A Watched Pot Never Boils…?

I’ve had a tree peony, a birthday gift, in my front yard for eight years. It has never bloomed.

I keep thinking, “Maybe this year…”

It looks as if this year may indeed be the year.

Maybe the peony knows something I don’t know and has been waiting till this pandemic time to open up and tell me.

Sometimes I lack patience. In these isolation days I’m outside – safely – as much as possible.

I believe I check on that plant at least five times a day… Maybe NOW…?

Yesterday the thought popped, A watched peony never blooms. True? Maybe yes. Maybe no.

Are you watching tus pensamientos (your thoughts) these days?

I am. I‘m working from home and have no children or grandchildren in the house, so I largely set my own rhythm. The tempo is much less frantic than usual.

What I’m Noticing

In these slower-moving moments I’m much more aware of

How often I want to eat.

How much I love my family.

How sometimes I enjoy/ sometimes dread zoom meetings.

How frequently I look to see if my stimulus check has arrived (it hasn’t).

How I feel so fortunate to be healthy, have money for food, and live in a comfortable home.

How I savor the slowed-down rhythm.

How vibrantly yellow the daffodils are.

How I search for the deeper meaning of Who am I? and What am I here for?

How I have no desire to go back to “normal.”

What Are You Aware of?

What are your thoughts? How is your rhythm?

Are you less pressured, or are you more stressed than ever caring for work, children or other dependents?

No matter the situation, our moment-to-moment lives are different.

What are you noticing in new ways?

Amidst the slew of updates, cartoons, opinion pieces, a few got my attention this week.

My 8-year-old grand-daughter on a Zoom chat:

I miss my friends. Can we have a sleep-over if we all wear masks?

From the Buddhist perspective, every sentient being is acquainted with suffering and the truths of sickness, old age and death. But as human beings we have the capacity to use our minds to conquer anger and panic and greed. In recent years I have been stressing “emotional disarmament” to try to see things realistically and clearly, without the confusion of fear or rage. If a problem has a solution, we must work to find it; if it does not, we need not waste time thinking about it.

Brené Brown The universe is not short on wake-up calls. We’re just quick to hit the snooze button.

Snooze button isn’t stopping COVID-19.

What’s the best use of our individual and collective energy right this minute?

NOW

Oops, a couple of hours have passed. Time to check on the peony.

Not open yet…

I’ll let you know when/if it blooms.

Meantime try this little Oasis Sanity Tip. Take some time today to consider:

What thoughts have I had today about what is happening now? My fears? What are my hopes? The Dalai Lama speaks of emotional disarmament. What does that mean to me?

Stay safe, healthy, and as sane as you can.