental wellness and providing employees with the resources and support they need to stay healthy. When thinking about a company’s role in promoting a healthy work-life balance, it is important to consider employees’ physical and mental wellness. Creating an environment conducive to both wholistic wellnesses is essential from a business perspective. Creating a holistic environment can be done by providing resources and support related to each area of the wellness wheel – social, emotional, spiritual, intellectual, physical, and occupational. For example, if an employee struggles with their mental health, they may need access to resources like counseling services or meditation classes. If an employee is dealing with a chronic illness, they may need assistance finding medical care or modifying their workspace.

By recognizing and supporting employees in all areas of their lives, companies can create a more productive and positive work environment. In today’s fast-paced and ever-changing business landscape, it’s more important than ever for companies to take a wholistic approach to employee recognition and support. Recognizing and supporting employees in all areas of their lives – not just their work – can help create a more productive, positive, and sustainable work environment. When employees feel supported in all areas of their lives, they’re more likely to be engaged and motivated at work. Conversely, when employees feel unsupported or unappreciated, they’re more likely to experience burnout. Burnout can lead to reduced productivity, absenteeism, and high turnover rates – all of which can harm a company’s bottom line. By taking a wholistic approach to employee recognition and support, we can all work to reduce burnout.

The pressure to succeed in today’s world is higher than ever before. With the global economy becoming increasingly competitive, companies expect more from their employees. This can lead to a wholistic sense of pressure, as employees feel the need to meet high standards at work and maintain a healthy lifestyle and Strong personal relationships. While it is important to set high standards for employee performance, it is also essential to be realistic about what expectations are reasonable and achievable. Otherwise, employees may feel overwhelmed and stressed, leading to burnout. When setting expectations for employees, companies should consider the importance of creating a healthy work-life balance. Only by taking a wholistic approach to employee wellbeing will companies be able to achieve long-lasting results.

The term “work-life balance” is often used to describe the ideal state in which individuals can effectively manage their time and energy between their personal and professional lives. However, achieving true work-life balance is often easier said than done. For many people, it means carefully managing their time and priorities to ensure that both their work and personal lives are given the attention they deserve.
To prevent burnout and improve “work-life balance,” it is essential that employees feel that their voices are being heard and that their concerns are taken seriously. This feeling of psychological safety is essential to creating a healthy and productive workplace. When employees feel safe to speak up, they are more likely to voice their concerns and suggestions early on, before the situation becomes unmanageable. Additionally, employees who feel supported by their employers are more likely to be engaged in their work and less likely to experience burnout. Therefore, creating an environment of psychological safety is beneficial for both employees and employers.

As mentioned earlier, dealing with burnout requires employees to take responsibility. From the employee’s perspective, taking ownership of one’s health and being proactive in maintaining optimum health. When it comes to our health, we often think of going to the doctor as a reactive measure – we only go when we are already feeling sick. However, taking a more proactive approach to our health can make a big difference in our overall well-being. This means making healthy lifestyle choices, managing stress effectively, and seeking help when needed. This includes making healthy lifestyle choices, getting regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, managing stress effectively, and seeking help when needed. Only then will we be able to create workplaces that are truly conducive to health and wellness. Only then will employees be able to lead healthy and productive lives.

One of the benefits of taking ownership of our health is that it can help to prevent burnout. When we proactively take care of ourselves, we are more likely to feel balanced and in control. This can lead to increased productivity and improved relationships with our colleagues. In addition, being proactive about our health shows that we are taking responsibility for our own well-being. This sets a good example for others in our work teams and creates a healthier workplace culture.

From my experience as a physician and coach, burnout is best understood in a wholistic approach. This means being able to answer some tough questions about ourselves, which can be uncomfortable. However, this change work is gratifying and essential for our well-being. In my work as a wholistic wellness coach, I help my clients explore different areas of their lives that may be contributing to burnout. This includes their personal relationships, work-life balance, and self-care routines. We then work together to create a plan that helps them make small but significant changes in these areas. Unfortunately, this process is not always easy, but it is gratifying and helps my clients reclaim their joy and vitality.

Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies

I am Dr. Tomi Mitchell, MD. I help executives and leaders eliminate burnout so that they can increase productivity in the workplace.  I provide wellness and mental health training for executive leaders, business owners, and purpose-driven leaders.  I am a speaker,  trainer, writer, and host of The Mental Health & Wellness Show podcast. 

