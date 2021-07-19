Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Weekend’s Joy

Forty five minutes was all it took (nothing more, nothing less gained). Friday night arrived and Bryant Park was the spot (even if virtually). It was the most fun that I had admittedly to myself, whilst greeting the soon approachable, July summer filled weekend.

A distantly, large sized crowd had gathered outdoors to watch three time Grammy Award winning, Spanish Harlem Orchestra do their thing for the first time in a year and a half. The vibe was contagious, but in a good way, in no clear visual reference to covid. From the comfort of home, a brief livestream happily entertained. Relaxation set in as I forgot the past, consequential events that life had thrown at me. Joint celebration naturally took over. Carnegie Hall and sponsored partner, Bank of America’s coveted, hidden surprise created a prior year’s party. Excitement’s thrill convinced reunited attendees to enjoy a newly expandable series. 

If it’s not already confirmed, a pivotally humid New York City summer is officially underway. Granted is the unexpectedly matching, casual light baby blue button down shirts and midnight slacks, need I mention similarly elegant footwear worn, finishing off the smooth look. 

Latin music reminds of productive community centered camaraderie, the initial release of a significantly capable, post pandemic routine lifestyle. Rhythmic, beige wooden conga drums added to electrically riveting, golden trumpeted tunes. Gloria Estefan wasn’t far from mind.

Entertainment didn’t end there. Live music’s echo, attention grabbed, Space Jam resilient sequel ran the power of name dropping, met by a uniquely made up, strangely fictitious word representative of an imaginatively small animated town, Schmigadoon. Irony’s fantasy quickly swallowed today’s dosage of modern day reality in a comically humorous, tongue in cheek, sarcastically revealing written script. Exclamation storied narratives exaggerated the possible amidst obviously blissful, witty distraction. Saturday Night Live’s absence fulfilled a collaboratively detailed, spectacularly vivid, artistically choreographed Lorne Michaels piece.

https://link.medium.com/8Q21nYrM0hb

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

