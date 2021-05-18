A wholesale life in bulk

I need to go to the grocery store
Everyday the same lunch
My Dr. laughed
It’s true
I can get into ruts
Boob jobs aren’t that bad
I’m guaranteed to not get stomach aches or feel bloated
I eat to live, not live to eat
It makes
styrofoam simpler
I’m less flexible these days
I thought I didn’t need much, but I need nice face cream
I used to have trailer girl grit
I moved on
I loath Costco
I judge Costco
I judge a lot
A place echoing isles of wide eyed armageddon ferver for stacked beans, a fiber of armor
Oversized carts turn as the titanic sinks in toothpicks of sausage samples
I go so infrequently that my membership expires
I renewed my membership for more than I need
Costco has everything
soon they will be
an Airbnb
The greens are now in a freezer
The Costco scientist playground, the perfect temperature for everlasting arugula
I skip the vegetables as I can’t bear the scabs
It’s really a me problem
I think I’m above Costco shoppers
I judge when I’m there
I couldn’t believe a woman went for grapes and a hand towel
Why for the love of god?
A priest offers riches in frugality
A stall of forgiveness in an oversized wood cabinet of coupons
A penance of 10 hail Mary’s, exonerating repetitive judgments
I am no better than them
I am in the same aisle.
I’m 50 in 70 days
I’m not counting
I count people
Equality is organic bread
Equal is identical to
Equality is free
I’m the ignorant one
I’m certain I am judged for my spending
It’s a card game wagering judgement
Am I holding Costco or am I holding my fears?
Not sure
The courageous rolled dice of unpredictability
A straight flush of a winners bluff and a losers gamble on life’s unspoken rules
Lies of tokens tossed in currency of pieces
Rules make up the game
Rules are points at weight watchers
Rules are my secret confessions
Rules rule all of us
Take a hug
Take a deal
Take notice
Take it back
I went to Costco for towels
I’m not sure if I got a better deal
I did feel good for trying
That sounds
ridiculous
I embarrass myself in my head
Pennies matter
Change is felt in a gut of bacteria
A hard pill to swallow in a glass of growth
Clear water exposes a broken filter of thoughts
An overflowing glass of consciousness
Take growth where you can
Take the wrong train
Take the tip
Love isn’t a second hand emotion
Love is found in isles
Love is under my nails.
I love a good deal
Look, I’m finding life’s meaning at Costco
You wouldn’t no it if it hit you in the face
I’m stocking up on life lessons
Heck, I need a 50 pack of jawbreakers
It’s time to get out of my lunch of concrete
Food is life
Eat passionately at life
Spend endlessly on truth
I’m saving pennies
A wholesale life in bulk