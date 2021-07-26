A Walk, Which Gets Us Closer: Clara Ward #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica

Walks have a way of benefiting our mental and spiritual psyche. There is something truly therapeutic when it comes to taking an early morning walk, through the natural terrain. Furthermore, what also seems to make walks rather therapeutic is its moment of clarity, through solitude. When being by ourselves, we see things much better. Slowly and surely, we receive the perfect anecdote, which nourishes our mind, soothes our hearts, and brings us closer to the stillness, that we seek!

Another intriguinintriguing atmosphere regarding walks, is how they take us closer to the Divine. Walks are those alone times with the Creator, which moves us into a closer alignment, with that very same source of power. Through every step in our walk, we become more aligned. Through every movement and pleasure of serenity, we are granted the purpose of moving into an everlasting harmony. It’s real, healing, cleansing, and an overall blessing. They are not simply modes of exercise for the purposes of a routine. Not at all. Walks are healing, refreshing, and the anecdote in completing our tasks for the day.

Moving forward into a path, for a spiritual walk, we come to view what it means to navigate into a higher frequency level. Let us not forget, that the close our walk towards the Most High, the higher we elevate and rise! It is just that nutritious and Divine. Furthermore, it’s an additive incentive in wanting to get closer. One cannot remain the same, when elevating towards that spiritual walk. Not at all. In fact, it requires (and demands) that we evolve and change. That’s the nature of growth.

A look into the Black American tradition of Gospel music, we hear of a famous song, when it comes to walks. It’s the art of a walk and getting closer. The song is entitled, “Just A Closer Walk With Thee!” What seems so shallow can be so very true. What seems cliche is the answer to many of our problems. Sometimes, as humans, we have the tendency to make things so complicated. Yet, the most basic change requires a simple walk. That’s all that it requires! Ah! Why does life has to be so hard? Furthermore, why are we so pressed to giving up on ourselves, as opposed to taking a simple walk? Very interesting! The human experience is often a paradox, is it not?

As we begin each and every day with the nutrition of a new day, let us continue to remember the holistic nectar of, a walk! It serves us well, and serves our very purpose. Furthermore, it requires that we go through our growth period, if we plan on getting closer to the Divine! The higher we climb (through a spiritual presence), the closer we align, in our walk with, thee!

Clara Ward